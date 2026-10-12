Assam Announces Nameri Wild Classrooms, Connecting Students with Nature, Open for Class VIII and Above
Assam government introduces Nameri Wild Classroom initiative for students from class 8 and above to learn with nature at the Nameri Tiger Reserve. Initiative to include two and three day programmes for students.
Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has announced the ‘Nameri Wild Classroom’ initiative, taking learning into the wild. The department announced the launch of the scheme as an educational initiative, giving school and college students an opportunity to learn directly from nature at the Nameri Tiger Reserve.
In his announcement, the minister added that the initiative is open to students of Class VIII and above, including college students. The initiative offers two- and three-day residential learning programmes. He also added that through direct engagement with the forest ecosystem, students can develop a deeper understanding of wildlife, biodiversity and the importance of environmental conservation. The programme reflects a commitment to nurturing a generation that understands, appreciates and actively protects Assam’s rich natural heritage, he mentioned.
Positive Headline of the Day! Assam Takes Learning Beyond Classrooms as Nameri Wild Classroom Connects Students with Nature.. The Assam Forest Department has launched the ‘Nameri Wild Classroom’, an educational initiative that will give school and college students an opportunity to learn directly from nature at Nameri Tiger Reserve. The programme reflects our commitment to nurturing a generation that understands, appreciates and actively protects Assam’s rich natural heritage. Open to students of Class VIII and above, including college students, the initiative offers two- and three-day residential learning programmes that take education beyond textbooks and conventional classrooms. Through direct engagement with the forest ecosystem, students can develop a deeper understanding of wildlife, biodiversity and the importance of environmental conservation. The programme includes birdwatching, guided forest walks, wildlife tracking and activities focused on river ecology. Students will also have opportunities to experience rafting on the Jia-Bharali River and learn about the traditions and knowledge of local communities connected to the surrounding landscape. Naturalists and forest personnel will guide participants, helping them understand the relationship between wildlife, forests, rivers and people. Students will maintain field journals to record their observations and receive certificates upon completing the programme. Our forests are living classrooms, offering lessons that cannot always be learnt from books alone. By bringing young people closer to nature, we can encourage curiosity, scientific thinking, environmental responsibility and a lasting appreciation for biodiversity. Nameri Tiger Reserve provides an ideal setting for this experience, allowing students to observe the natural world while understanding why its protection matters. Such initiatives can also inspire young people to explore careers and future opportunities in wildlife research, ecology and conservation. We believe that conservation begins with awareness and grows through participation. When children and young adults experience nature first-hand, they are more likely to become responsible stewards of the environment. Through Nameri Wild Classroom, Assam is investing not only in education but also in the future guardians of its forests and wildlife. Because some of life’s most important lessons begin when we step outside the classroom and discover the wonders of the natural world. #JayantaMallabaruah— Jayanta Mallabaruah (@jayanta_malla) October 11, 2026
The programme includes birdwatching, guided forest walks, wildlife tracking and activities focused on river ecology. Students will also be given opportunities to experience rafting on the Jia-Bharali River and learn about the traditions and knowledge of local communities connected to the surrounding landscape.
The students will be guided by naturalists and forest personnel, helping them understand the relationship between wildlife, forests, rivers and people. Students are required to maintain field journals to record their observations and receive certificates upon completing the programme.
He pointed out that forests are living classrooms, offering lessons that cannot always be learnt from books alone. By bringing young people closer to nature, we can encourage curiosity, scientific thinking, environmental responsibility and a lasting appreciation for biodiversity, He added.
Nameri Tiger Reserve is an ideal setting for this experience, allowing students to observe the natural world while understanding why its protection matters. In his post on Social Media, he added that such initiatives can also inspire young people to explore careers and future opportunities in wildlife research, ecology and conservation.
Conservation begins with awareness and grows through participation. When children and young adults experience nature first-hand, they are more likely to become responsible stewards of the environment. Through Nameri Wild Classroom, Assam is investing not only in education but also in the future guardians of its forests and wildlife, he mentioned.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.