The National Testing Agency will close the registration and application process for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examinations today, November 26, 2026. This is the last chance for candidates to submit their application form with a late fee. Candidates who are yet to complete the online registration and application process can visit the official website to apply.

Candidates need to submit a late fee of R. 500 in addition to the applicable examination fee prescribed for their respective categories. The late fee will be uniform and applicable to all candidates, irrespective of their category or the amount of examination fee payable by them.

According to the official notification released, 15,84,014 forms have been submitted, and 14,06,780 candidates have completed fee payment. Candidates yet to apply for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 exams can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in before the deadline to complete the application process.