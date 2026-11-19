Bihar STET Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the fresh admit card for the Bihar STET 2026 paper that was earlier planned for November 11. The exam has now been postponed and will be held on November 22, 2026. Candidates who were to appear on November 11 should download their new hall ticket from the official portal, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in. The admit card carries important details such as exam date, shift, reporting time and centre address. Candidates must check every detail carefully and carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Here are the download steps.

Out(Original released on 18 October 2026; Revised Admit Card for 11 Nov candidates released on 12 November 2026)

Shift 1: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM (Reporting: 8:30 AM | Gate Closing: 9:30 AM)

22 November 2026(Note: 4 November exam was also shifted to 21 November 2026)

BSEB has issued a fresh admit card for candidates whose November 11 paper was moved. The table below gives the key details at a glance.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 PDF Download

Candidates whose Bihar STET paper was moved from November 11 to November 22 can now download the new admit card online. The link is available on the official registration portal and requires your login details. Please download and print the hall ticket before the exam day.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 Check Here

Steps to Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download the Bihar STET admit card 2026 for the November 22 exam in a few easy steps. Keep your login details ready before you start.