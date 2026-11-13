JKSSB FAA Admit Card 2026 Out at jkssb.nic.in: Download Finance Account Assistant PDF Link Active

JKSSB FAA Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on its official website - jkssb.nic.in. Candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled on November 15, 2026 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://jkssb.nic.in. A total of 600 Finance Account Assistant posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the state. JKSSB Account Assistant Admit Card 2026 Link JKSSB FAA Admit Card 2026 Link is available on the official website of JKSSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in. The JKSSB Finance Account Assistant admit card 2026 download is also available in this article below. The candidates are required to use their application ID and Date of Birth. JKSSB FAA Admit Card Download Click Here

jkssb.nic.in JKSSB FAA Exam 2026 Key Highlights Earlier JKSSB had launched the recruitment drive for 600 Accounts Assistant (Finance Department) posts across the state. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage. OSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2026- Highlights Organization Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Exam Name Finance Account Assistant Post Account Assistant Vacancy 600 Type of Question Objective-type multiple-choice questions. Exam Date November 15, 2026 Negative Marking -0.25 Mark for each incorrect answer Admit Card status Out Job Location Jammu and Kashmir Official website https://jkssb.nic.in How to Download JKSSB Account Assistant Admit Card 2026? The JKSSB FAA Admit Card 2026 download link is available on the official website-https://jkssb.nic.in. You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

Visit the official website of JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in

Click on the link available on the right side of the homepage 'Admit Cards for CBT Examination Accounts Assistant (Finance Department) scheduled to be held on 15.11.2026 '. '

Provide your login credentials to the link.

Yours's Account Assistant Admit Card 2026 will be displayed on your screen.

Download SSBJK Admit Card 2026 and save the same for future reference. What To Do If Issue In Downloading The Hall Ticket? In case a candidate is unable to download their admit card, they may approach the Board two days before the Examination Date with valid proof of having submitted the online application form and online fee; no claim whatsoever shall be entertained later. Candidates are advised to take a print-out of the Admit Card well in advance to avoid any last-minute rush. In case of any mismatch in the photograph on the Admit Card, the candidate must immediately report the matter to the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Central Office at Jammu or Srinagar, either in person or through email at ssbjk-grievance@jk.gov.in.No such claim regarding photo mismatch shall be entertained by the Centre Superintendent or the staff on duty on the day of the examination.