Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities? Check State-Wise Bank Holiday Status
Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2026 Bank Holiday: Banks in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru, will remain closed on November 27 for Kanakadasa Jayanthi. Check the state-wise bank holiday status to find out whether banks will operate normally in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities.
Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2026 Bank Holiday: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases an annual list of bank holidays for different states and union territories. Both public and private sector banks follow this schedule when planning branch operations.
According to the RBI's holiday list, banks across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi, will remain closed on Friday, November 27, 2026, to observe Kanakadasa Jayanthi.
Kanakadasa Jayanthi marks the birth anniversary of the 16th-century poet, philosopher and social reformer Saint Kanakadasa, who made significant contributions to Kannada literature and the Bhakti movement.
The holiday applies to both public and private sector bank branches across Karnataka. However, customers in other states and union territories need not change their banking plans, as bank branches will remain open as usual.
According to the RBI's November 2026 Holiday List, November 27 is a regional bank holiday for Karnataka under the Negotiable Instruments Act. In short, the holiday applies to Karnataka, not the entire country.
Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2026: Are Banks Open or Closed in Your City?
Here is a state-wise list of bank operations on Friday, November 27, 2026:
|
State/Union Territory
|
Bank Holiday Status
|
Karnataka
|
Closed
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Open
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Open
|
Assam
|
Open
|
Bihar
|
Open
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Open
|
Goa
|
Open
|
Gujarat
|
Open
|
Haryana
|
Open
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Open
|
Jharkhand
|
Open
|
Kerala
|
Open
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Open
|
Maharashtra
|
Open
|
Manipur
|
Open
|
Meghalaya
|
Open
|
Mizoram
|
Open
|
Nagaland
|
Open
|
Odisha
|
Open
|
Punjab
|
Open
|
Rajasthan
|
Open
|
Sikkim
|
Open
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Open
|
Telangana
|
Open
|
Tripura
|
Open
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Open
|
Uttarakhand
|
Open
|
West Bengal
|
Open
|
Delhi
|
Open
|
Chandigarh
|
Open
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Open
|
Ladakh
|
Open
|
Puducherry
|
Open
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
Open
|
Lakshadweep
|
Open
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|
Open
Are Banks Open On Saturday, 28 November, 2026?
Banks across India will remain closed on Saturday, November 28, 2026, as it falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. The RBI mandates bank closures on the second and fourth Saturdays. Normal branch operations will resume on Monday, November 30, while digital banking services will remain available.
Saturday Bank Holiday Rules:
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Closed: Second and fourth Saturdays.
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Open: First, third and fifth Saturdays, unless a regional holiday applies.
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Sunday: Banks remain closed nationwide.
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Digital Services: UPI, ATMs and internet banking remain available.
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