India A vs Sri Lanka A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Match Details, Head-to-Head, Squads and Live Streaming
With a place in the final on the line, India A will take on Sri Lanka A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semifinal. Check head-to-head records, squads and live streaming details.
The ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 has entered the knockout phase, with India A and Sri Lanka A set to fight for a place in the final on Thursday. The first semifinal will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
Both sides have performed brilliantly in the group stages and will now look to secure a place in the final, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday.
Explore the match details, head-to-head record, teams' performances so far, squads and live streaming details of the India A vs Sri Lanka A semifinal 1.
Semi-Final ready 💪🎯 #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #SLAvINDA https://t.co/7motIxFBbk— BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2026
Sri Lanka A vs India A Semifinal 1: Match Details
The India A vs Sri Lanka A semifinal 1 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 26. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST. Below are the key details of the match.
|
Match Details
|
Information
|
Match
|
India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st Semifinal
|
Tournament
|
ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
|
Date
|
Thursday, November 26
|
Venue
|
West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
|
Match Time
|
3:30 PM IST
|
Toss Time
|
3:00 PM IST
India A vs Sri Lanka A Head-to-Head Record
|
Metric
|
Count
|
Total Matches
|
18
|
India A Wins
|
9
|
Sri Lanka A Wins
|
6
|
Tied / No Result
|
3
SL vs IND A Squads
Both teams have announced their squads for the first semifinal of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Here are the players available for the knockout clash.
India A Squad
|
Player
|
Role
|
Tilak Varma (C)
|
Batter
|
Kumar Kushagra (WK)
|
WK-Batter
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
WK-Batter
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Suryansh Shedge
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Harsh Dubey
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Arshad Khan
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Tanush Kotian
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
Bowling Allrounder
Sri Lanka A Squad
|
Player
|
Role
|
Nishan Madushka (WK)
|
WK-Batter
|
Pavan Rathnayake (C)
|
Batter
|
Lasith Croospulle
|
Batter
|
Sineth Jayawardena
|
Batter
|
Nipun Dhananjaya
|
Batter
|
Janith Liyanage
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Wanuja Sahan
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Lahiru Samarakoon
|
Bowler
|
Ravindu Fernando
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Dulaj Samuditha
|
Bowler
|
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|
Bowler
|
Garuka Sanketh
|
Bowler
|
Duvindu Ranatunga
|
Bowler
|
Sharujan Shanmuganathan
|
WK-Batter
|
Chamika Heenatigala
|
Bowling Allrounder
Sri Lanka A vs India A Journey in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
Sri Lanka A remained unbeaten throughout the group stages in Group A, winning all 3 of their matches to finish at the top of the points table with 6 points.
Meanwhile, India A lost to their arch-rivals Pakistan in Group B but defeated Nepal and the UAE to book their semifinal berth. They finished second in the group with 4 points after winning 2 of their 3 matches.
Sri Lanka A's Journey
|
Opposition
|
Result
|
Date
|
Afghanistan A
|
Won by 6 wickets
|
November 19
|
Hong Kong China
|
Won by 24 runs
|
November 21
|
Bangladesh A
|
Won by 7 wickets
|
November 23
India A's Journey
|
Opposition
|
Result
|
Date
|
Nepal
|
Won by 306 runs
|
November 20
|
Pakistan A
|
Lost by 48 runs
|
November 22
|
UAE
|
Won by 7 wickets
|
November 24
IND A vs SL A Where to Watch
Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the India A vs Sri Lanka A semifinal 1 on the Sony Sports Network. The match will be telecast on Sony Sports channels, while its live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com