India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Check Category-Wise Expected Cutoff Here
The Department of Posts is soon expected to release the India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 for various states. Candidates can check their selection status and category-wise expected cutoffs on indiapost.gov.in, as the list fills vacant positions based on Class 10th marks.
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Official India Post GDS Second merit list is expected to be released soon by the Department of Posts for states across India. Candidates awaiting India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 under the Schedule-II (July 2026) process can check their selection status at indiapost.gov.in. While the second list is yet to be released, it is advisable to check for state-wise and category-wise expected cutoff provided here.
The first merit list was announced on October 12, 2026, and the completion of preliminary document verification on October 27, 2026. Since the second merit list is based only on Class 10th board marks, it has been prepared to fill vacant positions due to absence or incomplete verification of selected candidates.
As no exact date for publishing the merit list has been announced by India Post and there are different cutoffs depending on the category, circles, vacancy, and candidate strength, cutoff values mentioned above can be taken as rough estimates.
India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Key Highlights
Check India Post GDS exam related details provided in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Department of Posts (India Post)
|
Recruitment Process
|
GDS Online Engagement Schedule-II, July 2026
|
Posts Offered
|
Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) / Dak Sevak
|
1st Merit List Date
|
October 12, 2026
|
1st List Document Verification
|
October 27, 2026
|
2nd Merit List Status
|
Expected
|
Selection Basis
|
Class 10 board marks merit list (no written examination or interview)
|
Official Website
|
indiapost.gov.in
Check| India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Download GDS Result PDF
GDS 2nd Merit List Expected Cut-Off 2026
The estimated cut-offs for GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 may vary as per the circle and different categories such as UR, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST. For regions like Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh have the highest projections ranging from 98.50 to 99.50 in various categories. Whereas Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also on the list of having high projected percentages in various categories.
While states like Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal have low percentages estimated in various categories. The Northeastern circle has the lowest estimated percentages (UR and ST 69.50 to 70.50, OBC 52.50 to 53.50, SC 54.50 to 55.50, and EWS 45.50 to 46.50).
|
Circle
|
UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
96 - 97
|
Assam
|
86.50 - 87.50
|
88.50 - 89.50
|
88.50 - 89.50
|
79.50 - 80.50
|
83.50 - 84.50
|
Bihar
|
94 - 95
|
95.50 - 96.50
|
92.50 - 93.50
|
95.50 - 96.50
|
85.50 - 86.50
|
Chhattisgarh
|
96 - 97
|
96 - 97
|
94.50 - 95.50
|
95.50 - 96.50
|
93 - 94
|
Delhi
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
93.50 - 94.50
|
Gujarat
|
89 - 90
|
88.50 - 89.50
|
88.50 - 89.50
|
87 - 88
|
81 - 82
|
Haryana
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
97.50 - 98.50
|
94.50 - 95.50
|
98 - 99
|
88 - 89
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
98 - 99
|
96.50 - 97.50
|
93 - 94
|
97.50 - 98.50
|
91.50 - 92.50
|
Jharkhand
|
97 - 98
|
97 - 98
|
93.50 - 94.50
|
96 - 97
|
91.50 - 92.50
|
Karnataka
|
94 - 95
|
94 - 95
|
90.50 - 91.50
|
92.50 - 93.50
|
92 - 93
|
Kerala
|
93 - 94
|
93 - 94
|
90.50 - 91.50
|
92.50 - 93.50
|
86.50 - 87.50
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
97.50 - 98.50
|
92.50 - 93.50
|
94.50 - 95.50
|
96.50 - 97.50
|
89 - 90
|
Maharashtra
|
88.50 - 89.50
|
88.50 - 89.50
|
87.50 - 88.50
|
87.50 - 88.50
|
84 - 85
|
North Eastern
|
69.50 - 70.50
|
52.50 - 53.50
|
45.50 - 46.50
|
54.50 - 55.50
|
69.50 - 70.50
|
Odisha
|
88.50 - 89.50
|
89.50 - 90.50
|
82.50 - 83.50
|
84.50 - 85.50
|
78.50 - 79.50
|
Punjab
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
90.50 - 91.50
|
Rajasthan
|
96 - 97
|
98 - 99
|
94.50 - 95.50
|
96 - 97
|
89 - 90
|
Tamil Nadu
|
94.50 - 95.50
|
94.50 - 95.50
|
84.50 - 85.50
|
92.50 - 93.50
|
86.50 - 87.50
|
Telangana
|
97.50 - 98.50
|
98 - 99
|
95.50 - 96.50
|
95.50 - 96.50
|
95.50 - 96.50
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
92.50 - 93.50
|
96 - 97
|
78.50 - 79.50
|
Uttarakhand
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
97.50 - 98.50
|
96.50 - 97.50
|
98.50 - 99.50
|
89.50 - 90.50
|
West Bengal
|
89.50 - 90.50
|
89.50 - 90.50
|
88 - 89
|
79.50 - 80.50
|
80.50 - 81.50
How to Download GDS Merit List 2026 PDF ?
Candidates can find step-by step guide provided below to download the India Post GDS merit list PDF 2026. While second merit list is awaited, you can check for first merit list from the official portal of India Post.
• Visit the India Post GDS Official Website.
• Go to the Shortlisted Candidates or GDS Schedule-II (July 2026) section.
• Select your respective State or Postal Circle.
• Click on the link for the 1st Merit List PDF to open or download the document.
• Use Ctrl + F to search for your Name or Registration Number and check the status of your result.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.