Bengaluru Traffic Advisory Today, November 13: PM Modi to Inaugurate Namma Metro Pink Line, Check Routes and Diversions
Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced restrictions and diversions across south Bengaluru on November 13 ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit and Namma Metro Pink Line inauguration. Check affected roads, alternative routes and Metro details.
Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for Friday, November 13, 2026, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city for the inauguration of Namma Metro’s Pink Line. Traffic restrictions and diversions are expected across several parts of south Bengaluru during the Prime Minister’s movement. The affected areas include Adugodi, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Thalaghattapura, Hulimavu and Mico Layout. Commuters travelling towards Jayadeva Hospital, Dairy Circle, Bannerghatta Road and nearby areas have been advised to plan their journeys and use alternative routes. Keep reading to know in detail.
Bengaluru Traffic Advisory
|Detail
|Information
|Date
|Friday, November 13, 2026
|Event
|Namma Metro Pink Line (7.5 km elevated section from Kalena Agrahara to SG Palya/Tavarekere) inauguration
|Chief Guest
|Prime Minister Narendra Modi
|Main Affected Areas
|Adugodi, Jayanagar, J.P. Nagar, Talaghattapura, Hulimavu, and Mico Layout
|Major Roads Affected
|Bannerghatta Road, Dairy Circle, Outer Ring Road, 15th Cross (Dalmia Junction to Bannerghatta Main Road), 9th Cross (R.V. Dental Junction), and surrounding roads
|Restrictions
|Temporary traffic diversions during VVIP movement, no-parking zones on six key road stretches (including Marenahalli Main Road and East End Main Road), and a no-fly zone from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM around event venues
|Advisory Issued By
|Bengaluru Traffic Police
Which Roads Will Be Affected in Bengaluru Today?
Traffic restrictions will be imposed at several junctions and road stretches in south Bengaluru during the Prime Minister’s visit.
|Traffic Police Limits
|Roads and Areas Affected
|Suggested Alternative Routes
|Adugodi
|Anepalya Junction towards Jayadeva Hospital via Dairy Circle; Micobande Junction and Dairy Circle Underpass
|New Micobande Road → Adugodi Junction → Hosur Laskar Main Road; or Dairy Circle Service Road → Dr. Marigowda Road → Madiwala Check Post
|Jayanagar
|Marenahalli Main Road towards Jayadeva Hospital; East End Junction towards Bannerghatta Road via Swagath Junction
|Ragigudda Double Decker Road, 28th Main Road, and East End Road
|JP Nagar
|Outer Ring Road between 15th Cross and 24th Main Road Junction up to JD Mara Junction; RV Dental Junction towards Bannerghatta Main Road (9th Cross); BPL Arekere Main Road
|Kanakapura Main Road, Banashankari Bus Stand, 46th Cross Road, Konanakunte Cross, and Kothanur Dinne Road
|Thalaghattapura
|Anjanapura 80 Feet Road towards Bannerghatta Road; roads near Gottigere Lake, Karnataka Bank, and Loyola School
|Anjanapura 80 Feet Road, BK Circle, Jambusavari Dinne, Kanakapura Road, and JP Nagar
|Hulimavu
|Bannerghatta Main Road towards Arekere, Bilekahalli, Mico Layout, Dairy Circle, and the city
|Via C.K. Palya & Begur-Koppa Road (from Koli Farm Gate), NICE Road (from Sherwood), Anjanapura 80 Feet Road (from BDA), Jambusavari Dinne Road (from Gottigere), Hulimavu Lake Road (from Kammanahalli), Cave Temple Road (from Meenakshi Mall), or Arekere 80 Feet Road (from Sai Garments)
|Mico Layout
|Bannerghatta Road between Dairy Circle Junction and Arekere Junction
|Parallel internal roads via BTM Layout, Arekere 80 Feet Road, or Kanakapura Road depending on direction of travel
Check Alternative Routes for Commuters
Bengaluru Traffic Police have suggested alternative routes to help motorists avoid restricted stretches.
|Starting Point or Affected Road
|Alternative Route
|Anepalya Junction towards Jayadeva Hospital
|Take a right at Micobande Junction, use New Micobande Road, reach Adugodi Junction, and proceed towards Hosur Laskar Main Road
|Anepalya Junction towards Hosur Road
|Use BG Road, Dairy Circle Service Road, Dr Marigowda Road, and Madiwala Check Post
|Banashankari towards Silk Board
|Use Ragigudda Double Decker Road, except during VVIP movement
|East End Junction towards Swagath Road
|Use 28th Main Road and East End Road towards Swagath Road and JP Nagar Dalmia Junction
|JP Nagar towards Hosur Road
|Use Kanakapura Main Road, Banashankari Bus Stand, and 46th Cross Road
|JP Nagar towards Bannerghatta Road
|Continue along Kanakapura Main Road and take a turn at Konanakunte Cross or A2B Junction
|BPL Arekere Main Road
|Use Kothanur Dinne Road
|Anjanapura towards Bannerghatta Road
|Use the route via BMTC Depot, Tulasipura Fire Station, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, and Kanakapura Road
|Hulimavu towards Bannerghatta Road
|Use Koli Farm Gate Junction via CK Palya Junction and Begur-Koppa Road, Sherwood Junction via NICE Road, or BDA Junction via Anjanapura 80 Feet Road
When Will Pink Line Metro Services Start for Passengers?
The inauguration is scheduled for November 13, but regular passenger services on the elevated section are expected to begin from November 14, 2026.
|Metro Service Detail
|Information
|Passenger Service Start Date
|Saturday, November 14, 2026 (from 6:00 AM)
|First Phase Length
|7.5 km (Kalena Agrahara to SG Palya / Tavarekere)
|Stations in the Elevated Section
|6 (Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, Bilekahalli-IIMB, NS Palya-JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, and SG Palya)
|Initial Train Frequency
|Around 8 minutes (using 4 trains in regular service and 1 on standby)
|Interchange Station
|Jayadeva Hospital, connecting to the Yellow Line (RV Road – Bommasandra)
|Project Cost
|Approximately ₹3,470 crore
Executive - Editorial
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