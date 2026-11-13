CAT Sectional Cutoff 2026 for Top B-Schools in India (Expected): Check Cutoff for FMS, SPJIMR, MDI, IIMs

CAT 2026 Sectional Cut Off: is the minimum percentile that candidates need to score separately in each section of the CAT exam (VARC, DILR and QA) to become eligible for admission to top B schools in India. Candidates must meet the required sectional cutoff along with the overall CAT cutoff to be considered for admission to their preferred colleges. The cutoff varies from one institute to another and also depends on the candidate's category. In this article, candidates can check the expected CAT Sectional Cutoff 2026 for top IIMs and other B-schools in India, including the minimum percentile required in each section and also understand how sectional cutoffs affect their chances of getting shortlisted for the next round of MBA admission process. CAT Sectional Cutoffs for Top B-Schools 2026 The tables below show the sectional percentile that candidates need in each section of CAT, along with the overall percentile, for each institute and category. Check the details below for different B schools

1. IIM Ahmedabad Candidate Category Overall CAT Qualifying Percentile VARC Minimum DILR Minimum QA Minimum General / EWS 95 85 85 85 NC-OBC 90 80 80 80 SC 85 75 75 75 ST 75 65 65 65 2. IIM Bangalore Candidate Category Overall CAT Qualifying Percentile VARC Minimum DILR Minimum QA Minimum General 85 80 75 75 NC-OBC 75 70 65 65 EWS 75 70 65 65 SC 70 65 60 60 ST 65 55 55 55 PwD 60 50 50 50 3. IIM Calcutta Candidate Category Overall CAT Qualifying Percentile VARC Minimum DILR Minimum QA Minimum General / Open 85 80 80 75 EWS 75 70 65 65 NC-OBC 75 70 65 65 SC 70 65 60 60 ST 65 55 55 55 PwD 55 45 45 45

4. IIM Kozhikode Candidate Category Overall CAT Qualifying Percentile VARC Minimum DILR Minimum QA Minimum General 85 75 75 75 NC-OBC / EWS 75 65 65 65 SC 65 55 55 55 ST 55 45 45 45 PwD 55 45 45 45 5. IIM Mumbai Candidate Category Overall CAT Qualifying Percentile VARC Minimum DILR Minimum QA Minimum General 85 80 80 75 NC-OBC / EWS 75 70 65 65 SC 70 65 60 60 ST 65 55 55 55 PwD 55 45 45 45 6. IIM Lucknow Candidate Category Overall CAT Qualifying Percentile VARC Minimum DILR Minimum QA Minimum General 90 85 85 85 NC-OBC 82 77 77 77 EWS 82 77 77 77 SC 65 55 55 55 ST 60 50 50 50 PwD 60 50 50 50

7. IIM Indore Candidate Category Overall CAT Qualifying Percentile VARC Minimum DILR Minimum QA Minimum General / EWS 90 80 80 80 NC-OBC 80 70 70 70 SC 60 55 55 55 ST 45 40 40 40 PwD 45 40 40 40 8. IIM Shillong Category VARC Minimum DILR Minimum QA Minimum DA (D) 50 50 50 ST (T) 50 50 50 SC 60 60 60 EWS (E) 75 75 75 OTHERS (OT) 75 75 75 9. IIM Tiruchirappalli Student Category Quantitative Aptitude (Section 1) Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (Section 2) Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (Section 3) Total (Overall Percentile) GEN 75 75 75 95.25 EWS 60 60 60 89 NC-OBC 60 60 60 88.5 SC 45 45 45 75 ST 25 25 25 44 DAP (PwD) 25 25 25 30

10. SPJIMR Mumbai Entrance Test VARC / Verbal DILR / Data Insights QA / Quantitative Overall CAT Cut off 75 75 75 85 11. FMS Delhi Category No. of Seats No. of Shortlisted Candidates Composite Score General 101 707 51.103 SC 37 259 31.887 ST 19 133 23.424 OBC 69 483 39.154 EWS 25 175 40.796 PWD 12 84 27.304 CW1 12 23 All Candidates CW2 – 14 All Candidates CW3 – 16 All Candidates CW4 – 26 All Candidates CW5 – 5 28.721 WT1 (Permanent Staff) 6 42 21.549 WNT1 (Permanent Staff) 6 42 4.909 Orphan Quota (Male) 1 7 38.555 Orphan Quota (Female) 1 7 30.449 Total 289 2,023 – 12. IIFT Delhi Category Final Composite Cutoff General 55.734 EWS 50.9354 OBC-NCL 50.7536 SC 46.0963 ST 48.1518 PwD 45.8104

