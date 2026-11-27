GATE 2027 Mock Test Link Active at gate2027.iitm.ac.in, Check Subject-wise Mock Test Details Here
GATE 2027 Mock Test link is now active. Candidates appearing for the GATE exams can click on the mock test link to access the subject-wise test link to prepare for the exam
GATE 2027 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) has activated the mock test links for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 exam. The Mock Test links are provided to help GATE 2027 candidates familiarise themselves with the look and feel of the GATE 2027 computer-based test. Candidates who will be appearing for the GATE 2027 exam can visit the official website to access the mock tests for the subjects they have chosen for the exam.
Candidates must note that mock tests are just a framework of the examination, and the questions asked should not be considered an official question bank. The mock test link for each subject will work just like taking the examination. The exam timing and section-wise details will be similar to the main exam. Candidates can appear for the mock test to understand the exam pattern, types of questions and also assess their preparation and the time taken to answer each question. This will help candidates with time management and decide where more stress needs to be put on the day of the exam.
GATE 2027 Mock Test - Click Here
How to Access GATE 2027 Mock Test
The link to access the mock tests for GATE 2027 is now available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to appear for the mock tests.
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2027
Step 2: Click on the Mock Test Link Live
Step 3: Scroll through the subjects and select the subject of choice
Step 4: Log in with the login ID and Password
Step 5: Attempt the mock test as per the paper time and instructions
Application Rectification (Scrutiny Defects) until November 30
The GATE 2027 application rectification window will close on November 30, 2026. Candidates who have applied for GATE 2027 and wish to make changes in the details mentioned on their filled application form can visit the official GOAPS portal and make the required changes. Candidates are advised to save the changes before clicking on the final submission link. The application data correction window based on candidate request was available from November 10 to 14, 2026.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.