CSIR NET Life Sciences Syllabus 2026: Check New Exam Pattern & Download LS-BT Syllabus PDF Here
CSIR NET Life Sciences Syllabus 2026: The CSIR NET notification is out and the application process is underway. The NTA has announced the merger of Life Sciences subject with Biotechnology. Therefore, the candidates should download the news syllabus pdf and check the exam pattern in this article.
Key Points
- CSIR NET Life Sciences (LS) subject merged with Biotechnology (BT), announced Jan 2026.
- The merged LS-BT syllabus will be implemented from the December 2026 exam cycle.
- The revised syllabus and exam pattern are available on csirnet.nta.nic.in.
CSIR NET Life Sciences Syllabus 2026: With the release of the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026 notification, we came to know about the merger of the Life Sciences subject with the Biotechnology subject, which was previously conducted by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). With this merger, the candidates who are going to appear from the Life Sciences subject should have to prepare for both the subjects as one. The new updated syllabus has been provided in the information bulletin which is available on the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates should download the new syllabus and understand it before beginning the preparation. Also check the exam pattern for proper understanding.
CSIR NET Life Sciences Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The announcement to merge the Life Sciences (LS) subject with Biotechnology (BT) subject was announced in January 2026 through a short notice. As per the notice, the Joint CSIR-UGC-DBT JRF-NET Examination, to be implemented from the December 2026 cycle. Therefore, the syllabus also needs to be revised. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2026
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No. of Subjects
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05
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Exam Mode
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CBT
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No. of Questions
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145
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No. of Parts
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Three- A, B, C
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Negative Marking
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25% negative marking applies to each part
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Official Website
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csirnet.nta.nic.in
CSIR NET LS-BT Revised Syllabus 2026
The CSIR NET LS-BT syllabus has been revised keeping in mind the introduction of Biotechnology subject. The new syllabus contains the following topics:
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Structure and Function of Biomolecules
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Cellular Organization
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Fundamental Processes
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Cell Communication and Cell Signaling
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Developmental Biology
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System Physiology - Plant
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System Physiology - Animal
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Inheritance Biology
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Evolution and Diversity of Life Forms
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Ecology and Behavioural Biology
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Bioinformatics and Computational Biology
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Biochemical Engineering and Industrial Biotechnology
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Advances in Biotechnology
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Methods in Biology
CSIR NET LS-BT Revised Syllabus 2026 PDF
The candidates who are going to appear for the CSIR NET LS-BT subject should download the revised syllabus pdf from the direct link provided here. This syllabus will help you in preparing your study roadmap clearly.
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CSIR NET LS-BT Syllabus 2026
CSIR NET LS-BT Exam Pattern 2026
CSIR-NET exam for award of Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Lecturership shall be a Single Paper Test having Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The question paper is divided in three parts- Part A, Part B, and Part C.
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Part A: This part carries 20 questions pertaining to General Science, Quantitative Reasoning & Analysis and Research Aptitude. The candidates shall be required to answer any 15 questions. Each question shall be of two marks. The total marks allocated to this section shall be 30 out of 200.
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Part B: This part will contain 50 MCQs generally covering the topics given in the syllabus. A candidate shall be required to answer any 35 questions. Each question shall be of two marks. The total marks allocated to this section shall be 70 out of 200.
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Part C: This part contains 75 questions that are designed to test a candidate's knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts. The questions shall be of analytical nature where a candidate is expected to apply the scientific knowledge to arrive at the solution to the given scientific problem. A candidate shall be required to answer any 25 questions. Each question shall be of four marks. The total marks allocated to this section shall be 100 out of 200.
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LIFE SCIENCES & Biotechnology (703)
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PART A
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PART B
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PART C
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TOTAL
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Total questions
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20
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50
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75
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145
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Max No of Questions to attempt
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15
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35
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25
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75
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Marks for each correct answer
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2
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2
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4
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200
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Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking for part A, B & C is @ 25%)
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0.5
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0.5
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1
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ALSO CHECK: CSIR NET December 2026 Apply Online
Executive - Editorial
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