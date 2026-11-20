Indian Railways Cancels 22+ Trains for 3 Months From December 1: Check Full List, Routes and Dates
Indian Railways has announced temporary cancellations of more than 22 long-distance trains from December 1, 2026, to February and March 2027 due to winter fog. Check train numbers, routes and cancellation dates.
Indian Railways has announced the temporary cancellation of more than 22 long-distance trains for nearly three months, starting December 1, 2026. The decision has been taken by Northern Railway as a precautionary measure ahead of the winter season, when dense fog and poor visibility can affect train operations. The cancellations will continue until February or March 2027, depending on the train. Several services connecting Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jammu will be affected. Some trains will also operate only up to Ambala Cantonment instead of completing their usual journeys. Keep reading to read in detail.
Why Has Indian Railways Cancelled Trains From December 1?
During winter, dense fog and low visibility can affect railway operations, particularly across northern India. Poor visibility can make it difficult for train drivers to identify signals and maintain safe operating speeds. To manage these conditions, Northern Railway has announced temporary cancellations of selected long-distance services.
Which Trains Are Cancelled From December 1, 2026?
According to the cancellation schedule reported by NDTV, 22 long-distance train services will remain cancelled for different periods between December 2026 and March 2027.
Complete List of Cancelled Trains
|Train number
|Train name and route
|Cancellation period
|12207
|Kathgodam–Jammu Tawi
|Dec 8, 2026 – Mar 2, 2027
|12208
|Jammu Tawi–Kathgodam
|Dec 6, 2026 – Feb 28, 2027
|14605
|Yog Nagari Rishikesh–Jammu Tawi
|Dec 7, 2026 – Mar 1, 2027
|14606
|Jammu Tawi–Yog Nagari Rishikesh
|Dec 6, 2026 – Feb 28, 2027
|14542
|Amritsar–Chandigarh
|Dec 2, 2026 – Mar 1, 2027
|14541
|Chandigarh–Amritsar
|Dec 1, 2026 – Feb 28, 2027
|14504
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Kalka
|Dec 2, 2026 – Feb 27, 2027
|14503
|Kalka–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
|Dec 1, 2026 – Feb 26, 2027
|14505
|Amritsar–Nangal Dam
|Dec 1, 2026 – Feb 28, 2027
|14506
|Nangal Dam–Amritsar
|Dec 1, 2026 – Feb 28, 2027
|14523
|Barauni–Ambala Cantt
|Dec 3, 2026 – Mar 1, 2027
|14524
|Ambala Cantt–Barauni
|Dec 1, 2026 – Feb 27, 2027
|14630
|Firozpur–Chandigarh
|Dec 1, 2026 – Feb 28, 2027
|14629
|Chandigarh–Firozpur
|Dec 2, 2026 – Mar 1, 2027
|14615
|Lal Kuan–Amritsar
|Dec 5, 2026 – Feb 27, 2027
|14616
|Amritsar–Lal Kuan
|Dec 5, 2026 – Feb 27, 2027
|14617
|Purnia Court–Amritsar
|Dec 3, 2026 – Mar 2, 2027
|14618
|Amritsar–Purnia Court
|Dec 1, 2026 – Feb 28, 2027
|15903
|Dibrugarh–Chandigarh Express
|Dec 4, 2026 – Feb 26, 2027
|15904
|Chandigarh–Dibrugarh Express
|Dec 6, 2026 – Feb 28, 2027
|11905
|Agra Fort–Hoshiarpur
|Dec 2, 2026 – Feb 26, 2027
|11906
|Hoshiarpur–Agra Fort
|Dec 3, 2026 – Feb 27, 2027
Which States Will Be Affected by the Winter Train Cancellation?
The cancellation schedule will affect passengers travelling across several northern and eastern Indian states.
|State/Region
|Important affected routes
|Punjab
|Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Firozpur
|Haryana
|Chandigarh and Ambala
|Uttarakhand
|Kathgodam, Rishikesh and Lal Kuan
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Jammu Tawi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra
|Bihar
|Barauni and Purnia Court
|Assam
|Dibrugarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|Agra Fort
When Will the Cancelled Trains Resume Operations?
The resumption dates vary depending on the train. While some services are scheduled to resume in February 2027, others will remain cancelled until the first week of March.
|Expected resumption period
|Examples
|February 26, 2027
|Kalka–Katra, Dibrugarh–Chandigarh, Agra Fort–Hoshiarpur
|February 27, 2027
|Katra–Kalka, Ambala–Barauni, Lal Kuan–Amritsar
|February 28, 2027
|Jammu Tawi–Kathgodam, Chandigarh–Amritsar, Amritsar–Nangal Dam
|March 1, 2027
|Rishikesh–Jammu Tawi, Amritsar–Chandigarh, Chandigarh–Firozpur
|March 2, 2027
|Kathgodam–Jammu Tawi, Purnia Court–Amritsar
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