School Assembly News Headlines November 20, 2026: Henry Nicholls, GTA 6, Gemini 4, UP Police and Other News
Get the latest School Assembly News Headlines for November 20, 2026, covering national, international, sports, business, education and technology news.
School assembly news headlines for November 20, 2026 cover the latest important developments from India and around the world. Today's updates include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements, international developments, cricket news featuring Henry Nicholls, business and stock market updates, and important education announcements. These headlines are presented in simple language to help students, teachers and parents stay informed about current affairs.
National News Headlines for School Assembly November 20
- PM Modi inaugurates FICCI's centenary convention: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's annual convention at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, focusing on India's economic growth and development by 2047.
- PM Modi calls for more economic reforms: Addressing industry leaders, the Prime Minister invited suggestions from businesses to identify further reforms that could strengthen India's economy and create new opportunities.
- India prepares for Cyclone Akvan: The India Meteorological Department issued warnings as Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan moved towards the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, with landfall expected on November 20.
- Rani Lakshmibai's birth anniversary observed: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary, remembering her courage and contribution to India's freedom struggle.
- Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary remembered: The Prime Minister paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, November 19.
- Centre and states discuss inclusive development: The Departmental Summit on Social Justice and Empowerment concluded in New Delhi, focusing on scholarships, disability support, accessibility and the Nasha Mukt Bharat initiative.
- India strengthens its defence capabilities: The government announced a defence agreement worth ₹1,976.40 crore with Israel Aerospace Industries for upgrading the Indian Navy's Barak Point Defence Missile System.
- India advances indigenous healthcare technology: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced that it had completed 100 technology transfer agreements, supporting the development and wider use of Indian healthcare innovations.
- Government focuses on export support: The Department of Commerce amended four interventions under the Export Promotion Mission to improve assistance for Indian exporters, particularly smaller businesses.
International News Headlines for School Assembly November 20
- APEC leaders discuss global economic cooperation: Leaders attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, discussed international trade, investment and technological development.
- Major powers focus on international security: Discussions surrounding the APEC summit highlighted global concerns about nuclear security, geopolitical tensions and conflicts in different regions.
- China calls for stronger international trade cooperation: Chinese President Xi Jinping urged Asia-Pacific economies to support open trade and work together on emerging technologies.
- Artificial intelligence becomes a major global discussion: International leaders and business representatives highlighted AI's growing influence on economic growth, productivity and global competition.
- India highlights climate resilience at COP31: India's participation in the United Nations climate discussions in Türkiye continued to emphasise climate financing and disaster-resilient infrastructure.
- India and Japan strengthen strategic engagement: Indian and Japanese officials continued discussions on bilateral cooperation, defence and regional security.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly November 20
- Henry Nicholls scores an unbeaten century against India: New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls scored 113 not out on the opening day of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
- Glenn Phillips supports New Zealand's recovery: Glenn Phillips scored 94 runs and shared a 173-run partnership with Henry Nicholls, helping New Zealand recover from 70/5 to finish the first day at 243/5.
- Jasprit Bumrah leads India's early bowling attack: India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah picked up important wickets as the visitors initially put New Zealand under pressure in the opening Test.
- India and New Zealand begin World Test Championship series: The two teams started their two-match Test series in Wellington as they compete for valuable points in the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27.
- ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 begins: The tournament started in Doha, Qatar, with eight teams, including India A, Pakistan A, Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A, competing for the title.
- India A prepares for its opening match: Led by Tilak Varma, India A will begin its campaign against Nepal on November 20 in the ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup.
- Ash Barty selected for International Tennis Hall of Fame: Former Australian tennis champion Ash Barty was selected for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2027.
- Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A set for Asia Cup contest: The two teams are scheduled to meet in a Group A fixture of the ACC Men's Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on November 19.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly November 20
- Indian stock markets record strong gains: The BSE Sensex gained more than 700 points during Thursday's trading session, while the Nifty 50 crossed the 25,400 mark amid buying in banking and automobile shares.
- Mahanadi Coalfields IPO opens for subscription: The public issue of Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Limited opened on November 19. The IPO is worth approximately ₹8,981 crore and will remain open until November 23.
- NLC India Renewables files IPO papers: NLC India Renewables, a subsidiary of state-owned NLC India, filed draft documents with SEBI for a proposed ₹3,300-crore initial public offering.
- Indian businesses encouraged to invest in global markets: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged industry leaders to make India a priority in long-term investment decisions while encouraging businesses to compete internationally.
- Export promotion measures receive an update: The Commerce Department revised four initiatives under the Export Promotion Mission to improve support for Indian exporters and strengthen the country's export sector.
- ICMR expands healthcare innovation partnerships: The Indian Council of Medical Research reached 100 technology transfer agreements, helping Indian companies bring research-based healthcare solutions to wider markets.
Education News Headlines for School Assembly November 20
- NTA releases UGC NET December 2026 subject-wise schedule: The National Testing Agency published the subject-wise examination timetable for UGC NET December 2026. The examination will take place from December 14 to 18 and on December 21.
- UP Police recruitment normalised scores released: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board published the normalised scores for candidates who appeared in the Constable Recruitment 2025 examination on November 16.
- One Nation One Scholarship Portal discussed at national summit: Government representatives discussed improving scholarship accessibility and strengthening support for students through the One Nation One Scholarship Portal initiative.
- President attends Shri Ram College of Commerce centenary celebrations: President Droupadi Murmu attended the concluding ceremony of the college's centenary celebrations and highlighted the importance of quality higher education.
- Government highlights inclusive education: The Ministry of Education discussed measures to improve educational opportunities for children with disabilities and strengthen inclusive learning environments.
- PRASHAST 2.0 highlighted for student support: The government highlighted the PRASHAST 2.0 application, which helps identify disabilities among schoolchildren and supports timely educational assistance.
- Constitution Day Quiz 2026 invites student participation: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports encouraged citizens to participate in the Constitution Day Quiz, which is being conducted from November 18 to 26.
- Vardhman Mahavir Medical College celebrates its silver jubilee: The institution marked its 25th anniversary alongside its eighth annual convocation ceremony in New Delhi.
Science and Technology News Headlines for School Assembly November 20
- India International Science Festival 2026 preparations begin: The Department of Science and Technology launched the curtain-raiser for the 12th India International Science Festival, scheduled to take place in Pune from December 19 to 22.
- ICMR showcases indigenous healthcare technologies: The Indian Council of Medical Research presented 17 Indian-developed health technologies at its Health Research Excellence Summit, highlighting progress in domestic medical innovation.
- ICMR launches initiatives to improve disease surveillance: New research initiatives were announced to strengthen health research, monitor disease outbreaks and improve the use of scientific evidence in policymaking.
- Artificial intelligence remains a major focus at APEC: International discussions in Shenzhen highlighted the importance of AI in economic development, technological innovation and cybersecurity.
Thought of the Day
"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."(Nelson Mandela)
Meaning: Education gives us the knowledge and confidence to make a positive difference in the world. Students should learn something new every day and use their knowledge to help others and build a better society.
Following daily news helps students understand important events happening around them and develop awareness of the world. Reading national, international, sports, business and education updates also improves general knowledge, builds confidence and encourages students to think critically. Students should make reading newspapers and following reliable news sources a regular habit.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.