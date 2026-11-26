Key Points UKSSSC released SI Recruitment 2026 notification on November 25, 2026.

200 posts are available; apply online from December 1 to December 31, 2026.

Eligibility varies by post, requiring degrees or 12th pass; age limit 21-42 years.

UKSSSC SI Recruitment 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for Sub Inspector Recruitment 2026 on 25 November 2026. Under Advertisement No. 85/UKSSSC/2026, the commission will fill 200 posts. These include Sub Inspector (Civil Police), Sub Inspector (Intelligence), Platoon Commander (PAC/IRB), Fire Station Second Officer and Sub Excise Inspector. The online application will start on 1 December 2026. Candidates can apply on the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in, till 31 December 2026. In this article, we have shared the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, salary, application steps and other important details. Read on to check all details before applying. UKSSSC SI Recruitment 2026 Highlights The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the UKSSSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2026 notification for 200 posts. The table below gives the key details of this recruitment drive.

Particulars Details Organisation Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Recruitment Name UKSSSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2026 Advertisement No. 85/UKSSSC/2026 Post Names Sub Inspector (Civil Police), Sub Inspector (Intelligence), Platoon Commander (PAC/IRB), Fire Station Second Officer, Sub Excise Inspector Total Vacancies 200 Category Group C (Uniformed Posts) Notification Release Date 25 November 2026 Online Application Start Date 1 December 2026 Last Date to Apply 31 December 2026 Application Mode Online Official Website sssc.uk.gov.in UK Sub Inspector Notification PDF 2026 The UKSSSC has released the detailed notification PDF for Sub Inspector Recruitment 2026 under Advertisement No. 85/UKSSSC/2026. Candidates should read it fully before applying. It gives the official details of this recruitment drive, such as the post-wise vacancies, eligibility, age limit, and selection process.

UKSSSC SI Notification 2026 PDF Check Here UKSSSC SI Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must meet the education and age conditions below to apply for UKSSSC Sub Inspector Recruitment 2026. Education requirements differ by post. Educational Qualification • Sub Inspector (Civil Police and Intelligence): Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. • Platoon Commander: Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. • Fire Station Second Officer: B.Sc. degree with a six-month certificate in computer application. • Sub Excise Inspector: 12th pass from the Uttarakhand Board or an equivalent recognised board. Age Limit (as on 1 July 2026) • Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Station Second Officer: 21 to 35 years. • Sub Excise Inspector: 21 to 42 years.