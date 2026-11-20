Indian Railways has announced the temporary cancellation of more than 22 long-distance trains for nearly three months, starting December 1, 2026. The decision has been taken by Northern Railway as a precautionary measure ahead of the winter season, when dense fog and poor visibility can affect train operations. The cancellations will continue until February or March 2027, depending on the train. Several services connecting Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jammu will be affected. Some trains will also operate only up to Ambala Cantonment instead of completing their usual journeys. Keep reading to read in detail.

Why Has Indian Railways Cancelled Trains From December 1?

During winter, dense fog and low visibility can affect railway operations, particularly across northern India. Poor visibility can make it difficult for train drivers to identify signals and maintain safe operating speeds. To manage these conditions, Northern Railway has announced temporary cancellations of selected long-distance services.