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JKSSB FAA Admit Card 2026 Out at jkssb.nic.in: Download Finance Account Assistant PDF Link Active

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 12:34 IST

JKSSB FAA Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for Finance Account Assistant posts on its official website - jkssb.nic.in. The written exam is scheduled on November 15, 2026.Check hall ticket download link and other details for 600 Finance Account Assistant posts here. 

JKSSB FAA Admit Card 2026 Out at jkssb.nic.in: Download Finance Account Assistant PDF Link Active
JKSSB FAA Admit Card 2026 Out at jkssb.nic.in: Download Finance Account Assistant PDF Link Active

JKSSB FAA Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on its official website - jkssb.nic.in. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled on November 15, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://jkssb.nic.in. A total of 600 Finance Account Assistant posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state.

JKSSB Account Assistant Admit Card 2026 Link

JKSSB FAA Admit Card 2026 Link is available on the official website of JKSSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in. The JKSSB Finance Account Assistant admit card 2026  download is also available in this article below. The candidates are required to use their application ID and Date of Birth.

JKSSB FAA Admit Card Download Click Here

jkssb.nic.in JKSSB FAA Exam 2026 Key Highlights 

Earlier JKSSB had launched the recruitment drive for 600 Accounts Assistant (Finance Department) posts across the state. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage. 

OSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026- Highlights

Organization

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)

Exam Name

Finance Account Assistant 

Post

Account Assistant 

Vacancy

600

Type of Question

Objective-type multiple-choice questions.

Exam Date

November 15, 2026

Negative Marking

-0.25 Mark for each incorrect answer

Admit Card status

 Out

Job Location

Jammu and Kashmir

Official website

https://jkssb.nic.in

How to Download JKSSB Account Assistant Admit Card 2026?

The JKSSB FAA Admit Card 2026 download link is available on the official website-https://jkssb.nic.in. You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in

  • Click on the link available on the right side of the homepage 'Admit Cards for CBT Examination Accounts Assistant (Finance Department) scheduled to be held on 15.11.2026 '. '

  • Provide your login credentials to the link.

  • Yours's Account Assistant Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on your screen.

  • Download SSBJK Admit Card 2026 and save the same for future reference.

What To Do If Issue In Downloading The Hall Ticket?

In case a candidate is unable to download their admit card, they may approach the Board two days before the Examination Date with valid proof of having submitted the online application form and online fee; no claim whatsoever shall be entertained later. Candidates are advised to take a print-out of the Admit Card well in advance to avoid any last-minute rush. In case of any mismatch in the photograph on the Admit Card, the candidate must immediately report the matter to the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Central Office at Jammu or Srinagar, either in person or through email at ssbjk-grievance@jk.gov.in.No such claim regarding photo mismatch shall be entertained by the Centre Superintendent or the staff on duty on the day of the examination.

JKSSB FAA Exam 2026 Exam Pattern Scheme

All those candidates appearing in the written exam for the Accounts Assistant post (Finance Department) should note that selection will be made purely on the basis of merit obtained in the written/OMR examination.  The written exam will be held in objective-type mode in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Check details-

Particulars  Details
Type of Questions Objective Type, Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).
Language Questions will be set in English only
Negative Marking There is a negative marking of 0.25 (one-fourth) marks for each incorrect answer.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Nov 13, 2026, 11:57 IST
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