Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download STET Hall Ticket PDF at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in
Bihar STET Admit Card 2026: BSEB has released the fresh Bihar STET 2026 admit card for candidates whose November 11 paper was postponed to November 22. Download it from stetregistration.cbrt.co.in using your User ID and Password, check details, and carry a printout with photo ID.
Key Points
- BSEB released fresh admit card for Bihar STET 2026 exam postponed to Nov 22, 2026.
- The exam, originally on Nov 11, 2026, was postponed due to a holiday.
- Candidates must download new admit card from stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
Bihar STET Admit Card 2026:The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the fresh admit card for the Bihar STET 2026 paper that was earlier planned for November 11. The exam has now been postponed and will be held on November 22, 2026. Candidates who were to appear on November 11 should download their new hall ticket from the official portal, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. The admit card carries important details such as exam date, shift, reporting time and centre address. Candidates must check every detail carefully and carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Here are the download steps.
#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard @BiharEducation_ @mkrtiwari_bjp @samrat4bjp https://t.co/Y7H2nFANKz— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 9, 2026
Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Highlights
BSEB has issued a fresh admit card for candidates whose November 11 paper was moved. The table below gives the key details at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna
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Exam Name
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Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026
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Papers / Levels
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Paper-I: Secondary (Classes 9 and 10)
Paper-II: Higher Secondary (Classes 11 and 12)
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Overall Exam Window
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25 October to 22 November 2026(Revised)
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Original Exam Date
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11 November 2026(postponed due to Chitragupta Puja / Bhai Dooj holiday)
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Revised Exam Date
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22 November 2026(Note: 4 November exam was also shifted to 21 November 2026)
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Shift Timings
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Shift 1: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM (Reporting: 8:30 AM | Gate Closing: 9:30 AM)
Shift 2: 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM (Reporting: 1:30 PM | Gate Closing: 2:30 PM)
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Admit Card Status
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Out(Original released on 18 October 2026; Revised Admit Card for 11 Nov candidates released on 12 November 2026)
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Mode of Download
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Online
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Login Details Required
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User ID / Application Number and Password
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Exam Mode & Pattern
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Online (Computer-Based Test / CBT) — 150 Multiple-Choice Questions, 150 Marks, 150 Minutes (2.5 Hours; no negative marking)
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Official Websites
Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 PDF Download
Candidates whose Bihar STET paper was moved from November 11 to November 22 can now download the new admit card online. The link is available on the official registration portal and requires your login details. Please download and print the hall ticket before the exam day.
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Bihar STET Admit Card 2026
Steps to Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2026
Candidates can download the Bihar STET admit card 2026 for the November 22 exam in a few easy steps. Keep your login details ready before you start.
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Go to the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in or bsebstet.org.
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Click the link for "Bihar STET Admit Card 2026".
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Enter your User ID and Password.
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Submit the details. Your admit card will appear on the screen.
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Check all the details carefully.
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Download the admit card and take a printout for the exam day.
The admit card carries your name, registration number, roll number, paper and subject, exam date and time, and exam centre address. If you find any mistake, contact BSEB before the exam.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com