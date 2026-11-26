Key Points CET Graduation Level 2026 exams are scheduled for Jan 16, 17, and 18, 2027.

Final application withdrawal window: Nov 27, 2026 to Nov 29, 2026.

RSSB released the 38-district exam center list for CET Graduation Level 2026.

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the 38-district exam centre list alongside a final online application withdrawal notice for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Graduation Level- 2026 under the advertisement number 09/2026. This official notice has been issued by RSSB, and it confirms that the state-level examination will be conducted on January 16, January 17, and January 18, 2027, across 38 districts of Rajasthan. Candidates who want to withdraw their applications can do so within the period of three days, starting from November 27, 2026 to November 29, 2026. Rajasthan CET Graduation Level 2026 Application Withdrawal Window Under Clause 14 of the recruitment advertisement, which was originally notified on July 1, 2026, with applications being accepted from July 4 to August 2, 2026, RSSB has granted a three-day final opportunity for eligible or unwilling candidates to withdraw their online application forms:-

Exam Dates:- January 16, 17, and 18, 2027

Withdrawal Window:- November 27, 2026 to November 29, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)

How to Withdraw Form:- Candidates should log in to the Rajasthan SSO portal, i.e., sso.rajasthan.gov.in, open the Recruitment Portal, go to the My Recruitment Section, and click on the Withdraw button next to CET (Graduation Level)-2026. RSSB has also warned that any legal action will be initiated after the eligibility verification against the candidates who do not hold the prescribed educational qualification and fail to withdraw their forms within this window. Once withdrawn, an application cannot be resubmitted. Also check, Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Exam Centre List 2026 Rajasthan CET Graduation Level 2026 Exam Centre List Given below is the Rajasthan CET Graduation Level 2026 Exam centre list. The list includes 38 districts of Rajasthan, which are as follows:-

Ajmer Bharatpur Bhilwara Bikaner Beawar Chittorgrah Baran Banswara Alwar Barmer Churu Bundi Hanumangarh Dholpur Dausa Deeg Didwana-Kuchaman Jaipur Dungarpur Jaisalmer Jhalawar Jodhpur Jalore Jhunjhunu Karauli Kota Khairthal-Tijara Kotputli-Behror Nagaur Pali Pratapgarh Rajsamand Sirohi Sawai Madhopur Sikar SriGanganagarr Tonk Udaipur Candidates are advised to check the complete list from the official website and prepare their study plan accordingly. Also check, Rajasthan CET 12th Level Previous Year Question Paper PDF: Download Link Here How to Check the Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Exam Centre List 2026? While the RSSB has published the complete list of 38 exam centres on the official website, candidates will be able to check their individual allotted exam districts, and the exact exam addresses will be released separately ahead of the January 2027 exam. Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to check their allotted exam city by logging into sso.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in using their SSO ID or Application Number and Date of Birth. To view the list of 38 district names for the Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Exam, candidates can follow the simple steps given below:-