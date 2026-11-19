SSC JE Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC JE Paper 1 Answer Key 2026 along with the candidates response sheets on November 19, 2026. Candidates who have appeared in the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2026 can download their provisional answer keys and response sheets from the official website at ssc.gov.in. The commission has also opened the objection window which will allow candidates to challenge the tentative answers within the prescribed dates. The SSC JE Paper 1 examination for Civil, Electrical and Mechanical posts was held from November 2 to 6, 2026.

Check the download steps, objection dates and other important details in this article.

Check- SSC JE Answer Key 2026 Notice

SSC JE Answer Key 2026: Overview

The SSC has announced a total of 1699 vacancies across various departments. Candidates can check the important details related to the answer key and response sheet in the table below.