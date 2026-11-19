Choosing between the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, and the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai, can be challenging for MBA aspirants. Both institutes are well known management schools in India and offer strong placement opportunities, industry exposure and access to leading recruiters. However, the two colleges differ in several important areas, including course fees, entrance examinations, batch size, salary packages and return on investment (ROI). FMS Delhi offers a significantly lower fee structure and higher average placements, while JBIMS Mumbai is particularly recognised for its strong connections with the banking and financial services sector. Scroll the article for further details. FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Overview FMS Delhi is affiliated with the University of Delhi, while JBIMS Mumbai is affiliated with the University of Mumbai. Both institutes offer flagship management programmes and attract candidates seeking careers in consulting, finance, marketing and other management domains. Here is a quick overview of FMS Delhi and JBIMS Mumbai.

Particulars FMS Delhi JBIMS Mumbai Full Name Faculty of Management Studies Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies Flagship Programme MBA (Full-Time) Master of Management Studies (MMS) University Affiliation University of Delhi University of Mumbai Location New Delhi Mumbai Batch Strength 307 students 155 students Average Work Experience 19.5 months 14 months Top Internship Domain Sales & Marketing (34%) BFSI & IB (31%) FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Fees Fees are among the most important factors when selecting an MBA college. FMS Delhi has a major advantage in this area, with a total academic fee of approximately INR 2.43 lakh for its two-year MBA programme. In comparison, JBIMS Mumbai has a higher fee structure, with the total course fee estimated at approximately INR 7 lakh to INR 8.45 lakh. Despite the difference, both institutes offer placement opportunities with leading companies across multiple industries.

Fee Particulars FMS Delhi JBIMS Mumbai Total Course Fee (2 Years) Approx. INR 2.43 lakh Approx. INR 7–8.45 lakh FMS Delhi is a particularly attractive option for candidates who want to pursue an MBA from a reputed institute without taking on a substantial financial burden. JBIMS Mumbai also offers a comparatively affordable management programme when considered against many other leading business schools, although its fees are higher than those of FMS. FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Entrance Exams and Expected Cutoff FMS Delhi and JBIMS Mumbai accept different entrance examination scores for admission to their flagship management programmes. FMS Delhi primarily considers CAT scores, whereas JBIMS Mumbai accepts scores from MAH-MBA/MMS CET, CAT and CMAT, as indicated in the comparison data. The expected cutoffs for both institutes are highly competitive. Candidates generally need an excellent entrance examination performance to secure admission.

Admission Parameter FMS Delhi JBIMS Mumbai Accepted Entrance Exams CAT MAH-MBA/MMS CET, CAT, CMAT Expected Cutoff Around 99+ percentile Around 99.9+ percentile Candidates should note that actual admission cutoffs may change depending on the admission year, applicant pool, category and selection process. The figures above are indicative rather than guaranteed admission requirements. FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Placement Comparison Placements are another major consideration when comparing FMS Delhi and JBIMS Mumbai. Both institutes attract reputed recruiters and offer opportunities across consulting, finance, banking, marketing and other management sectors. According to the comparison data, FMS Delhi records a higher average salary package than JBIMS Mumbai. It also has a higher median salary and highest reported package.

Placement Parameters FMS Delhi JBIMS Mumbai (MMS) Average Salary (CTC) INR 32.27 LPA INR 26.67 LPA Median Salary (CTC) INR 29.59 LPA INR 26.15 LPA Highest Salary (CTC) INR 1.10 crore INR 80 LPA Top 10% Average Salary INR 60.67 LPA INR 38.25 LPA FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Top Recruiters Both FMS Delhi and JBIMS Mumbai have established relationships with leading companies across different industries. Their recruiters include major names in consulting, investment banking, financial services and corporate management. FMS Delhi has a strong presence in consulting recruitment, while JBIMS Mumbai attracts significant hiring activity from the banking and financial services industry. Hiring Parameters FMS Delhi JBIMS Mumbai Total Recruiters Participated 119 companies 70+ companies Highest Recruiting Sector Consulting (84 offers/PPOs) BFSI & IB (42% of batch) Prominent Finance Recruiters Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Citi Bank JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Citi Prominent Consulting Recruiters BCG, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Co., Kearney McKinsey & Company, BCG, Accenture Strategy

FMS Delhi has a larger number of participating recruiters in the comparison data, with 119 companies taking part in its placement process. Consulting is a prominent recruitment area, with 84 offers and pre-placement offers (PPOs) recorded in this sector. JBIMS Mumbai, on the other hand, has a strong presence in banking, financial services and investment banking. Around 42% of its batch is associated with the BFSI and investment banking recruitment segment, according to the provided data. Therefore, candidates interested in management consulting may find FMS Delhi particularly appealing, while those looking to enter banking and financial services may consider JBIMS Mumbai. FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Return on Investment (ROI) Return on investment is one of the biggest advantages of pursuing an MBA from FMS Delhi. The institute combines a comparatively low academic fee with a high average placement package, making it an attractive option for candidates who want to minimise their education expenses.

JBIMS Mumbai also offers a strong ROI, with an average salary package considerably higher than its total academic fee. However, the difference in fees and average placements gives FMS Delhi an advantage in this comparison. College Total Academic Fee Average Placement Calculated ROI FMS Delhi Approx. INR 2.43 lakh INR 32.27 LPA Around 13.2x JBIMS Mumbai Approx. INR 7 lakh INR 26.67 LPA Around 3.8x FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Alumni Network A strong alumni network can help MBA graduates access industry connections, mentorship and career opportunities. Both FMS Delhi and JBIMS Mumbai have produced prominent business leaders and senior corporate professionals. FMS Delhi has alumni working in leading companies across technology, banking, consulting, media and consumer businesses. JBIMS Mumbai also has a notable alumni base, particularly in finance, banking, advertising and corporate leadership.

Notable Alumni of FMS Delhi The alumni network reflects FMS Delhi's presence across several industries, including banking, technology, consulting, media and consumer businesses. Some prominent alumni of FMS Delhi include: Alumni Name Prominent Corporate Designation and Organisation Raghav Bahl Founder, Bloomberg Quint and Network18 Harit Nagpal Managing Director and CEO, Tata Play Dinesh Kumar Khara Former Chairman, State Bank of India Romesh Sobti Former MD and CEO, IndusInd Bank Sandhya Devanathan Vice President and Head, Meta India Niren Chaudhary CEO, Panera Bread Neelam Dhawan Former MD, Microsoft India and HP India Amit Jain Managing Director, L'Oréal India R. Mukundan Managing Director, Tata Chemicals Notable Alumni of JBIMS Mumbai

JBIMS Mumbai also has an influential alumni network, with graduates holding senior positions in major Indian and international organisations. Alumni Name Prominent Corporate Designation and Organisation Uday Kotak Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ajay Piramal Chairman, Piramal Group Chanda Kochhar Former CEO and Managing Director, ICICI Bank Nitin Paranjpe Chief Transformation Officer and Former COO, Unilever Vinita Bali Former Managing Director, Britannia Industries Ram Raghavan President, Enterprise Oral Care, Colgate-Palmolive Harish Manwani Former Global Chief Operating Officer, Unilever Lalita Gupte Former Joint Managing Director, ICICI Bank Sam Balsara Founder, Madison World FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Which College Is Better?