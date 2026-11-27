GATE 2027 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) has activated the mock test links for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 exam. The Mock Test links are provided to help GATE 2027 candidates familiarise themselves with the look and feel of the GATE 2027 computer-based test. Candidates who will be appearing for the GATE 2027 exam can visit the official website to access the mock tests for the subjects they have chosen for the exam.

Candidates must note that mock tests are just a framework of the examination, and the questions asked should not be considered an official question bank. The mock test link for each subject will work just like taking the examination. The exam timing and section-wise details will be similar to the main exam. Candidates can appear for the mock test to understand the exam pattern, types of questions and also assess their preparation and the time taken to answer each question. This will help candidates with time management and decide where more stress needs to be put on the day of the exam.