13. MICA Cut Off Range Scores 85–90 At least 24 90–95 21–22 95–97.5 Around 19 Above 97.5 Above 17 14. IIT Bombay (SJMSOM) Category CS Cut-off Score GN / EWS 42.28 OBC-NC 38.05 SC 28.19 ST 28.19 PWD 28.19 Additional Women Category CS Cut-off Score GN / EWS 41.28 OBC-NC 37.15 SC 27.52 ST 27.52 PWD 27.52 15. IIT Delhi Category MBA (General) MBA (Telecom) General 45 44 EWS 36 35.5 OBC 35.5 35.5 SC 32.5 30 ST 22.5 21 PwD 20 13 Admission Process in These Top B Schools 2026 Clearing the sectional and overall cut off only opens the door. What happens after that differs from institute to institute. Some institutes ask for a written test, some take a personal interview, a few run a group exercise, and most prepare a final score that mixes the CAT marks with academics, work experience and diversity.

IIM Ahmedabad IIM Ahmedabad builds a composite score using the CAT total percentile and an application rating based on Class 10, Class 12, graduation marks, gender and full-time work experience. This score is then normalised within the candidate’s graduation discipline, the category-wise CAT cut offs are applied, and the shortlist for the Analytical Writing Test and Personal Interview is released. The AWT and PI are held in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. The final score is 50% PI, 10% AWT and 40% the normalised composite score, and offers are made category-wise on that basis. IIM Bangalore IIM Bangalore first prepares a shortlist of candidates who cross a set minimum on every CAT section. From that group, a pre-interview score is built with CAT (55 points, split as VARC 19, DILR 21 and QA 15), Class 10 (10), Class 12 (10), graduation (10), work experience or a professional course (10) and gender diversity (5). Shortlisted candidates then take a 30-minute Written Ability Test and a Personal Interview on the same day. In the final score, PI carries 40 points, WAT 10, CAT 25, Academics 15 and work experience 10, and admission offers are made strictly on this post-interview score. Two online reference letters are mandatory at the application stage.

IIM Calcutta IIM Calcutta runs a three-stage process. Stage one is the cut off filter, where candidates must meet both the section-wise and overall CAT percentile and also score non-negative raw marks in all three sections. Stage two prepares the shortlist for the Personal Interview and Writing Ability Test using a composite score that mixes the CAT performance with academic record and gender diversity. Stage three prepares a category-wise merit list after the PI and WAT, where work experience and academic diversity add points to the final score. IIM Kozhikode IIM Kozhikode follows three stages as well. Candidates first register online with the institute, and only those who complete registration move ahead. Stage two shortlists candidates in each category using an Aggregate Index Score built from CAT performance, Class 10 and Class 12 marks, work experience, and gender or academic diversity. Stage three is the Personal Interview and Written Ability Test, after which a category-wise merit list is drawn up using CAT, PI, WAT and the candidate’s resume.

IIM Lucknow IIM Lucknow applies minimum sectional and overall CAT cut offs to decide who qualifies for its Written Ability Test and Personal Interview stage. The shortlist within each category is built from a composite score that combines the CAT score with earlier academic performance, work experience and diversity factors. Candidates who clear the WAT and PI are then placed on a final merit list and offers are made as per reservation rules. IIM Indore IIM Indore uses a three-stage model: eligibility, shortlist for Personal Interview, and final selection. There is no written ability test here, the interview carries more weightage. The final composite score gives 45 points to the PI, 20 to VARC, 10 each to DILR and QA, 5 each to Class 10 and Class 12 marks, and 5 to the diversity factor. Because 40 of the 100 points come from CAT sections, a weak section hurts twice, once at the cut off stage and again in the final merit list. Candidates must also show a minimum level of performance in every PI parameter to stay in the race.

IIM Mumbai IIM Mumbai first applies minimum sectional and overall CAT percentile cut offs, then calls shortlisted candidates for a Personal Interview. The final composite score is simple: CAT score carries 60 points, the PI carries 20 and academic performance plus work experience together carry the remaining 20. With CAT weight this high, the entrance score stays the single biggest factor right till the end. IIM Shillong IIM Shillong runs a two-phase process and does not conduct a written ability test. Phase one shortlists candidates for the Personal Interview using a composite score made of the total CAT percentile (65%) and a Normalised Application Rating Score (35%), which is built from Class 10, Class 12 and graduation marks along with months of work experience. Phase two prepares the final merit list after the interviews, and admission offers follow that list.

