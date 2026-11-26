UKSSSC SI Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 200 Sub Inspector Posts, Check Eligibility and Other Details Here
UKSSSC SI Recruitment 2026: UKSSSC has released the Sub Inspector Recruitment 2026 notification for 200 posts, including Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander, Fire Station Second Officer and Sub Excise Inspector. Online applications will run from 1 December to 31 December 2026 on the website sssc.uk.gov.in.
Key Points
- UKSSSC released SI Recruitment 2026 notification on November 25, 2026.
- 200 posts are available; apply online from December 1 to December 31, 2026.
- Eligibility varies by post, requiring degrees or 12th pass; age limit 21-42 years.
UKSSSC SI Recruitment 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for Sub Inspector Recruitment 2026 on 25 November 2026. Under Advertisement No. 85/UKSSSC/2026, the commission will fill 200 posts. These include Sub Inspector (Civil Police), Sub Inspector (Intelligence), Platoon Commander (PAC/IRB), Fire Station Second Officer and Sub Excise Inspector. The online application will start on 1 December 2026. Candidates can apply on the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in, till 31 December 2026. In this article, we have shared the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, salary, application steps and other important details. Read on to check all details before applying.
UKSSSC SI Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the UKSSSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2026 notification for 200 posts. The table below gives the key details of this recruitment drive.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
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Recruitment Name
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UKSSSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2026
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Advertisement No.
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85/UKSSSC/2026
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Post Names
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Sub Inspector (Civil Police), Sub Inspector (Intelligence), Platoon Commander (PAC/IRB), Fire Station Second Officer, Sub Excise Inspector
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Total Vacancies
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200
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Category
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Group C (Uniformed Posts)
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Notification Release Date
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25 November 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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1 December 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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31 December 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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sssc.uk.gov.in
UK Sub Inspector Notification PDF 2026
The UKSSSC has released the detailed notification PDF for Sub Inspector Recruitment 2026 under Advertisement No. 85/UKSSSC/2026. Candidates should read it fully before applying. It gives the official details of this recruitment drive, such as the post-wise vacancies, eligibility, age limit, and selection process.
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UKSSSC SI Notification 2026 PDF
UKSSSC SI Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the education and age conditions below to apply for UKSSSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2026. Education requirements differ by post.
Educational Qualification
• Sub Inspector (Civil Police and Intelligence): Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
• Platoon Commander: Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
• Fire Station Second Officer: B.Sc. degree with a six-month certificate in computer application.
• Sub Excise Inspector: 12th pass from the Uttarakhand Board or an equivalent recognised board.
Age Limit (as on 1 July 2026)
• Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Station Second Officer: 21 to 35 years.
• Sub Excise Inspector: 21 to 42 years.
• Age relaxation will be given as per Uttarakhand Government rules.
Physical Standards
• Male (General/OBC/SC): Height 167.7 cm. Chest 78.8 to 83.8 cm.
• Female: Height 152 cm (147 cm for Hill/ST). Minimum weight 45 kg.
• Candidates must also qualify in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com