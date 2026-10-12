Assam Announces Nameri Wild Classrooms, Connecting Students with Nature, Open for Class VIII and Above

Positive Headline of the Day! Assam Takes Learning Beyond Classrooms as Nameri Wild Classroom Connects Students with Nature.. The Assam Forest Department has launched the ‘Nameri Wild Classroom’, an educational initiative that will give school and college students an opportunity to learn directly from nature at Nameri Tiger Reserve. The programme reflects our commitment to nurturing a generation that understands, appreciates and actively protects Assam’s rich natural heritage. Open to students of Class VIII and above, including college students, the initiative offers two- and three-day residential learning programmes that take education beyond textbooks and conventional classrooms. Through direct engagement with the forest ecosystem, students can develop a deeper understanding of wildlife, biodiversity and the importance of environmental conservation. The programme includes birdwatching, guided forest walks, wildlife tracking and activities focused on river ecology. Students will also have opportunities to experience rafting on the Jia-Bharali River and learn about the traditions and knowledge of local communities connected to the surrounding landscape. Naturalists and forest personnel will guide participants, helping them understand the relationship between wildlife, forests, rivers and people. Students will maintain field journals to record their observations and receive certificates upon completing the programme. Our forests are living classrooms, offering lessons that cannot always be learnt from books alone. By bringing young people closer to nature, we can encourage curiosity, scientific thinking, environmental responsibility and a lasting appreciation for biodiversity. Nameri Tiger Reserve provides an ideal setting for this experience, allowing students to observe the natural world while understanding why its protection matters. Such initiatives can also inspire young people to explore careers and future opportunities in wildlife research, ecology and conservation. We believe that conservation begins with awareness and grows through participation. When children and young adults experience nature first-hand, they are more likely to become responsible stewards of the environment. Through Nameri Wild Classroom, Assam is investing not only in education but also in the future guardians of its forests and wildlife. Because some of life’s most important lessons begin when we step outside the classroom and discover the wonders of the natural world. #JayantaMallabaruah