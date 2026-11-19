India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026: Official India Post GDS Second merit list is expected to be released soon by the Department of Posts for states across India. Candidates awaiting India Post GDS 2nd Merit List 2026 under the Schedule-II (July 2026) process can check their selection status at indiapost.gov.in. While the second list is yet to be released, it is advisable to check for state-wise and category-wise expected cutoff provided here.

The first merit list was announced on October 12, 2026, and the completion of preliminary document verification on October 27, 2026. Since the second merit list is based only on Class 10th board marks, it has been prepared to fill vacant positions due to absence or incomplete verification of selected candidates.

As no exact date for publishing the merit list has been announced by India Post and there are different cutoffs depending on the category, circles, vacancy, and candidate strength, cutoff values mentioned above can be taken as rough estimates.