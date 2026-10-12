Indian Railways Special Trains for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath 2026: Indian Railways has announced 100+ special trains to manage the extra rushes of the passengers during the upcoming major festivals for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath in October- November 2026 for going to their hometown toward Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and toward South India. These 100+ Special Trains which will run for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festive seasons in 2026 will connect the several important cities and railway stations across India, including Kanpur, Prayagraj, Patna, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Assam and other destinations. The additional services are also provided to passengers to travel safely and to manage the heavy rush and demand for train tickets during this festive period between October- November period.

In all these special trains. Indian railways have also arranged with adding extra coaches on selected trains specially the trains going toward the Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and North-East side like toward the Assam to increase the passengers capacity., so that they can reach to their home-town, and enjoys the festival with their family, and friend in Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath in 2026. All who so ever is going must check all the latest trains schedule, stoppage, ticket availability,and running dates before planning their journeys. Indian Railways Special Trains 2026: Key Highlights Aspects Details Railway authority Indian Railways Total services listed 102 train entries, including UP and DOWN services Travel period September to December 2026, depending on the train Major festivals Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja Major destinations Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana Main objective To manage festive rush and provide additional travel capacity Ticket booking Check availability through IRCTC and official railway channels

Important: The list includes trains running in both directions, additional services, extended services and selected coach augmentations. Therefore, 102 entries do not necessarily mean 102 separate train pairs or entirely new trains. Why Has Indian Railways Announced Special Trains? In India, Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath are among the major festivals which are celebrated all over India in all states, districts, and cities. All the people whether they are working, or living outside of their hometown, or any students or are in college, or the preparing students, or for any contractual work, all people wants to go their hometown to Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festival, and enjoys and celebrate these festivals with their family, and friend. So, there is a very heavy rush of passengers, and many travellers do not get the train tickets to go home. These rushes heavily rise toward going to their hometown particularly on routes connecting major cities with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and other states.

So to manage these rushes, and every passenger must get the trains tickets, Indian Railways operates special trains and increases capacity on selected regular services. These arrangements give passengers additional options and may help reduce pressure on existing trains. Indian Railways Festival Special Trains 2026: Route-Wise Details The following are some important services from the supplied list of 102 train entries. Dates indicate the listed operating period; individual running days and availability should be checked before booking. 1. Trains Connecting Toward Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat Several special trains connect important stations in Uttar Pradesh with destinations in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Train No. Route Listed operating period 01905 / 01906 Kanpur Central–Asarva–Kanpur Central October 5 to December 1 01907 / 01908 Agra Cantt–Udhna–Agra Cantt October 6 to November 25 02199 / 02200 VGL Jhansi–Bandra Terminus–VGL Jhansi October 1 to November 28 04105 / 04106 Prayagraj–Udhna–Prayagraj October 1 to November 30 04119 / 04120 Subedarganj–Valsad–Subedarganj October 3 to November 29 04139 / 04140 Prayagraj–Dadar–Prayagraj October 2 to November 29 04103 / 04104 Subedarganj–Panvel–Subedarganj October 21 to November 19

These services provide additional travel options between northern India and destinations in western India. The Subedarganj–Panvel service is listed with 22 LHB coaches and five additional trips in each direction. 2. Trains Connecting Toward Bihar and West Bengal Bihar and West Bengal are important destinations during Durga Puja and Chhath Puja. The supplied list includes several services connecting Kolkata and other stations in West Bengal with Patna, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Gorakhpur and Madhubani. Train No. Route Listed operating period 03041 / 03042 Howrah–Raxaul–Howrah October 15 to November 27 03043 / 03044 Howrah–Raxaul–Howrah October 17 to November 29 03135 / 03136 Sealdah–Patna–Sealdah October 13 to November 24 03133 / 03134 Sealdah–Sitamarhi–Sealdah October 16 to November 28 03131 / 03132 Sealdah–Gorakhpur–Sealdah October 13 to November 27 03185 / 03186 Kolkata–Madhubani–Kolkata October 13 to November 25 03511 / 03512 Asansol–Patna–Asansol October 18 to November 29 03527 / 03528 Asansol–Gorakhpur–Asansol October 16 to November 28

