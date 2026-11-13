ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2026–27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage

ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026-27: The ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026-27 helps students get ready for their CISCE board exams taking place in February-March 2027 through a well-balanced format of various questions such as very short answers and objective questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case studies based on practical situations from the world of businesses.

ISC Class 12 Commerce Exam Pattern 2026–27: The Commerce exam is thoroughly planned for 100 marks in accordance with the traditional 80 Marks (Paper I: Theory) + 20 Marks (Paper II: Project Work) division common for both Commerce and Humanities groups. The 80-mark theoretical paper takes 3 hours (plus 15 minutes of reading time) and examines students' understanding of 4 basic curriculum units - Business Environment, Financing, Management, and Marketing - via a wide array of questions, including objective questions worth 1 mark and more complicated tasks worth 8 marks each. To perform excellently at the upcoming CISCE board exams in 2026-27, one needs to be aware of the exact unit-wise distribution of marks, especially the high value of Management and Financing topics, among others.