CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2026-27, Download Free PDF & Marking Scheme
CBSE has released the Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2026-27 (Code 065). Check the complete exam pattern, section-wise question details, marks distribution and official PDF download links.
The CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2026–27 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Students can download the sample paper and marking scheme for free. Sample papers are very useful for exam preparation as they help students understand the types of questions asked in the exam and the marks given to each section. Practising these papers can also help students prepare better for their board exams.
Preparing for board exams can sometimes be difficult, but the right study plan can make it easier. In this article, you will find the complete Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Paper along with the CBSE marking scheme. Read the full article to understand the exam pattern and download the sample paper PDF for free.
CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2026-27
General Instructions:
1 All questions are compulsory.
2 The examination paper contains five sections, from Section A to Section E.
3 Section A consists of 21 questions (1 to 21). Each question carries 1 Mark.
4 Section B consists of 7 questions (22 to 28). Each question carries 2 Marks.
5 Section C consists of 4 questions (29 to 32). Each question carries 3 Marks.
6 Section D consists of 2 questions (33 to 34). Each question carries 4 Marks.
7 Section E consists of 3 questions (35 to 37). Each question carries 5 Marks.
8 There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. Attempt only one of the choices in such questions.
9 All programming questions are to be answered using Python Language only.
10 In case of MCQ, text of the correct answer should also be written.
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INFORMATICS PRACTICES (Code No. 065)
SAMPLE QUESTION PAPER (THEORY)
Class - XII (2026-27)
1 A Pandas Series S1 is created with index labels ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e']. State whether the following statement is True or False: "The statement S1['b':'d'] will produce the same result as S1[1:3]." 1
2 Ravi needs to find the total number of characters in the StudentName column. Which SQL function should he use? 1
A. COUNT()
B. SIZE()
C. LENGTH()
D. TOTAL()
3 Which type of Intellectual Property Right (IPR) protects an invention by giving the creator exclusive rights to make, use, and sell it for a specific period? 1
A. Copyright
B. Trademark
C. Patent
D. Software License
4 While plotting a graph using Matplotlib, which function is used to specify the label for the Y-axis? 1
A. label_y()
B. ylabel()
C. yaxis_name()
D. set_y()
5 I am a networking device that converts digital data from a computer into analog signals for transmission, and then converts incoming analog signals back into digital data for the computer to understand. Who am I? 1
A. Repeater
B. Router
C. Modem
D. Switch
6 Which of the following is a Data Manipulation Language (DML) command in SQL? 1
A. ALTER
B. DROP
C. UPDATE
D. CREATE
7 The process of re-selling old electronic goods after minor repairs or modification is called: 1
A. Recycling
B. Refurbishing
C. Reducing
D. Leaching
8 What will be the output of the following code? import pandas as pd print(pd.Series(5, index=[0, 1, 2])) 1
A. A Series with values 5, 5, 5
B. A Series with value 5 only at index 0
C. A Series with values 0, 1, 2 D. Error
9 Fill in the blank:
The SQL clause used to filter the groups formed by the GROUP BY clause based on a specific condition is ____________. 1
10 Riya visited an online shopping website, and it saved small text files on her computer to remember her preferences and session details. What are these files called? 1
A. Plug-ins
B. Add-ons
C. Cookies '
D. Scripts
11 Which keyword is used with the ORDER BY clause to sort data in descending order? 1
A. DESC
B. DOWN
C. DSC
D. REVERSE
12 If we add two Pandas Series that do not have matching index labels, the result for those non-matching indices will be: 1
A. 0
B. Error
C. NaN
D. Empty string
13 The process of buying electronic gadgets only when necessary to minimize the generation of electronic waste is an example of which 'R' of e-waste management? 1
A. Recycle
B. Reuse
C. Reduce
D. Refurbish
14 Which SQL function is used to extract a specific number of characters from a string starting from a given position? 1
A. LEFT()
B. RIGHT()
C. LENGTH()
D. MID()
15 Aman is exporting a Pandas DataFrame to a CSV file using the to_csv() function. He wants to save only the data and avoid writing the row indices to the file. Which parameter should he set to False to prevent the indices from being included? 1
A. header
B. sep
C. index
D. columns
16 Fill in the blank: The process of storing a website on a web server so that it can be accessed over the internet is known as ________. 1
17 A HR manager queries an employee database. He wants to retrieve only those records where the Commission field actually contains a value. Which SQL condition should he use? 1
A. WHERE Commission != NULL
B. WHERE Commission IS NOT NULL
C. WHERE Commission <> NULL
D. WHERE Commission NOT NULL
18 When creating a DataFrame from a list of dictionaries, the dictionary keys become: 1
A. Row indices
B. Data values
C. Column labels
D. Positional Index
19 State whether the following statement is True or False:
In SQL, the BETWEEN operator is inclusive of both the lower and upper values specified in the range. 1
Q. 20 and Q. 21 are Assertion (A) and Reason (R) type questions. Choose the correct option as:
A. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are True and Reason (R) is the correct explanation for Assertion (A).
B. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are True and Reason (R) is not the correct explanation for Assertion (A).
C. Assertion (A) is True and Reason (R) is False.
D. Assertion (A) is False, but Reason (R) is True.
20 Assertion (A) The statement df.drop('Science', axis=0) will remove the column labeled 'Science' from the DataFrame. 1
Reason (R) In Pandas drop() method, axis=0 refers to row-wise operations and axis=1 refers to column-wise operations.
21 Assertion (A) In SQL, the query select * from emp; and SELECT * FROM EMP; will produce the same result. 1
Reason (R) SQL is a case-sensitive language.
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Section-B (22 to 28) 7X2 = 14 Marks
(ii) What happens if the parameter n is not specified in the head() function?
OR
(B) Explain the concept of Boolean Indexing in DataFrames. Write a small Python code example to demonstrate it. 2
23 Differentiate between an Active and a Passive digital footprint. 2
24 Define Data Visualization and state its primary purpose. 2
25 (A) Define Star Topology. Mention one major advantage of using it.
OR
2 (B) What is VoIP? State any one advantages of using VoIP for communication.
26 Write SQL queries for the following requirements:
(i) Display the last 3 characters of the attribute Ename from the EMPLOYEE table.
(ii) Find the position of the substring 'ma' in the string 'Informatics'. 2
27 Mention and briefly explain any two guidelines of netiquette. 2 28 (A) Consider the following two dictionaries: dict1 = {'a': 10, 'b': 20} dict2 = {'a': 5, 'b': 10, 'c': 20} Write Python code to create a DataFrame from a list containing the above two dictionaries. 2
OR
(B) Mention the purpose of read_csv() and explain the use of its sep parameter. 2
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Section-C (29 to 32) 4X3 = 12 Marks
(i) Mehak receives an SMS from an unknown number stating she has won a lottery. To claim it, she must click a link and enter her Aadhaar number and bank OTP. What type of cybercrime is this?
(ii) A group of people repeatedly post insulting comments and spread rumors about a classmate on a social media platform to distress them. What is this activity called?
(iii) Suggest one Communication Etiquette that should be followed to maintain credibility while participating in an online discussion forum.
30 (A) (i) Write a Python program to create a Pandas Series named Inventory from the following dictionary: stock = {'Pens': 150, 'Erasers': 80, 'Sharpeners': 60, 'Notebooks': 200}.
(ii) Consider two Series S1 and S2: import pandas as pd S1 = pd.Series([10, 20], index=['a', 'b']) S2 = pd.Series([30, 40], index=['b', 'c']) Write the output of the statement: print(S1 + S2) OR 3 (B) Consider a DataFrame df as shown below:
Name IP Maths
0 Arpit 95 88 1 Vani 89 92 2 Chetan 78 80
Write Pandas statements to perform the following actions:
(i) Add a new column 'Total' containing the values [183, 181, 158].
(ii) Rename the 'Name' column to 'Student'.
(iii) Delete the 'Maths' column from the DataFrame.
