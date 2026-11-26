AP ICET 2027 Cut Off: Expected Ranks, College-Wise Closing Ranks and Marks vs Rank
Check AP ICET 2027 cut off, expected college wise closing ranks, category-wise ranks, qualifying marks and marks vs rank for MBA and MCA admissions.
The AP ICET 2027 cut off helps candidates understand their chances of securing admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra University conducts the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2027 on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Based on the previous admission trends and the supplied rank data, the expected Phase 1 closing rank for Andhra University MBA is around 920–1,050 for the OC category. The actual cut off varies by college, category, course and counselling round. Candidates should understand that qualifying for the examination does not guarantee admission to a preferred college. The final seat allotment depends on the candidate's rank, reservation category, local status, available seats and web options. Scroll for more details.
AP ICET 2027 Cut Off: Key Highlights
The following table provides an overview of the examination, qualifying requirements and important details relevant to the admission process.
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Particulars
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Details
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Examination
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Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2027
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Conducting authority
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Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)
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Conducting university
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Andhra University, Visakhapatnam
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Courses offered
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MBA and MCA
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Examination mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Total questions
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200
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Maximum marks
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200
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Examination duration
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150 minutes
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Marks per correct answer
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+1
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Negative marking
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No
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Qualifying marks
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50 out of 200 (25%)
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SC/ST qualifying marks
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No minimum qualifying marks
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Examination date
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1st week of May, 2027
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Counselling portal
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cap.apcfss.in
AP ICET 2027 Qualifying Marks
Candidates must secure the prescribed minimum qualifying marks to become eligible for ranking in AP ICET 2027. As per the official instruction booklet, candidates scoring at least 25% of the total marks, equivalent to 50 out of 200, are assigned ranks. However, no minimum qualifying marks have been prescribed for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.
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Category
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Minimum Qualifying Marks
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Qualifying Percentage
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OC
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50
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25%
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EWS
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50
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25%
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BC
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50
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25%
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SC
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No minimum
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Not applicable
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ST
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No minimum
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Not applicable
Meeting the qualifying requirement only makes a candidate eligible for consideration in the admission process. It does not ensure admission to a particular university or college. Candidates must also meet the prescribed educational eligibility conditions and participate in the counselling process.
AP ICET 2027 College Wise Expected Cut Off Ranks
The AP ICET 2027 expected cut off ranks provides an indication of the ranks candidates may need to secure admission to different universities. The estimates in the following table are based on the supplied previous year closing rank data and expected rank trends.
Andhra University, Sri Venkateswara University and Acharya Nagarjuna University are among the state universities considered in the comparison. Their expected closing ranks differ according to previous admission trends and the availability of seats.
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AP ICET Phase 1 Closing Ranks 2027 (Expected)
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University
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2023 Phase 1 OC Rank
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2024 Phase 1 OC Rank
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2025 Phase 1 OC Rank
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2025 Phase 2 OC Rank
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2027 Expected Phase 1 OC Rank
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756
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823
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892
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1,456
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920–1,050
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1,089
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1,167
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1,243
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2,034
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1,300–1,400
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1,923
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2,045
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2,156
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3,892
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2,250–2,400
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–
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–
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2,678
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4,234
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2,750–2,950
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–
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–
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3,012
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4,789
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3,100–3,300
AP ICET 2027 Category Wise College Cut Off Ranks
The AP ICET cut off is not the same for every reservation category. Candidates belonging to OC, EWS, BC, SC and ST categories may have different closing ranks for the same institution. The following table presents the category-wise closing rank figures available in the supplied reference data for selected MBA colleges and universities.
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College/University
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OC Closing Rank
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EWS Closing Rank
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BC Closing Rank
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SC Closing Rank
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ST Closing Rank
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Andhra University, Visakhapatnam
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892
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1,456
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2,145
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4,231
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6,782
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Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati
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1,243
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2,034
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3,012
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5,891
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8,234
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Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur
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2,156
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3,456
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4,892
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7,342
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10,123
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JNTU Kakinada
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3,012
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4,234
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5,678
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8,912
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12,345
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982
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–
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13,255
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6,716
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–
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JNTU School of Management Studies (Self-Finance)
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999
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–
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3,402
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5,743
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–
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KREA University
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1,035
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–
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27,732
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–
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–
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2,740
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–
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4,183
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–
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–
AP ICET 2027 Marks vs Rank: Expected Rank Based on Marks
The marks obtained in AP ICET play an important role in determining a candidate's rank. However, candidates appearing in different examination sessions may receive normalised marks because of differences in question paper difficulty.The following table provides an indicative marks-versus-rank comparison based on the supplied reference data.
