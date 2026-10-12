Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Private MBBS Cut-Off Drops to 443, Government Seats Remain Competitive
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 3: Private MBBS cut-off drops to 443 marks, while government college cut-off remains 534 for open category. Check category-wise cut-offs.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: The MBBS admission cut-off in private medical colleges in Maharashtra has dropped to 443 marks in Round 3 of NEET UG counselling 2026, while competition for government medical college seats continues to remain high. The open-category cut-off for government MBBS colleges stood at 534 marks in the third round.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the third merit list for NEET UG 2026 MBBS admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. A total of 8,811 candidates were allotted MBBS seats against 8,814 available seats in this round.
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Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 MBBS Cut-Off: Government vs Private Colleges
The Round 3 allotment data shows a significant difference between the cut-offs for government and private medical colleges in Maharashtra.
|
Category
|
Government MBBS Cut-Off
|
Private MBBS Cut-Off
|
Open
|
534
|
443
|
EWS
|
510
|
451
|
OBC
|
529
|
429
|
SEBC
|
522
|
418
|
SC
|
459
|
414
|
ST
|
383
|
349
|
Government
|
Quota
|
Closing Rank AIR
|
Open
|
114762
|
EWS
|
136143
|
OBC
|
41669
|
ST
|
443740
|
SC
|
136084
|
Private
|
Quota
|
Closing Rank AIR
|
Open
|
505824
|
OBC
|
34734
|
ST
|
818701
|
SC
|
131775
The figures indicate that government medical college seats continue to attract stronger competition, while cut-offs at private colleges have moved lower during the third round.
NEET UG 2026: Private MBBS Cut-Off Falls to 443
The overall private-college MBBS cut-off in Maharashtra dropped to 443 marks in Round 3. Among categories, the cut-off was 451 for EWS candidates, 429 for OBC, 418 for SEBC, 414 for SC and 349 for ST candidates.
The lower cut-offs at private medical colleges could provide more opportunities to NEET UG 2026 candidates who may not have secured a government MBBS seat but have the required marks and can meet the fee requirements of private institutions.
Government MBBS Cut-Off Remains High in Maharashtra
While private college cut-offs declined, government medical colleges continued to record considerably higher closing marks.
The Round 3 government MBBS cut-off stood at 534 marks for the open category. The cut-off was 529 for OBC, 522 for SEBC, 510 for EWS, 459 for SC and 383 for ST candidates.
The high competition for government seats reflects the continued preference for these colleges, particularly because of their comparatively lower tuition fees.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: 8,811 MBBS Seats Allotted
According to the Round 3 data, 8,811 of the 8,814 MBBS seats available in the round were allotted to candidates. All 5,065 seats across 43 government medical colleges and all 3,299 seats across 25 private medical colleges were allotted. Of the 450 seats across two private medical universities, 447 were allotted.
The Maharashtra Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has also published admission-related notices, including the final merit list and seat matrix for MBBS and BDS admissions under NEET UG 2026.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.