31 Consider the table HOSPITAL, which contains the following columns: 3
Table: HOSPITAL
Write SQL queries to perform the following tasks:
(i) Display the names of all patients in the Cardiology department in lowercase.
(ii) Display each patient's number along with the day name of the week on which they were admitted.
(iii) Display the patient names arranged in alphabetical order.
32 (A) Consider a table named STUDENT containing the following data: 3
Write the output of the following SQL queries:
(i) SELECT UPPER(Name), LENGTH(Name) FROM STUDENT WHERE ID = 2;
(ii) SELECT DAY(DOB), YEAR(DOB) FROM STUDENT WHERE ID = 3;
(iii) SELECT RIGHT(Name, 3) FROM STUDENT WHERE ID = 1;
OR
(B) Write the output of the following SQL queries:
(i) SELECT POWER(MOD(13, 5), 2);
(ii) SELECT UCASE(MID("Digital India", 9, 5));
(iii) SELECT LENGTH(TRIM(" Informatics "));
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Section-D (33 to 34) 2X4 = 8 Marks MARKS
34 (A) Consider the following tables:
Table: SPORTS
Table: COACH
Write SQL queries for the following:
(i) Display the Game name and the total fees collected for each game, but only for those games where the total fees exceed 1000.
(ii) Display the Student Name (SName) and their respective Coach Name (CName)
OR
(B) Consider the following tables:
Table: Employee
Table: Department
Write the output of the following SQL queries:
(i) SELECT DeptID, COUNT(*), MAX(Salary) FROM Employee GROUP BY DeptID HAVING COUNT(*) > 1 ORDER BY DeptID;
(ii) SELECT Name, DeptName FROM Employee, Department WHERE Employee.DeptID = Department.DeptID AND Employee.Salary > 6000;
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Section-E (35 to 37) 3X5 = 15 Marks
To ensure smooth communication, centralized data storage, and high-speed connectivity across the campus, the organization plans to set up a structured network connecting all blocks. The following tables provide the distances between the blocks and the number of computers in each block.
As a network engineer, answer the following questions based on the details given above:
(i) Suggest the most suitable block to install the server. Justify your answer.
(ii) What type of network (PAN, LAN, MAN, or WAN) will be formed within the campus?
(iii) Suggest the placement of a Switch with suitable justification.
(iv) The company wants to host a website where clients can log in and see real-time project updates. Should they develop a Static or a Dynamic website? Why?
(v) Identify between which blocks a repeater is needed and justify your answer.
36 (i) Create a DataFrame named StoreDF as shown below using dictionary of series: 3+1+1 = 5
Write suitable Pandas statements to Perform the following operations: (ii) Add a new row containing data [Butter, 40, 55]
(iii) Display values of Items column only,
37 (A) Refer to the table given below: 5
Table: BOOK
Write SQL commands for the following tasks:
(i) Insert a new record into the table with the values: 205, The White Tiger, Aravind Adiga, 350.
(ii) Update the Price of the book with BookID 202 to 325.
(iii) Delete the records of all books written by 'R. K. Narayan'.
(iv) Add a new column Publisher of type VARCHAR(30) to the table. (v) Drop the table BOOK from the database.
OR
(B) Consider a table named PRODUCT, which contains the following columns: PCode, PName, Category, Qty, Price, ExpiryDate. The columns are described as follows: PCode – A unique code assigned to each product. PName – The name of the product. Category – The category or type of the product. Qty – The available quantity of the product. Price – The unit price of the product. ExpiryDate – The expiration date of the product. Write SQL queries for: 5
(i) Display PName and its Price rounded to one decimal place.
(ii) Display the names of products that end with the letter 's'.
(iii) Display the PName and Category of those products whose Price is less than or equal to 500.
(iv) Display the total quantity of all products.
(v) Display PName after removing leading spaces only.
CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Marking Scheme 2026-27
Since students are now receiving a sample paper, we are also giving them the marking guidelines and the solutions. The marking scheme and answers are available for students to view after completing the example papers.
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CHECK: CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Marking Scheme 2026-27
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