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Normalised Marks (Out of 200)
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Expected AP ICET Rank
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Colleges and University Options (OC Category)
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160–200
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1–100
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Andhra University (AU), SVU Tirupati (top regular seats)
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141–159
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101–200
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AU Regular, SVU, JNTU Kakinada
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121–140
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201–500
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AU, SVU, top autonomous engineering colleges
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101–120
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501–1,500
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AU (Phase 1/2), SVU, SRM AP, KREA, JNTU Self-Finance
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91–100
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1,501–3,000
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ANU Guntur, Adikavi Nannaya University, GVP, JNTU Kakinada
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81–90
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3,001–10,000
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Sri Krishnadevaraya University, AU/SVU Self-Finance, leading private colleges
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50–80
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10,001–21,200+
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Regional private and affiliated self-financing colleges
AP ICET Candidate and Pass Percentage Trends (2022–2026)
The number of candidates appearing for AP ICET has changed considerably over the last five examination cycles. The supplied statistics indicate a decline in the candidate pool in recent years, particularly between 2024 and 2026. The following table compares the registered candidates, appeared candidates, qualified candidates and pass percentages.
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Exam Year
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Conducting University
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Registered
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Appeared
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Qualified
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Pass Percentage
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2022
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Andhra University
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49,157
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42,496
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37,326
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87.83%
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2023
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Sri Krishnadevaraya University
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–
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44,343
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37,326
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84.18%
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2024
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Sri Krishnadevaraya University
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48,828
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44,447
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42,984
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96.71%
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2025
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Andhra University
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37,719
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34,131
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32,719
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95.86%
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2026
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Andhra University
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~26,219
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23,198
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21,205
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91.41%
What Changed in AP ICET Between 2022 and 2027?
In the recent years there have been some changes in AP ICET exam structure, conducting university and counselling process. These developments are relevant when comparing current admission trends with previous years.
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Parameter
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Earlier Pattern/Process (2022–2023)
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Recent Pattern/Process (2024–2026)
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Main Impact
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Mathematics
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75 questions
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55 questions
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Lower mathematical weightage
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Communication Ability
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50 questions
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70 questions
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Higher communication weightage
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Test Takers
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Around 44,000 appeared
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Around 23,200 appeared in 2026
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Smaller candidate pool
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Top College Ranks
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Tighter; AU rank 756
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AU rank 892 in 2025
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Gradual relaxation in closing ranks
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Counselling Site
|
icet-sche.aptonline.in
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cap.apcfss.in (2027)
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Unified counselling portal
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Conducting University
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Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur
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Andhra University, Visakhapatnam
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Change in examination administration
AP ICET 2027 Normalisation Process
AP ICET 2027 was conducted in two sessions. Since candidates appearing in different sessions may receive question papers with different difficulty levels, APSCHE adopted a normalisation process to ensure a fair comparison of their performance.
Normalisation considers the average performance and standard deviation of candidates across sessions. It also takes into account the average marks of the top 0.1% of candidates in each session and across all sessions. The official normalisation formula is:
Normalised Marks = GMS + [(Top Average Global − GMS) / (Top Average Session − SMS)] × (Marks obtained by candidate − SMS)
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AP ICET 2027 Tie Breaking Rules
If two or more candidates obtain the same marks in AP ICET 2027, the examination authority follows a specific tie-breaking procedure to determine their ranks. The tie is resolved in the following order:
- Marks obtained in Section A (Analytical Ability) are considered first.
- If the tie continues, marks obtained in Section B (Communication Ability) are compared.
- If the marks remain equal, the older candidate is given preference based on date of birth.
These rules help establish the merit order when candidates obtain identical marks in the examination.
Factors Affecting AP ICET 2027 College Cut Off
The closing rank for an MBA or MCA programme can change from one counselling round to another. Several factors influence the final admission cut off.
- Number of candidates: The total number of candidates appearing and qualifying in AP ICET can influence the competition for available seats.
- College preference: Universities and colleges with higher demand generally attract candidates with better ranks.
- Reservation category: Closing ranks may vary across OC, EWS, BC, SC and ST categories, depending on applicable reservation rules and seat availability.
- Seat availability: The number of seats offered by a university or college can affect its closing rank.
- Counselling round: Closing ranks may extend in subsequent rounds when seats remain vacant or candidates withdraw from previously allotted seats.
- Course preference: MBA and MCA admissions may have different closing ranks depending on the institution and programme.
How to Check AP ICET 2027 Cut Off and Closing Ranks?
Candidates can visit the official AP ICET website and the Common Admissions Portal to check the admission-related information and counselling updates.Follow these steps:
- Visit the official AP ICET website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
- Open the AP ICET admission section.
- Check the available counselling notifications, college details and allotment information.
- Review the closing ranks for the relevant course and category, wherever published.
- Compare your AP ICET rank with the available admission data before finalising your college preferences.
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