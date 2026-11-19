Which MBA College Is Better: FMS Delhi or JBIMS Mumbai? Compare Fees, Placement, Top Recruiters and ROI
FMS Delhi Vs JBIMS Mumbai: Compare FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai MBA fees, placements, average salary, top recruiters, entrance cutoffs, alumni network and ROI in this article to find the better college.
Choosing between the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi, and the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai, can be challenging for MBA aspirants. Both institutes are well known management schools in India and offer strong placement opportunities, industry exposure and access to leading recruiters.
However, the two colleges differ in several important areas, including course fees, entrance examinations, batch size, salary packages and return on investment (ROI). FMS Delhi offers a significantly lower fee structure and higher average placements, while JBIMS Mumbai is particularly recognised for its strong connections with the banking and financial services sector. Scroll the article for further details.
FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Overview
FMS Delhi is affiliated with the University of Delhi, while JBIMS Mumbai is affiliated with the University of Mumbai. Both institutes offer flagship management programmes and attract candidates seeking careers in consulting, finance, marketing and other management domains. Here is a quick overview of FMS Delhi and JBIMS Mumbai.
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Particulars
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FMS Delhi
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JBIMS Mumbai
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Full Name
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Faculty of Management Studies
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Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies
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Flagship Programme
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MBA (Full-Time)
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Master of Management Studies (MMS)
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University Affiliation
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University of Delhi
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University of Mumbai
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Location
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New Delhi
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Mumbai
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Batch Strength
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307 students
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155 students
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Average Work Experience
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19.5 months
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14 months
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Top Internship Domain
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Sales & Marketing (34%)
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BFSI & IB (31%)
FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Fees
Fees are among the most important factors when selecting an MBA college. FMS Delhi has a major advantage in this area, with a total academic fee of approximately INR 2.43 lakh for its two-year MBA programme. In comparison, JBIMS Mumbai has a higher fee structure, with the total course fee estimated at approximately INR 7 lakh to INR 8.45 lakh. Despite the difference, both institutes offer placement opportunities with leading companies across multiple industries.
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Fee Particulars
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FMS Delhi
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JBIMS Mumbai
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Total Course Fee (2 Years)
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Approx. INR 2.43 lakh
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Approx. INR 7–8.45 lakh
FMS Delhi is a particularly attractive option for candidates who want to pursue an MBA from a reputed institute without taking on a substantial financial burden. JBIMS Mumbai also offers a comparatively affordable management programme when considered against many other leading business schools, although its fees are higher than those of FMS.
FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Entrance Exams and Expected Cutoff
FMS Delhi and JBIMS Mumbai accept different entrance examination scores for admission to their flagship management programmes. FMS Delhi primarily considers CAT scores, whereas JBIMS Mumbai accepts scores from MAH-MBA/MMS CET, CAT and CMAT, as indicated in the comparison data. The expected cutoffs for both institutes are highly competitive. Candidates generally need an excellent entrance examination performance to secure admission.
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Admission Parameter
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FMS Delhi
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JBIMS Mumbai
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Accepted Entrance Exams
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CAT
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MAH-MBA/MMS CET, CAT, CMAT
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Expected Cutoff
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Around 99+ percentile
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Around 99.9+ percentile
Candidates should note that actual admission cutoffs may change depending on the admission year, applicant pool, category and selection process. The figures above are indicative rather than guaranteed admission requirements.
FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Placement Comparison
Placements are another major consideration when comparing FMS Delhi and JBIMS Mumbai. Both institutes attract reputed recruiters and offer opportunities across consulting, finance, banking, marketing and other management sectors.
According to the comparison data, FMS Delhi records a higher average salary package than JBIMS Mumbai. It also has a higher median salary and highest reported package.
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Placement Parameters
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FMS Delhi
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JBIMS Mumbai (MMS)
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Average Salary (CTC)
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INR 32.27 LPA
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INR 26.67 LPA
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Median Salary (CTC)
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INR 29.59 LPA
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INR 26.15 LPA
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Highest Salary (CTC)
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INR 1.10 crore
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INR 80 LPA
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Top 10% Average Salary
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INR 60.67 LPA
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INR 38.25 LPA
FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Top Recruiters
Both FMS Delhi and JBIMS Mumbai have established relationships with leading companies across different industries. Their recruiters include major names in consulting, investment banking, financial services and corporate management.
FMS Delhi has a strong presence in consulting recruitment, while JBIMS Mumbai attracts significant hiring activity from the banking and financial services industry.
