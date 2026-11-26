The candidates who qualify the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for SSC GD Constable 2026 shall further have to qualify the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), after which the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Document Verification (DV) rounds will be conducted. Your selection would remain purely provisional till the concerned officials of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) examine your physical measurements and original certificates respectively. Failing to provide any of the mandatory documents or not meeting the physical standards will result in immediate disqualification of the candidate in the recruiting center.

The below-mentioned is the list of important documents to be submitted at the time of PET/PST gate entrance and also during the final round of Document Verification along with the official timings for PET test and PST height, chest, and weight requirements. The candidate has to successfully complete the timed race within the stipulated time frame in the PET test, whereas, in PST, minimum height, chest expansion (for male candidates only), and proper body weight criteria are taken into consideration.