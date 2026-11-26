JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration With Late Fee Closes Today, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2027 session 1 registration and application window with late fee closes today at 11:50 PM. Candidates can make changes in their filled application form from November 27 to 29, 2026.
The National Testing Agency will close the registration and application process for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examinations today, November 26, 2026. This is the last chance for candidates to submit their application form with a late fee. Candidates who are yet to complete the online registration and application process can visit the official website to apply.
Candidates need to submit a late fee of R. 500 in addition to the applicable examination fee prescribed for their respective categories. The late fee will be uniform and applicable to all candidates, irrespective of their category or the amount of examination fee payable by them.
According to the official notification released, 15,84,014 forms have been submitted, and 14,06,780 candidates have completed fee payment. Candidates yet to apply for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exams can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in before the deadline to complete the application process.
JEE (Main) 2027 – Session 1 Update! 15,84,014 forms have been submitted and 14,06,780 candidates have completed fee payment. Today (26 November 2026) is the last day to register with a late fee. Complete your application before 11:50 PM tonight at https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE. JEE (Main) 2027 – Session 1! अब तक 15,84,014 फॉर्म जमा हो चुके हैं और 14,06,780 अभ्यर्थियों ने शुल्क भुगतान पूरा कर लिया है। आज (26 नवंबर 2026) विलंब शुल्क के साथ रजिस्ट्रेशन का आखिरी दिन है। आज रात 11:50 बजे से पहले https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE पर अपना आवेदन पूरा करें। #JEEMain2027 #JEEMain #NTA #JEEAspirants— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 26, 2026
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration and Application Process
The JEE Main 2027 online registration and application for the Session 1 examination will close today. Follow the steps given to complete the online registration and application process
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main
Step 2: Click on the online registration link for Session 1
Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter the required details
Step 4: Log in to fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on Submit
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow
According to the official schedule released, the window for candidates to make changes in their JEE Main application form opens tomorrow. Candidates who have completed their application form and need to make changes to their applications must do so within the time provided. The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application correction window will be available from November 17 to 29, 2026.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.