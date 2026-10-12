Pakistan has announced a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), suspending the provincial government led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The move, declared on October 11, ushers in a significant escalation in the political confrontation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government and Khan’s party. President Asif Ali Zardari cleared the emergency after a recommendation from the federal cabinet, which quoted deteriorating security conditions and the provincial administration’s alleged inability to curb terrorism. Why Did Pakistan Declare Emergency? The federal government has justified its decision by citing rising militant violence in the province, which borders Afghanistan. Islamabad accused the PTI-led administration of disengaging from counterterrorism operations and failing to coordinate effectively with federal authorities.

Militants connected to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have conducted attacks against security personnel and civilians across the country in recent years. The government argues that stronger administrative control is needed to address the security situation. However, PTI has rejected the allegations, accusing the federal government of using terrorism as a pretext to remove its elected administration and weaken the opposition. What Does Governor’s Rule Mean? The emergency positions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the authority of a governor appointed by the federal government. The measure effectively suspends the provincial administration and shifts control to the centre. The federal government has also planned to deploy military personnel to assist with administration, maintain public order and protect government installations. The governor’s rule is initially expected to last six months, subject to the applicable constitutional provisions.

The decision has raised concerns about democratic governance and the relationship between Pakistan’s federal government and its provinces. Why Is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Important for Imran Khan? Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a massive political stronghold for Imran Khan and the PTI. The party has governed the province since 2013 and secured a decisive victory in the 2024 provincial elections. Although candidates backed by Khan won the largest number of seats in Pakistan’s national election in 2024, PTI did not form the federal government. Khan has remained in prison since 2023, facing corruption and other charges that he and his party describe as politically motivated. Protests Intensify Political Tensions in Pakistan The emergency declaration came amid demonstrations demanding Khan’s release and opposing military operations along the Afghan border. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had been heading a protest march before the provincial government was suspended.