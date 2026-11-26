SSC GD Constable Exam 2026: Check List of Required Documents & Physical Test (PET/PST) Requirements Here
Prepare for the next stage of SSC GD Constable 2026 recruitment with this complete checklist of required documents for Document Verification (DV) and full eligibility standards for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Review race timings, height and chest measurements, category relaxations, and mandatory original certificates.
The candidates who qualify the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for SSC GD Constable 2026 shall further have to qualify the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), after which the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Document Verification (DV) rounds will be conducted. Your selection would remain purely provisional till the concerned officials of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) examine your physical measurements and original certificates respectively. Failing to provide any of the mandatory documents or not meeting the physical standards will result in immediate disqualification of the candidate in the recruiting center.
The below-mentioned is the list of important documents to be submitted at the time of PET/PST gate entrance and also during the final round of Document Verification along with the official timings for PET test and PST height, chest, and weight requirements. The candidate has to successfully complete the timed race within the stipulated time frame in the PET test, whereas, in PST, minimum height, chest expansion (for male candidates only), and proper body weight criteria are taken into consideration.
Also Read: SSC GD Previous Year Question Paper: Download Shift-Wise PDFs with Solutions & Answer Key
SSC GD Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Requirements 2026
PET Endurance is tested using a timed race where the running distance and time limit vary depending on the candidate’s gender and region. For instance, the requirements for candidates from the Ladakh region are different:
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Candidate Category
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Male Candidates (Distance & Time)
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Female Candidates (Distance & Time)
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Candidates Other Than Ladakh Region
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5 km in 24 minutes
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1.6 km in 8½ minutes (8 min 30 sec)
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Candidates of Ladakh Region
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1.6 km in 7 minutes
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800 metres in 5 minutes
Important PET Rules:
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Ex-servicemen: Are exempted from taking part in the PET race, but should be present at the PST exercise for measuring purposes and pass the medical examination.
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Pregnant Female Applicants: Are temporarily unfit in case of pregnancy for at least 12 weeks, and the PET/PST is postponed to 6 weeks after confinement.
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Appeal is Not Allowed in PET: The measurement of PST can be appealed and re-tested in case of failure, which is not possible in the case of PET race.
SSC GD Physical Standard Test (PST) Requirements 2026
Those candidates that pass the PET race are subjected to various physical measurements for their height, chest, and appropriate weight (for male candidates).
General PST Standards (Unreserved / OBC / SC / EWS)
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Physical Parameter
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Male Candidates
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Female Candidates
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Minimum Height
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170 cm
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157 cm
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Chest (Unexpanded)
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80 cm
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Not Applicable
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Minimum Chest Expansion
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5 cm (80 cm to 85 cm)
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Not Applicable
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Weight
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Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards
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Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards
Category & Region-Wise Height and Chest Relaxations
The candidates from tribes that are eligible or from certain hilly/north-eastern states are relaxed after they furnish the required certificate.
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Eligible Category / Region
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Male Height
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Female Height
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Male Chest (Unexpanded + Expansion)
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All Scheduled Tribe (ST) Candidates
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162.5 cm
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150.0 cm
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76 cm + 5 cm
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ST Candidates of North-Eastern States (NE States)
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157.0 cm
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147.5 cm
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76 cm + 5 cm
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ST Candidates of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) Affected Districts
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160.0 cm
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147.5 cm
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76 cm + 5 cm
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Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas & Candidates from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, and Ladakh
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165.0 cm
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155.0 cm
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78 cm + 5 cm
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Candidates from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura & GTA
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162.5 cm
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152.5 cm
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77 cm + 5 cm
SSC GD Constable 2026 Document Verification (DV) Checklist
The candidate should bring all the original documents along with at least two copies of self-attested documents and recent photographs. In the case of PET/PST, having your Admit Card, original Photo ID card, photographs, and Height/ Chest Relaxation Certificate if any is very important; in case of DME/DV, the following certificates are verified:
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S.No.
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Required Document
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Who Must Carry & Important Guidelines
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1
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Admit Card / Call Letter
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Printed copy of the official PET/PST or DME/DV Admit Card downloaded from rect.crpf.gov.in / ssc.gov.in.
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2
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Valid Original Photo ID Proof
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Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, or Employer ID matching your application details.
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3
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Recent Passport-Size Photographs
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4–6 recent colour passport-size photographs matching the application appearance.
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4
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Class 10th / Matriculation Certificate & Marksheet
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Mandatory for all candidates as proof of minimum educational qualification, full name, and Date of Birth.
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5
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Domicile Certificate / Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC)
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Mandatory proof of belonging to the State/UT and District claimed in the online application.
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6
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Caste / Category Certificate (SC / ST / OBC / EWS)
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Required for candidates claiming reservation or age relaxation; must be in the Central Government prescribed format (OBC certificate must reflect non-creamy layer status as on the crucial date).
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7
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Height / Chest Relaxation Certificate
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Mandatory if claiming PST relaxation for hilly areas, North-East states, or specific communities (in prescribed Annexure format).
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8
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Valid NCC Certificate (A, B, or C)
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Required only if bonus incentive marks (2%, 3%, or 5%) were claimed in the application; must be issued on or before the crucial cut-off date.
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9
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Ex-Servicemen Discharge Book & Undertaking
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Mandatory for Ex-Servicemen claiming ESM reservation/age relaxation, along with the prescribed undertaking.
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10
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Serving Defence Personnel Certificate
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Required if applying under the Serving Defence Personnel category (in prescribed format).
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11
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District Magistrate / Collector Certificate
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Applicable only for eligible dependants of riot victims claiming age relaxation.
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12
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Nativity / Identity Certificate (WPR)
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Applicable only for West Pakistani Refugees (WPR) settled in J&K / Ladakh.
Key Tips to Avoid Rejection During PET/PST & DV
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Verification of Name & DOB: Make sure that your name, name of father and DOB written on your Class 10th Certificate matches your Aadhaar Card, Domicile Certificate and Caste Certificate word-for-word.
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Central vs. State Caste Certificate: OBC certificates issued at state level are often rejected make sure that your OBC/EWS/SC/ST certificate is signed by an authorized body under the prescribed Central Government annexure.
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Make Self Attested Copies in Advance: Make sure you have 2-3 self-attested copies of all documents in the same sequence mentioned in your call letter.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.