Air passengers in India could get higher transparency and protection against instant rises in flight ticket prices as the government prepares to launch new airfare regulations from January 1, 2027. Under the latest notified Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026, the Centre will have the authority to intervene in airline pricing during extraordinary situations to shield public interest. The latest regulations target improved transparency for the aviation sector while bolstering the government's power over airline ticket prices. However, passengers should not expect an instant reduction in airfares, as the regulations do not enforce a permanent price cap or fixed limits on ticket prices. Government Gets Power to Intervene in Airfares One of the massive changes is the government's power under Rule 192 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026. The Centre can issue written directions to airlines if it believes an extraordinary situation needs intervention in the public interest.

Such directions must be proportionate to the situation and will remain iin effectonly for a given period. However, the rules do not clearly state what qualifies as an extraordinary situation. Under normal circumstances, airlines will continue to determine ticket prices based on functional costs, passenger demand and current market conditions. Airlines Must Disclose Complete Fare Break-up The latest regulations require airlines to clearly display the total amount payable by passengers, along with an itemised breakdown of all charges. The disclosure must include the base fare, government taxes, additional fees, cancellation charges, refund conditions and any other charges. This will help passengers know exactly what they are paying for and compare ticket prices across varied airlines before making a booking.

Airlines will also have to publish their tariffs on official websites and other digital platforms. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will also monitor the tariffs set up by domestic scheduled airlines. Will Flight Tickets Become Cheaper? Although the latest rules offer passengers extra protection, they do not guarantee inexpensive air tickets. Airlines will retain the leverage to establish fares under normal market conditions. The government has also unveiled the framework at a time when soaring aviation costs and changing fuel prices have ignited concerns about expensive air travel. The new measures will replace the Aircraft Rules, 1937, from January 1, 2027. Their implementation will rely on how actively authorities survey airline pricing and direct their influence powers. For passengers, the biggest instant advantage could be greater pricing transparency.