These services can be useful for passengers travelling between eastern India and destinations in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Passengers should verify the exact departure date because the two directions may operate on different days. 3. Special Trains Toward Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh The list also includes services connecting Delhi with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Train No. Route Listed operating period 02877 / 02878 Ranchi–Anand Vihar–Ranchi October 3 to November 29 02417 / 02418 Prayagraj–Shakur Basti–Prayagraj Daily service through mid-October, followed by a reduced weekly frequency 04163 / 04164 Narayanpur Bazar–Shakur Basti–Narayanpur Bazar October to December 04008 / 04007 Anand Vihar Terminal–Jogbani–Anand Vihar Terminal October 10 to November 8 09601 / 09602 Madar Junction–Patna Junction–Madar Junction October 1 to November 27

The Anand Vihar Terminal–Jogbani special is listed with 20 coaches. Its route includes stations such as Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur, Barauni, Katihar, Purnea and Forbesganj. The operating frequency of each service varies, so passengers should not assume that every train runs daily. 4. Trains Connecting Toward Assam and West Bengal Additional services have also been listed for passengers travelling between northeastern India and other parts of the country. Train No. Route Listed operating period 03005 / 03006 Howrah–Lumding–Howrah October 16 to November 28 03129 / 03130 Kolkata–New Jalpaiguri–Kolkata October 17 to November 30 05060 / 05059 Lalkuan–Kolkata–Lalkuan October 8 to November 28 04127 / 04128 Kanpur Central–Guwahati–Kanpur Central September 10 to December 11 05932 / 05931 Dibrugarh–Kolkata–Dibrugarh September 5 to November 30

The Kolkata–New Jalpaiguri service is listed for weekends, while the Dibrugarh–Kolkata service is listed with 22 coaches. The Lalkuan–Kolkata service includes several intermediate stops, including Naihati, Bandel, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur and Jasidih. 5. Special Trains Connecting Southern and Eastern India The list includes additional services linking southern Indian destinations with eastern and northern parts of the country. Train No. Route Listed operating period 08581 / 08582 Visakhapatnam–SMVT Bengaluru–Visakhapatnam October 2 to November 28 08045 / 08046 Shalimar–Charlapalli–Shalimar October 2 to November 28 04131 / 04132 Kanpur Central–SMVT Bengaluru–Kanpur Central October 4 to November 18 08311 / 08312 Sambalpur–Podanur–Sambalpur September 9 to November 27 01925 / 01926 Kanpur Central–Madurai–Kanpur Central September 2 to November 28 07097 / 07098 Hyderabad–Mangaluru Central–Hyderabad September 9 to November 26 09424 / 09423 Ahmedabad–Mangaluru Junction–Ahmedabad September 4 to November 28

The Shalimar–Charlapalli service is listed with 24 coaches, including AC, Sleeper and General classes. The Kanpur Central–SMVT Bengaluru service is listed with 23 coaches, including AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper and General classes. These trains may offer additional options to people travelling over long distances during the festive period. IRCTC Ticket Booking During the Festive Season The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) provides online ticket-booking facilities for railway passengers. During periods of heavy demand, passengers may experience high traffic on the booking website. IRCTC has taken steps to improve its Next Generation e-Ticketing (NGeT) system. These measures include adding servers, upgrading hardware and software, optimising the booking system and introducing a redesigned user interface.

The reference also states that a beta version of the new booking interface was introduced on July 15, 2026. It allows passengers to view seat availability across different travel classes in a more organised format. Passengers should use the official IRCTC website or authorised railway booking channels to check availability and book tickets. They should also confirm the applicable booking rules and reservation opening dates. How to Check Special Train Timings and Ticket Availability Passengers can follow these steps before planning their journey: Visit the official IRCTC website or use its authorised booking platform. Enter the departure station and destination station. Select the intended date of travel. Check the available trains, travel classes and seat availability. Confirm the train number, departure time, stoppages and running days. Complete the booking through an authorised channel.