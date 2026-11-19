SSC JE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Check Direct Link to Download Response Sheet PDF at ssc.gov.in
The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE Paper 1 Answer Key 2026 along with the candidates response sheets on its official website. Candidates can download the provisional answer key using their login credentials at ssc.gov.in. Check the direct download link, objection dates and other important details here.
Key Points
- SSC JE Paper 1 Answer Key 2026 released on November 19, 2026.
- Objection window open from November 19 to November 22, 2026 (6 PM).
- The SSC JE Paper 1 examination was held from November 2 to 6, 2026.
SSC JE Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE Paper 1 Answer Key 2026 along with the candidates response sheets on November 19, 2026. Candidates who have appeared in the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2026 can download their provisional answer keys and response sheets from the official website at ssc.gov.in. The commission has also opened the objection window which will allow candidates to challenge the tentative answers within the prescribed dates. The SSC JE Paper 1 examination for Civil, Electrical and Mechanical posts was held from November 2 to 6, 2026.
Check the download steps, objection dates and other important details in this article.
Check- SSC JE Answer Key 2026 Notice
SSC JE Answer Key 2026: Overview
The SSC has announced a total of 1699 vacancies across various departments. Candidates can check the important details related to the answer key and response sheet in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission
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Exam Name
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Junior Engineer Examination 2026
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Exam Dates
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November 2 to 6, 2026
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Answer Key Status
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Released
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Answer Key Release Date
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November 19, 2026
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Response Sheet
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Available
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Objection Dates
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November 19 to 22, 2026
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Objection Fee
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Rs 50 per question
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in
SSC JE Answer Key 2026 PDF Download Link
The commission has activated the link to download the SSC JE tentative answer key and response sheet on its official website. Candidates can check the documents by logging with their registration number and password. The answer key is available for Civil and Structural, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science and Information Technology and Physics papers. Check the direct link to download the SSC JE Answer Key 2026 below.
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SSC JE Answer Key 2026 Link
How to Download SSC JE Response Sheet 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their SSC JE answer key and response sheet
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Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage go to the candidate login section.
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Now enter your login credential such as registration and password.
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Click on the link titled Junior Engineer Examination 2026 tentative answer key.
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The answer key along with the response sheet pdf will open on your screen
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Download and save the answer key PDF for future reference.
SSC JE Answer Key 2026: Objection Dates and Fee
The commission has provided opportunities to candidates to raise objections against the tentative answer key through its online challenge portal. Candidates who find any discrepancy in the answers can submit their representations within the prescribed dates. Check important details below.
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Event
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Date
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Answer Key Release Date
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November 19, 2026
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Objection Window Opens
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November 19, 2026 (6 PM)
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Last Date to Raise Objections
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November 22, 2026 (6 PM)
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Objection Fee
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Rs 50 per question/answer
Candidates can submit their objections online only and they must pay the fee of Rs 50 for each question or answer challenged. Representations submitted after 6 PM on November 22, 2026,will not be accepted.
Details Mentioned on SSC JE Response Sheet 2026
The response sheet allows candidates to check the attempted answers and compare them with the tentative answer key. Candidates can check the following details which is generally mentioned-
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Questions asked in the examination
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Options available for each question
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Answers selected by the candidates
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Correct answers provided in the tentative answer key
Please Note: The tentative answer key for Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering posts will be released separately after the examination.
For more details please visit the official website.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.