IIM Tiruchirappalli IIM Tiruchirappalli uses the CAT percentile to shortlist candidates for the Personal Interview and Written Ability Test through the common admission process for the participating IIMs. The final selection score gives 52% to the CAT percentile, 20% to the PI, 10% to work experience, 5% to graduation marks, 3% to Class 12, 2% to Class 10, 6% to gender diversity and 2% to academic diversity, the last one being open only to non-engineering graduates who scored a first class. Work experience points rise up to 24–29 months and then slide down, so very long experience does not add extra marks. FMS Delhi FMS Delhi shortlists candidates for its interview round using a weighted CAT score, where VARC carries 40%, DILR 30% and QA 30% within the CAT component, and women candidates get 5 extra marks. The final selection is spread across six parts: the weighted CAT score (50%), Class 10 marks (10%), Class 12 marks (10%), discussion on the Statement of Purpose (10%), an extempore (5%) and the Personal Interview (15%). Women candidates who appear for the interview get another 5 marks. CAT therefore decides half the final result, and VARC alone carries a fifth of it.

IIFT Delhi IIFT Delhi shortlists candidates for its Group Discussion and Personal Interview using the CAT score along with sectional cut offs and a gender diversity advantage. In the final selection, the CAT score carries 48 points, the Group Discussion 21, the Personal Interview 22, gender diversity 3, academic diversity 3 and work experience 3. Work experience points peak for candidates with 24–36 months and fall to zero beyond 60 months. The final composite cut off shown above is what candidates need to cross to make the final list. MICA MICA is different from the rest because the CAT score is only the entry ticket. Candidates need a valid CAT, XAT or GMAT score, must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks, and must appear for the MICAT. The MICAT has three sections: a psychometric test that works as a qualifier, a descriptive test that judges how well the candidate writes and argues, and an aptitude test covering divergent and convergent thinking, verbal ability, and quantitative ability with data interpretation. Candidates who clear the MICAT cut off are called for a Group Exercise and a Personal Interview, and the final merit list is drawn from performance across all these stages. A higher CAT percentile gives some cushion on the MICAT score, which is why the two are read together.

XLRI XLRI does not accept CAT for its flagship programmes. Admission to PGDM (BM) and PGDM (HRM) is through XAT, with separate cut offs for engineering and non-engineering candidates as well as for male, female and transgender applicants. Shortlisting for the Group Discussion and Personal Interview is based on the XAT score along with academic performance and work experience. Candidates then face the GD and PI rounds, and the final selection weighs the entrance score, academics, work experience and interview performance together. The PGDM (BM) cut offs sit higher than PGDM (HRM) for most categories. SPJIMR Mumbai SPJIMR Mumbai first checks that the candidate meets the qualifying CAT sectional and overall cut offs, then shortlists in two phases. The first phase is a profile-based shortlist that looks at consistency of the academic record, work experience, versatility and achievements, and it is released before the CAT result. The second phase adds the entrance test score to the same profile factors. Shortlisted candidates go through two rounds of group interviews, with the first round usually online and the second in person. The final selection list is built on a composite score covering the profile, academic record, entrance test score, work experience and performance in both interview rounds.

IIT Bombay (SJMSOM) SJMSOM calls candidates for the Personal Interview on the basis of a composite score in which the CAT score carries the largest share, with academic marks and work experience adding to it. For the final merit list, the CAT overall scaled score carries 42.5% and the Personal Interview another 42.5%, while the candidate profile makes up the remaining 15% — 5% for graduation marks, 5% for work experience, 3% for extra-curricular achievements and 2% for post-graduation. So the interview matters as much as the entrance exam at this stage. IIT Delhi (DMS) IIT Delhi’s Department of Management Studies calls candidates for the Personal Interview once they cross the minimum shortlisting index for their category, which differs for the MBA and MBA (Telecom) programmes. The admission index that follows gives 40 marks to the interview and extra-curricular activities, with the CAT overall score, academic record and work experience filling the rest. Candidates who clear the interview stage are ranked on this index and offers are made category-wise.

Why Are CAT 2026 Sectional Cutoffs Important? CAT 2026 sectional cutoffs are important because candidates must score the minimum required percentile in all three sections: VARC, DILR and QA. A good overall percentile alone does not guarantee admission or even a call from an IIM. For example, a candidate with a high overall percentile may still miss the cutoff in one section and become ineligible for admission to a particular institute. This makes it important to perform well in all three sections rather than focus on only one or two. Sectional cutoffs also vary across IIMs and depend on the candidate's category. Each institute sets its own minimum percentile for VARC, DILR and QA. The required percentile for General category candidates may be higher than that for SC, ST, OBC and PwD candidates. Therefore, candidates should check the sectional cutoff of each college they wish to apply to and understand the requirements for their respective categories.