CSIR NET Life Sciences Syllabus 2026: Check New Exam Pattern & Download LS-BT Syllabus PDF Here

CSIR NET Life Sciences Syllabus 2026: With the release of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 notification, we came to know about the merger of the Life Sciences subject with the Biotechnology subject, which was previously conducted by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). With this merger, the candidates who are going to appear from the Life Sciences subject should have to prepare for both the subjects as one. The new updated syllabus has been provided in the information bulletin which is available on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates should download the new syllabus and understand it before beginning the preparation. Also check the exam pattern for proper understanding.

CSIR NET Life Sciences Syllabus 2026 Highlights

The announcement to merge the Life Sciences (LS) subject with Biotechnology (BT) subject was announced in January 2026 through a short notice. As per the notice, the Joint CSIR-UGC-DBT JRF-NET Examination, to be implemented from the December 2026 cycle. Therefore, the syllabus also needs to be revised. Check the highlights in the table below: