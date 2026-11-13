ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage

ISC Class 12 Economics Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026-27: The ISC Class 12 Economics Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026-27 is an ideal guideline for candidates to prepare themselves efficiently for the upcoming board examinations conducted by the CISCE in 2027. This pattern consists of an equitable distribution of questions in different types, viz., very short answer questions and objective questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and competency-based case studies related to practical situations from the Indian economy.

The Economics examination is thoroughly planned for 100 marks following the typical pattern, which is of 80 Marks (Theory) + 20 Marks (Project Work). This examination is held for a period of 3 hours (plus 15 minutes reading time) and is of 80 marks which evaluates the candidate's knowledge in Microeconomic Theory (40 marks) and Macroeconomics (40 marks) through varied types of questions from 1-mark objective questions to 8-mark questions involving graphical diagram drawing, numerical calculations, and analytical description. Hence, candidates need to understand the marking scheme and weightage of each section and unit, especially high-weightage units like Demand, Elasticity & Supply (16 marks) and National Income (12 marks).