ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2026–27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage
ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2026–27: The ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2026–27 divides 100 marks into an 80-mark external theory paper and a 20-mark internal project evaluation. Conducted over three hours, the paper spans four core units Business Environment, Financing, Management, and Marketing across objective, short-answer, and long-answer sections to guide structured preparation.
ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026-27: The ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026-27 helps students get ready for their CISCE board exams taking place in February-March 2027 through a well-balanced format of various questions such as very short answers and objective questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on practical situations from the world of businesses.
ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2026–27: The Commerce exam is thoroughly planned for 100 marks in accordance with the traditional 80 Marks (Paper I: Theory) + 20 Marks (Paper II: Project Work) division common for both Commerce and Humanities groups. The 80-mark theoretical paper takes 3 hours (plus 15 minutes of reading time) and examines students' understanding of 4 basic curriculum units - Business Environment, Financing, Management, and Marketing - via a wide array of questions, including objective questions worth 1 mark and more complicated tasks worth 8 marks each. To perform excellently at the upcoming CISCE board exams in 2026-27, one needs to be aware of the exact unit-wise distribution of marks, especially the high value of Management and Financing topics, among others.
Also Read:ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27
ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2026-27: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2026:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Exam Name
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ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam 2025–26
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Class
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12
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Academic Year
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2025-26
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Subject
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Commerce
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Total Marks
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100 Marks
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External Exam Weightage
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80 Marks
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Internal Assessment Weightage
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20 Marks
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Types of Questions
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MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers (Choice Based)
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Mode of Exam
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Offline (Pen and Paper)
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Medium of Exam
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Hindi, English
Also Read: ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage
ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2026-27
The exam pattern for ISC Class 12 Commerce 2025-26 explains how marks are allotted to external and internal examinations. This knowledge is essential for planning preparation in a better way and performing well in exams.
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Subject Name
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Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)
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Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)
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Commerce
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80%
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20%
ISC Class 12 Unit-wise Weightage of Commerce 2026-27
The weightage of various topics in the ISC Class 12 Commerce paper, given in tabular form:
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Unit
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Marks
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1. Business Environment
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20
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2. Sources of Business Finance
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15
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3. Business Regulations and Practices
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20
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4. Emerging Trends in Commerce
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25
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Project Work
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20
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Total Marks
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100
ISC Class 12 Commerce Question Format 2026-27
Here is a tabular form illustrating the categories of questions for the ISC class 12 commerce examination 2026, along with the weightage of each in percentages:
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SECTION
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Type of Questions
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No. of Questions
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Marks
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A
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Objective/ VSA
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16
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1 X 16 = 16
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B
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Short Answer Questions
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8
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4 X 8 = 32
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C
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Long Answer Questions
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4
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8 X 4 = 32
Preparation Strategies For Students
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Management, Financing, and Marketing: Unit 3 (Management – 33 marks) makes up over 40%, while Financing (20 marks) and Marketing (20 marks) together contribute another 50% in the theory paper. Being thorough with the principles of Taylor and Fayol, financing techniques, and the 4 Ps of Marketing is very important.
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Comparison Tables for 4-marks and 8-marks: In ISC Commerce, differences between various topics like Fixed and Working Capital, Equity and Preference Shares, Shares and Debentures, Delegation and Decentralisation, Marketing and Selling have been tested in 4-marks and 8-marks questions.
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Strategy for Time Management: 25 minutes for Section A (16 marks), 65 minutes for Section B (8 x 4 = 32 marks), 75 minutes for Section C (4 x 8 = 32 marks), leaving 15 minutes for revising and underlining important headings.
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