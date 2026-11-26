Key Points SBI released Mains result for Junior Associate (SC/ST/OBC) posts on 25 November 2026.

The Mains exam for backlog vacancies was held online on 29 October 2026.

A total of 1540 candidates were provisionally selected against 1538 backlog vacancies.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 OUT: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the Mains result for the SBI Clerk Backlog Special Recruitment Drive 2026. The result is out for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts reserved for SC, ST and OBC candidates. It was published on 25 November 2026 as a PDF list of roll numbers under Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16. A total of 1540 candidates have been provisionally selected against 1538 backlog vacancies. The Mains exam was held online on 29 October 2026. Candidates can visit the SBI careers website, open the result PDF and search their roll number to check status. SBI Clerk Backlog Mains Result 2026 Highlights Here are the key details of the SBI Clerk Backlog Mains Result 2026 in one place. The table covers the exam dates, vacancies, and result details, so candidates can find the main facts quickly.

Particulars Details Organisation State Bank of India (SBI) Post Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Recruitment Type Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ST/OBC Backlog Vacancies Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/SPLDRIVE/2026-27/16 Total Vacancies 1538 Online Application Dates 7 August to 27 August 2026 Prelims Result Date 17 October 2026 Mains Exam Date 29 October 2026 (Online) Mains Result Date 25 November 2026 Result Format PDF list of roll numbers Candidates Provisionally Selected 1540 Official Website sbi.bank.in SBI Clerk Mains Merit List 2026 PDF Download SBI has uploaded the result as a PDF list of roll numbers. Candidates can open it from the link below and search for their roll number. Candidates can download the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 PDF from the official SBI careers website. Candidates can also find the direct link to check and download the SBI Clerk Mains Merit List PDF below: