The ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 has entered the knockout phase, with India A and Sri Lanka A set to fight for a place in the final on Thursday. The first semifinal will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Both sides have performed brilliantly in the group stages and will now look to secure a place in the final, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Explore the match details, head-to-head record, teams' performances so far, squads and live streaming details of the India A vs Sri Lanka A semifinal 1.

Semi-Final ready 💪🎯 #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #SLAvINDA https://t.co/7motIxFBbk — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2026

Sri Lanka A vs India A Semifinal 1: Match Details

The India A vs Sri Lanka A semifinal 1 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday, November 26. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST. Below are the key details of the match.