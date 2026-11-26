Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2026 Bank Holiday: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases an annual list of bank holidays for different states and union territories. Both public and private sector banks follow this schedule when planning branch operations.

According to the RBI's holiday list, banks across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi, will remain closed on Friday, November 27, 2026, to observe Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

Kanakadasa Jayanthi marks the birth anniversary of the 16th-century poet, philosopher and social reformer Saint Kanakadasa, who made significant contributions to Kannada literature and the Bhakti movement.

The holiday applies to both public and private sector bank branches across Karnataka. However, customers in other states and union territories need not change their banking plans, as bank branches will remain open as usual.