Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Private MBBS Cut-Off Drops to 443, Government Seats Remain Competitive

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: The MBBS admission cut-off in private medical colleges in Maharashtra has dropped to 443 marks in Round 3 of NEET UG counselling 2026, while competition for government medical college seats continues to remain high. The open-category cut-off for government MBBS colleges stood at 534 marks in the third round. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the third merit list for NEET UG 2026 MBBS admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. A total of 8,811 candidates were allotted MBBS seats against 8,814 available seats in this round. Also Read l NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 MBBS Cut-Off: Government vs Private Colleges The Round 3 allotment data shows a significant difference between the cut-offs for government and private medical colleges in Maharashtra.

Category Government MBBS Cut-Off Private MBBS Cut-Off Open 534 443 EWS 510 451 OBC 529 429 SEBC 522 418 SC 459 414 ST 383 349

Government Quota Closing Rank AIR Open 114762 EWS 136143 OBC 41669 ST 443740 SC 136084 Private Quota Closing Rank AIR Open 505824 OBC 34734 ST 818701 SC 131775 The figures indicate that government medical college seats continue to attract stronger competition, while cut-offs at private colleges have moved lower during the third round. NEET UG 2026: Private MBBS Cut-Off Falls to 443 The overall private-college MBBS cut-off in Maharashtra dropped to 443 marks in Round 3. Among categories, the cut-off was 451 for EWS candidates, 429 for OBC, 418 for SEBC, 414 for SC and 349 for ST candidates.