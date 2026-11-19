The schedule for the upcoming 𝐇𝐒𝐋𝐂 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕 and 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, to be conducted by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Divisions I and II, has been announced. Wishing all candidates the very best in their preparations. May their hard work and dedication lead them to success!

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division-I, Guwahati, has officially announced the HSLC Exam 2027 program on November 19, 2026. According to the timetable issued by the Controller of Exams, the Assam Class 10 theory exam will be conducted from February 25, 2027, to March 16, 2027. The exams will be conducted in two shifts of two hours, that is, the morning shift and the afternoon shift. Meanwhile, the practical exams are scheduled to be conducted between January 27 and February 2, 2027, at the respective schools. The exam dates have been released on the social media handle of the CM Office.

Assam HSCL Exam 2027: Check Shift Timings and Key Highlights

The board will conduct the HSLC 2027 theory papers across two shifts of two hours daily:-

Morning Shift:- 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon; the reporting time will be 8:15 AM

Afternoon Shift:- 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM; the reporting time is 12:45 PM

Reading Time:- Students will get 10 extra minutes to read the question paper from 8:50 AM to 9:00 AM and 1:20 PM to 1:30 PM.

2-Hour Papers:- Vocational and select elective papers will run for 2 hours from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

Also check, NIOS Vocational Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out: Check Exam Dates & Hall Ticket Details

Subject-Wise Assam HSLC 2027 Theory Date Sheet

Given below is the subject-wise Assam HSLC 2027 theory date sheet for the Class 10th students of Assam:-