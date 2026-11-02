Bank Holiday in November 2026: The official season of holidays is here. All the institutes will have a few days of winter break, but because banking is an essential daily service, banks will have festive breaks this season as usual.

November brings several festival-related bank holidays across India, including Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. The holiday week will be extended further with Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its state-wise bank holiday calendar, with branch closures varying according to regional festivals and local observances. While Diwali falls on November 8, a Sunday, banks in several states will also remain closed on November 9, 10 and 11 for related festivities.

There are 17 bank holiday dates in November 2026 in the combined festival and weekend holiday calendar: