The AP ICET 2027 cut off helps candidates understand their chances of securing admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra University conducts the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2027 on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Based on the previous admission trends and the supplied rank data, the expected Phase 1 closing rank for Andhra University MBA is around 920–1,050 for the OC category. The actual cut off varies by college, category, course and counselling round. Candidates should understand that qualifying for the examination does not guarantee admission to a preferred college. The final seat allotment depends on the candidate's rank, reservation category, local status, available seats and web options. Scroll for more details.

AP ICET 2027 Cut Off: Key Highlights The following table provides an overview of the examination, qualifying requirements and important details relevant to the admission process. Particulars Details Examination Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2027 Conducting authority Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Conducting university Andhra University, Visakhapatnam Courses offered MBA and MCA Examination mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Total questions 200 Maximum marks 200 Examination duration 150 minutes Marks per correct answer +1 Negative marking No Qualifying marks 50 out of 200 (25%) SC/ST qualifying marks No minimum qualifying marks Examination date 1st week of May, 2027 Counselling portal cap.apcfss.in

AP ICET 2027 Qualifying Marks Candidates must secure the prescribed minimum qualifying marks to become eligible for ranking in AP ICET 2027. As per the official instruction booklet, candidates scoring at least 25% of the total marks, equivalent to 50 out of 200, are assigned ranks. However, no minimum qualifying marks have been prescribed for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories. Category Minimum Qualifying Marks Qualifying Percentage OC 50 25% EWS 50 25% BC 50 25% SC No minimum Not applicable ST No minimum Not applicable Meeting the qualifying requirement only makes a candidate eligible for consideration in the admission process. It does not ensure admission to a particular university or college. Candidates must also meet the prescribed educational eligibility conditions and participate in the counselling process.

AP ICET 2027 College Wise Expected Cut Off Ranks The AP ICET 2027 expected cut off ranks provides an indication of the ranks candidates may need to secure admission to different universities. The estimates in the following table are based on the supplied previous year closing rank data and expected rank trends. Andhra University, Sri Venkateswara University and Acharya Nagarjuna University are among the state universities considered in the comparison. Their expected closing ranks differ according to previous admission trends and the availability of seats. AP ICET Phase 1 Closing Ranks 2027 (Expected) University 2023 Phase 1 OC Rank 2024 Phase 1 OC Rank 2025 Phase 1 OC Rank 2025 Phase 2 OC Rank 2027 Expected Phase 1 OC Rank Andhra University, Visakhapatnam 756 823 892 1,456 920–1,050 Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati 1,089 1,167 1,243 2,034 1,300–1,400 Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur 1,923 2,045 2,156 3,892 2,250–2,400 Adikavi Nannaya University, Rajahmundry – – 2,678 4,234 2,750–2,950 JNTU Kakinada – – 3,012 4,789 3,100–3,300

AP ICET 2027 Category Wise College Cut Off Ranks The AP ICET cut off is not the same for every reservation category. Candidates belonging to OC, EWS, BC, SC and ST categories may have different closing ranks for the same institution. The following table presents the category-wise closing rank figures available in the supplied reference data for selected MBA colleges and universities. College/University OC Closing Rank EWS Closing Rank BC Closing Rank SC Closing Rank ST Closing Rank Andhra University, Visakhapatnam 892 1,456 2,145 4,231 6,782 Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati 1,243 2,034 3,012 5,891 8,234 Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur 2,156 3,456 4,892 7,342 10,123 JNTU Kakinada 3,012 4,234 5,678 8,912 12,345 SRM University, AP (Counselling Reference) 982 – 13,255 6,716 – JNTU School of Management Studies (Self-Finance) 999 – 3,402 5,743 – KREA University 1,035 – 27,732 – – Gayatri Vidya Parishad College of Engineering 2,740 – 4,183 – –

AP ICET 2027 Marks vs Rank: Expected Rank Based on Marks The marks obtained in AP ICET play an important role in determining a candidate's rank. However, candidates appearing in different examination sessions may receive normalised marks because of differences in question paper difficulty.The following table provides an indicative marks-versus-rank comparison based on the supplied reference data. Normalised Marks (Out of 200) Expected AP ICET Rank Colleges and University Options (OC Category) 160–200 1–100 Andhra University (AU), SVU Tirupati (top regular seats) 141–159 101–200 AU Regular, SVU, JNTU Kakinada 121–140 201–500 AU, SVU, top autonomous engineering colleges 101–120 501–1,500 AU (Phase 1/2), SVU, SRM AP, KREA, JNTU Self-Finance 91–100 1,501–3,000 ANU Guntur, Adikavi Nannaya University, GVP, JNTU Kakinada 81–90 3,001–10,000 Sri Krishnadevaraya University, AU/SVU Self-Finance, leading private colleges 50–80 10,001–21,200+ Regional private and affiliated self-financing colleges

