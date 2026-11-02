Bank Holidays, November 2026: When Is Diwali Holiday? From Bhai Dooj To All The Weekend Closures, Check Full State-Wise Festival Holiday List
November 2026 brings several bank holidays across India, including Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Check the complete RBI state-wise bank holiday calendar, festival dates and weekend closures before planning your banking activities.
Bank Holiday in November 2026: The official season of holidays is here. All the institutes will have a few days of winter break, but because banking is an essential daily service, banks will have festive breaks this season as usual.
November brings several festival-related bank holidays across India, including Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. The holiday week will be extended further with Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its state-wise bank holiday calendar, with branch closures varying according to regional festivals and local observances. While Diwali falls on November 8, a Sunday, banks in several states will also remain closed on November 9, 10 and 11 for related festivities.
There are 17 bank holiday dates in November 2026 in the combined festival and weekend holiday calendar:
- 10 festival and regional holiday dates
- 7 weekend holiday dates
However, November 1 and November 8 coincide with Sundays, so the total number of unique holiday dates is 15. Actual bank closures will vary depending on the state and local RBI holiday schedule.
RBI Bank Holidays For Festivals In November 2026
According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks will observe the following festival-related holidays in different states and cities during November.
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November 1 (Sunday) – Kannada Rajyothsava/Haryana Day/Puducherry Liberation Day: Banks in Karnataka, Haryana, Puducherry and Manipur observe these regional occasions. However, the date coincides with the regular Sunday holiday.
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November 2 (Monday) – Nongkrem Dance: Bank branches in Shillong, Meghalaya, will remain closed to celebrate the traditional Nongkrem Dance festival.
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November 9 (Monday) – Diwali/Laxmi Puja/Govardhan Puja/Vishwakarma Day: Banks will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur and Chandigarh.
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November 10 (Tuesday) – Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Vikram Samvat New Year: Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Sikkim will observe a holiday.
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November 11 (Wednesday) – Bhai Dooj/Laxmi Puja/Ningol Chakkouba: Bank branches in West Bengal, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan will remain closed.
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November 13 (Friday) – Wangala Festival: Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed.
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November 16 (Monday) – Chhath Puja: Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will observe a holiday for Chhath Puja (Pratihar Shashti).
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November 20 (Friday) – Igas-Bagwal: Banks in Uttarakhand will remain closed for the regional festival.
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November 23 (Monday) – Seng Kut Snem: Bank branches in Meghalaya will observe a regional holiday.
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November 24 (Tuesday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartik Purnima: Banks will remain closed in Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.
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November 27 (Friday) – Kanakadasa Jayanthi: Banks in Karnataka will observe a holiday.
When Is Diwali Bank Holiday In 2026?
Diwali, also known as Deepawali, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The biggest festival of the nation has a five-day festival celebration that begins with Dhanteras and concludes with Bhai Dooj.
While the main Diwali celebration falls on Sunday, coinciding with the regular weekend bank holiday, several states will observe additional bank holidays for the associated festivities.
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Date
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Day
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Festival
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November 6
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Friday
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Dhanteras
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November 7
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Saturday
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Choti Diwali
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November 8
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Sunday
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Diwali/Lakshmi Puja
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November 10
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Tuesday
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Govardhan Puja/Bali Pratipada
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November 11
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Wednesday
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Bhai Dooj
Read More About Diwali: When is Diwali in 2026, 8 or 9 November? From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, Check 5-Day Festival Dates and Timings in India
Other Bank Holidays in November 2026: Weekend Closures
Apart from festival-related holidays, banks across India will remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.
- November 1 (Sunday): Weekly holiday.
- November 8 (Sunday): Weekly holiday/Diwali.
- November 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday.
- November 15 (Sunday): Weekly holiday.
- November 22 (Sunday): Weekly holiday.
- November 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday.
- November 29 (Sunday): Weekly holiday.
As November 2026 brings several festival-related and weekend bank holidays, customers are advised to check the RBI's state-wise holiday calendar before visiting their bank branches. Although physical banking services may remain unavailable on certain dates, UPI, ATMs and internet banking will generally continue functioning, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential financial services.
5 FAQs: Bank Holidays in November 2026
Q) How many bank holidays are there in November 2026?: There are 17 bank holiday dates in the combined festival and weekend calendar. However, November 1 and November 8 overlap with Sundays, bringing the total number of unique holiday dates to 15.
Q) When is Diwali in 2026?: Diwali, also known as Deepawali, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The five-day celebration begins with Dhanteras on November 6 and concludes with Bhai Dooj on November 11.
Q) Will banks remain closed on November 9, 10 and 11, 2026?: Yes, banks will remain closed on these dates in selected states for Diwali-related festivities, including Govardhan Puja, Bali Pratipada and Bhai Dooj. Closures will vary by state.
Q) Will banks remain closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026?: Yes, banks will observe a holiday on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in several states and regions, including Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Q) Will UPI and internet banking work during bank holidays in November 2026?: Yes, digital banking services, including UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATM withdrawals, will generally remain available even when physical bank branches are closed.
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