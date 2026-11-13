PM Modi to Visit Philippines for ASEAN-India Summit From November 16: Check Dates, Agenda and Key Meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Manila, the capital of the Philippines, from November 16 to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st ASEAN-led East Asia Summit. The visit was announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on November 12, 2026. During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to attend a dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders. Keep reading to know in detail. PM Modi’s Philippines Visit 2026 Detail Information Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Destination Manila, Philippines Announced visit period November 16–18, 2026 Main event 23rd ASEAN-India Summit Other major meeting 21st East Asia Summit ASEAN Chair for 2026 Philippines Host President Ferdinand Marcos Jr Summit theme Navigating the Future Announcement Ministry of External Affairs, November 12, 2026

Which Summits Will PM Modi Attend in the Philippines? During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in two major regional meetings. ASEAN-India Summit 23rd India-ASEAN cooperation, trade, investment, maritime security and strategic partnership. East Asia Summit 21st Regional and global issues, security, defence and geopolitical developments. The ASEAN-India Summit will review progress in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN. Leaders will also discuss the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030 and identify areas for future cooperation. What Is India’s Act East Policy? India’s Act East Policy aims to strengthen economic, strategic and cultural relations with countries in Southeast Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific region. The policy was announced in 2014 as an upgraded approach to India’s earlier Look East Policy, which began in 1991.

What Is the East Asia Summit? The East Asia Summit is an ASEAN-led regional forum that brings together leaders to discuss strategic, political and economic issues. It was established in 2005 and provides a platform for dialogue on regional and international developments. The participating countries include the 11 ASEAN member states and eight partner countries. ASEAN Member States Eight East Asia Summit Partner Countries Brunei Darussalam India Cambodia China Indonesia Japan Laos Republic of Korea Malaysia Australia Myanmar New Zealand Philippines United States Singapore Russia Thailand Timor-Leste Vietnam Will PM Modi Meet Other World Leaders? The MEA has confirmed that bilateral meetings with other leaders are part of the Prime Minister’s programme in Manila. The schedule will also include a dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The government is trying to accommodate an interaction with members of the Indian community in the Philippines.