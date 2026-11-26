SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 OUT: Download Junior Associate Merit List PDF at sbi.bank.in
SBI Clerk Backlog Mains Result 2026: SBI released the Mains result for the Junior Associate Recruitment Drive for SC, ST and OBC backlog vacancies on 25 November 2026. It is a PDF of roll numbers. Selection is provisional and subject to the Local Language Proficiency Test.
Key Points
- SBI released Mains result for Junior Associate (SC/ST/OBC) posts on 25 November 2026.
- The Mains exam for backlog vacancies was held online on 29 October 2026.
- A total of 1540 candidates were provisionally selected against 1538 backlog vacancies.
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 OUT: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Mains result for the SBI Clerk Backlog Special Recruitment Drive 2026. The result is out for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates. It was published on 25 November 2026 as a PDF list of roll numbers under Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16. A total of 1540 candidates have been provisionally selected against 1538 backlog vacancies. The Mains exam was held online on 29 October 2026. Candidates can visit the SBI careers website, open the result PDF and search their roll number to check status.
SBI Clerk Backlog Mains Result 2026 Highlights
Here are the key details of the SBI Clerk Backlog Mains Result 2026 in one place. The table covers the exam dates, vacancies, and result details, so candidates can find the main facts quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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State Bank of India (SBI)
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Post
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Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)
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Recruitment Type
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Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST/OBC Backlog Vacancies
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Advertisement No.
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CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16
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Total Vacancies
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1538
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Online Application Dates
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7 August to 27 August 2026
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Prelims Result Date
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17 October 2026
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Mains Exam Date
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29 October 2026 (Online)
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Mains Result Date
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25 November 2026
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Result Format
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PDF list of roll numbers
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Candidates Provisionally Selected
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1540
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Official Website
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sbi.bank.in
SBI Clerk Mains Merit List 2026 PDF Download
SBI has uploaded the result as a PDF list of roll numbers. Candidates can open it from the link below and search for their roll number. Candidates can download the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 PDF from the official SBI careers website. Candidates can also find the direct link to check and download the SBI Clerk Mains Merit List PDF below:
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SBI Clerk Backlog Mains Result 2026 PDF
Steps to Download SBI Clerk Junior Associate Mains Result 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026:
• Go to the official SBI careers website: sbi.bank.in/web/careers.
• Click on "Current Openings" in the menu.
• Find the section "Recruitment of Junior Associates Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST/OBC Backlog Vacancies" (Advt. No. CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16).
• Click on the "Main Exam Result" link under this section.
• The result PDF will open on the screen.
• Press Ctrl+F on a computer, or use the "Find in page" option on a phone.
• Enter your roll number and check if it appears in the list.
• Download and save the PDF for future reference.
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Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com