CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Sample Paper 2026-27, Download Free PDF & Marking Scheme

INFORMATICS PRACTICES (Code No. 065) SAMPLE QUESTION PAPER (THEORY) Class - XII (2026-27)

Section-A (1 to 21) 21 x 1 = 21 Marks 1 A Pandas Series S1 is created with index labels ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e']. State whether the following statement is True or False: "The statement S1['b':'d'] will produce the same result as S1[1:3]." 1 2 Ravi needs to find the total number of characters in the StudentName column. Which SQL function should he use? 1 A. COUNT() B. SIZE() C. LENGTH() D. TOTAL() 3 Which type of Intellectual Property Right (IPR) protects an invention by giving the creator exclusive rights to make, use, and sell it for a specific period? 1 A. Copyright B. Trademark C. Patent D. Software License 4 While plotting a graph using Matplotlib, which function is used to specify the label for the Y-axis? 1 A. label_y() B. ylabel() C. yaxis_name() D. set_y() 5 I am a networking device that converts digital data from a computer into analog signals for transmission, and then converts incoming analog signals back into digital data for the computer to understand. Who am I? 1 A. Repeater B. Router C. Modem D. Switch 6 Which of the following is a Data Manipulation Language (DML) command in SQL? 1 A. ALTER B. DROP C. UPDATE D. CREATE 7 The process of re-selling old electronic goods after minor repairs or modification is called: 1 A. Recycling B. Refurbishing C. Reducing D. Leaching 8 What will be the output of the following code? import pandas as pd print(pd.Series(5, index=[0, 1, 2])) 1 A. A Series with values 5, 5, 5 B. A Series with value 5 only at index 0 C. A Series with values 0, 1, 2 D. Error 9 Fill in the blank: The SQL clause used to filter the groups formed by the GROUP BY clause based on a specific condition is ____________. 1 10 Riya visited an online shopping website, and it saved small text files on her computer to remember her preferences and session details. What are these files called? 1 A. Plug-ins B. Add-ons C. Cookies ' D. Scripts 11 Which keyword is used with the ORDER BY clause to sort data in descending order? 1 A. DESC B. DOWN C. DSC D. REVERSE 12 If we add two Pandas Series that do not have matching index labels, the result for those non-matching indices will be: 1 A. 0 B. Error C. NaN D. Empty string 13 The process of buying electronic gadgets only when necessary to minimize the generation of electronic waste is an example of which 'R' of e-waste management? 1 A. Recycle B. Reuse C. Reduce D. Refurbish 14 Which SQL function is used to extract a specific number of characters from a string starting from a given position? 1 A. LEFT() B. RIGHT() C. LENGTH() D. MID() 15 Aman is exporting a Pandas DataFrame to a CSV file using the to_csv() function. He wants to save only the data and avoid writing the row indices to the file. Which parameter should he set to False to prevent the indices from being included? 1 A. header B. sep C. index D. columns 16 Fill in the blank: The process of storing a website on a web server so that it can be accessed over the internet is known as ________. 1 17 A HR manager queries an employee database. He wants to retrieve only those records where the Commission field actually contains a value. Which SQL condition should he use? 1 A. WHERE Commission != NULL B. WHERE Commission IS NOT NULL C. WHERE Commission <> NULL D. WHERE Commission NOT NULL 18 When creating a DataFrame from a list of dictionaries, the dictionary keys become: 1 A. Row indices B. Data values C. Column labels D. Positional Index 19 State whether the following statement is True or False: In SQL, the BETWEEN operator is inclusive of both the lower and upper values specified in the range. 1 Q. 20 and Q. 21 are Assertion (A) and Reason (R) type questions. Choose the correct option as: A. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are True and Reason (R) is the correct explanation for Assertion (A). B. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are True and Reason (R) is not the correct explanation for Assertion (A). C. Assertion (A) is True and Reason (R) is False. D. Assertion (A) is False, but Reason (R) is True. 20 Assertion (A) The statement df.drop('Science', axis=0) will remove the column labeled 'Science' from the DataFrame. 1 Reason (R) In Pandas drop() method, axis=0 refers to row-wise operations and axis=1 refers to column-wise operations. 21 Assertion (A) In SQL, the query select * from emp; and SELECT * FROM EMP; will produce the same result. 1 Reason (R) SQL is a case-sensitive language.