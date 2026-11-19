School assembly news headlines for November 20, 2026 cover the latest important developments from India and around the world. Today's updates include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcements, international developments, cricket news featuring Henry Nicholls, business and stock market updates, and important education announcements. These headlines are presented in simple language to help students, teachers and parents stay informed about current affairs.

Thought of the Day

"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."(Nelson Mandela)

Meaning: Education gives us the knowledge and confidence to make a positive difference in the world. Students should learn something new every day and use their knowledge to help others and build a better society.

Following daily news helps students understand important events happening around them and develop awareness of the world. Reading national, international, sports, business and education updates also improves general knowledge, builds confidence and encourages students to think critically. Students should make reading newspapers and following reliable news sources a regular habit.