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Hiring Parameters
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FMS Delhi
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JBIMS Mumbai
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Total Recruiters Participated
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119 companies
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70+ companies
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Highest Recruiting Sector
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Consulting (84 offers/PPOs)
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BFSI & IB (42% of batch)
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Prominent Finance Recruiters
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Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Citi Bank
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JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, Citi
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Prominent Consulting Recruiters
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BCG, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Co., Kearney
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McKinsey & Company, BCG, Accenture Strategy
FMS Delhi has a larger number of participating recruiters in the comparison data, with 119 companies taking part in its placement process. Consulting is a prominent recruitment area, with 84 offers and pre-placement offers (PPOs) recorded in this sector.
JBIMS Mumbai, on the other hand, has a strong presence in banking, financial services and investment banking. Around 42% of its batch is associated with the BFSI and investment banking recruitment segment, according to the provided data.
Therefore, candidates interested in management consulting may find FMS Delhi particularly appealing, while those looking to enter banking and financial services may consider JBIMS Mumbai.
FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Return on Investment (ROI)
Return on investment is one of the biggest advantages of pursuing an MBA from FMS Delhi. The institute combines a comparatively low academic fee with a high average placement package, making it an attractive option for candidates who want to minimise their education expenses.
JBIMS Mumbai also offers a strong ROI, with an average salary package considerably higher than its total academic fee. However, the difference in fees and average placements gives FMS Delhi an advantage in this comparison.
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College
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Total Academic Fee
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Average Placement
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Calculated ROI
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FMS Delhi
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Approx. INR 2.43 lakh
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INR 32.27 LPA
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Around 13.2x
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JBIMS Mumbai
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Approx. INR 7 lakh
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INR 26.67 LPA
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Around 3.8x
FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Alumni Network
A strong alumni network can help MBA graduates access industry connections, mentorship and career opportunities. Both FMS Delhi and JBIMS Mumbai have produced prominent business leaders and senior corporate professionals. FMS Delhi has alumni working in leading companies across technology, banking, consulting, media and consumer businesses. JBIMS Mumbai also has a notable alumni base, particularly in finance, banking, advertising and corporate leadership.
Notable Alumni of FMS Delhi
The alumni network reflects FMS Delhi's presence across several industries, including banking, technology, consulting, media and consumer businesses. Some prominent alumni of FMS Delhi include:
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Alumni Name
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Prominent Corporate Designation and Organisation
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Raghav Bahl
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Founder, Bloomberg Quint and Network18
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Harit Nagpal
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Managing Director and CEO, Tata Play
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Dinesh Kumar Khara
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Former Chairman, State Bank of India
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Romesh Sobti
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Former MD and CEO, IndusInd Bank
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Sandhya Devanathan
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Vice President and Head, Meta India
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Niren Chaudhary
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CEO, Panera Bread
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Neelam Dhawan
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Former MD, Microsoft India and HP India
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Amit Jain
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Managing Director, L'Oréal India
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R. Mukundan
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Managing Director, Tata Chemicals
Notable Alumni of JBIMS Mumbai
JBIMS Mumbai also has an influential alumni network, with graduates holding senior positions in major Indian and international organisations.
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Alumni Name
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Prominent Corporate Designation and Organisation
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Uday Kotak
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Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank
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Ajay Piramal
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Chairman, Piramal Group
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Chanda Kochhar
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Former CEO and Managing Director, ICICI Bank
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Nitin Paranjpe
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Chief Transformation Officer and Former COO, Unilever
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Vinita Bali
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Former Managing Director, Britannia Industries
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Ram Raghavan
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President, Enterprise Oral Care, Colgate-Palmolive
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Harish Manwani
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Former Global Chief Operating Officer, Unilever
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Lalita Gupte
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Former Joint Managing Director, ICICI Bank
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Sam Balsara
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Founder, Madison World
FMS Delhi vs JBIMS Mumbai: Which College Is Better?
FMS Delhi and JBIMS Mumbai are both strong choices for candidates seeking an MBA from a reputed management institute. However, the better option depends on a candidate's career goals, financial preferences and entrance examination performance.
FMS Delhi has an advantage in terms of academic fees, average salary, median salary and calculated ROI. Its strong consulting recruitment record also makes it an attractive option for candidates interested in management consulting and corporate strategy.
JBIMS Mumbai offers a strong alternative, particularly for candidates interested in banking, investment banking and financial services. Its alumni network and industry connections are additional advantages for students planning to build careers in these sectors.
Candidates can use the IIM Call Predictor 2026-27 offered by Jagranjosh to estimate their chances of receiving interview calls from top IIMs based on their CAT percentile and academic profile. It helps applicants understand their admission prospects and plan their next steps accordingly.
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