AP ICET Candidate and Pass Percentage Trends (2022–2026) The number of candidates appearing for AP ICET has changed considerably over the last five examination cycles. The supplied statistics indicate a decline in the candidate pool in recent years, particularly between 2024 and 2026. The following table compares the registered candidates, appeared candidates, qualified candidates and pass percentages. Exam Year Conducting University Registered Appeared Qualified Pass Percentage 2022 Andhra University 49,157 42,496 37,326 87.83% 2023 Sri Krishnadevaraya University – 44,343 37,326 84.18% 2024 Sri Krishnadevaraya University 48,828 44,447 42,984 96.71% 2025 Andhra University 37,719 34,131 32,719 95.86% 2026 Andhra University ~26,219 23,198 21,205 91.41%

What Changed in AP ICET Between 2022 and 2027? In the recent years there have been some changes in AP ICET exam structure, conducting university and counselling process. These developments are relevant when comparing current admission trends with previous years. Parameter Earlier Pattern/Process (2022–2023) Recent Pattern/Process (2024–2026) Main Impact Mathematics 75 questions 55 questions Lower mathematical weightage Communication Ability 50 questions 70 questions Higher communication weightage Test Takers Around 44,000 appeared Around 23,200 appeared in 2026 Smaller candidate pool Top College Ranks Tighter; AU rank 756 AU rank 892 in 2025 Gradual relaxation in closing ranks Counselling Site icet-sche.aptonline.in cap.apcfss.in (2027) Unified counselling portal Conducting University Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur Andhra University, Visakhapatnam Change in examination administration

AP ICET 2027 Normalisation Process AP ICET 2027 was conducted in two sessions. Since candidates appearing in different sessions may receive question papers with different difficulty levels, APSCHE adopted a normalisation process to ensure a fair comparison of their performance. Normalisation considers the average performance and standard deviation of candidates across sessions. It also takes into account the average marks of the top 0.1% of candidates in each session and across all sessions. The official normalisation formula is: Normalised Marks = GMS + [(Top Average Global − GMS) / (Top Average Session − SMS)] × (Marks obtained by candidate − SMS) SMS: Average and standard deviation of the candidate's examination session.

GMS: Average and standard deviation of candidates across all sessions.

Top Average Session: Average marks of the top 0.1% of candidates in the respective session.

Top Average Global: Average marks of the top 0.1% of candidates across all sessions.

AP ICET 2027 Tie Breaking Rules If two or more candidates obtain the same marks in AP ICET 2027, the examination authority follows a specific tie-breaking procedure to determine their ranks. The tie is resolved in the following order: Marks obtained in Section A (Analytical Ability) are considered first. If the tie continues, marks obtained in Section B (Communication Ability) are compared. If the marks remain equal, the older candidate is given preference based on date of birth. These rules help establish the merit order when candidates obtain identical marks in the examination. Factors Affecting AP ICET 2027 College Cut Off The closing rank for an MBA or MCA programme can change from one counselling round to another. Several factors influence the final admission cut off. Number of candidates: The total number of candidates appearing and qualifying in AP ICET can influence the competition for available seats.

The total number of candidates appearing and qualifying in AP ICET can influence the competition for available seats. College preference: Universities and colleges with higher demand generally attract candidates with better ranks.

Universities and colleges with higher demand generally attract candidates with better ranks. Reservation category: Closing ranks may vary across OC, EWS, BC, SC and ST categories, depending on applicable reservation rules and seat availability.

Closing ranks may vary across OC, EWS, BC, SC and ST categories, depending on applicable reservation rules and seat availability. Seat availability: The number of seats offered by a university or college can affect its closing rank.

The number of seats offered by a university or college can affect its closing rank. Counselling round: Closing ranks may extend in subsequent rounds when seats remain vacant or candidates withdraw from previously allotted seats.

Closing ranks may extend in subsequent rounds when seats remain vacant or candidates withdraw from previously allotted seats. Course preference: MBA and MCA admissions may have different closing ranks depending on the institution and programme.