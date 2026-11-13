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ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Weightage

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 11:24 IST

ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27: The ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026–27 divides 100 marks into an 80-mark external theory paper and a 20-mark internal project evaluation. Conducted over three hours, the paper splits equally between Microeconomics and Macroeconomics across objective, short-answer, and long-answer sections, incorporating diagrams, numericals, and competency-based case studies.

ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27
ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27

ISC Class 12 Economics Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026-27: The ISC Class 12 Economics Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme 2026-27 is an ideal guideline for candidates to prepare themselves efficiently for the upcoming board examinations conducted by the CISCE in 2027. This pattern consists of an equitable distribution of questions in different types, viz., very short answer questions and objective questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and competency-based case studies related to practical situations from the Indian economy.

The Economics examination is thoroughly planned for 100 marks following the typical pattern, which is of 80 Marks (Theory) + 20 Marks (Project Work). This examination is held for a period of 3 hours (plus 15 minutes reading time) and is of 80 marks which evaluates the candidate's knowledge in Microeconomic Theory (40 marks) and Macroeconomics (40 marks) through varied types of questions from 1-mark objective questions to 8-mark questions involving graphical diagram drawing, numerical calculations, and analytical description. Hence, candidates need to understand the marking scheme and weightage of each section and unit, especially high-weightage units like Demand, Elasticity & Supply (16 marks) and National Income (12 marks).

Also Read: ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27

ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Key Highlights

Below are the key highlights related to the ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Exam Name

ISC Class 12 Economics Exam 2026–27

Class

12

Academic Year

2025-26

Subject

Economics

Total Marks

100 Marks

External Exam Weightage

80 Marks

Internal Assessment Weightage

20 Marks

Types of Questions

MCQs, Short Answers, and Long Answers (Choice Based)

Mode of Exam

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Medium of Exam

Hindi, English

ISC Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2026-27

The ISC Class 12 Economics Examination Scheme 2026-27 will give an idea to the students about the weightage of marks between internal and external examinations. This scheme will help the students in preparing well for the examination.

Subject Name

Percentage Marks - External Exams (%)

Percentage Marks - Internal Exams (%)

Economics

80%

20%

ISC Class 12 Unit-wise Weightage of Economics 2026-27

The weightage of different topics in the ISC Class 12 Economics exam, presented in a table format:

Chapter

Marks

Microeconomic Theory:

Demand

Elasticity of Demand

Supply

16 marks

Market Mechanism

Concepts of Production

Cost and Revenue

12 marks

Main Market Forms and Equilibrium of a firm

12  marks

Macroeconomics

Theory of Income and Employment

8  marks

Money and Banking

8 marks

Balance of payments and exchange rate

6 marks

Public Finance

6 marks

National Income

12 marks

Total

80

ISC Class 12 Economics Question Format 2025-26

Following is the tabular presentation of the questions type for the ISC class 12 Economics exam 2026 and their weightage in percentage:

Sections

Type of Questions

No of Questions

Marks

Section-A

Objective/Very Short Answer Questions

16 of 1 marks each

16

Section-B

Short Answer Questions

8 of 4 marks each

32

Section-C

Long Answer Questions

4 of 8 marks each

32

Key Preparation Takeaways for 2026–27

Construct Clear and Correctly Labeled Diagrams: In Microeconomics (Elasticity, Cost Curves, Market Equilibrium, Price Ceiling) and Macroeconomics (AD-AS Equilibrium, Foreign Exchange), correctly labeled X and Y-axes and curves contain special step marks.

Learn Step-by-Step Calculations: Learn how to calculate National Income using Value Added, Income, and Expenditure approaches, Price Elasticity of Demand and Supply, and Investment Multiplier calculations, with all formulas being written down for partial step marks.

Time Management Tips: Allocate around 25 minutes for Section A (16 marks), 65 minutes for Section B (eight 4-mark questions with diagrams), and 75 minutes for Section C (four 8-mark questions that include calculations and case studies), reserving 15 minutes for final checking.

Also Read:  ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Nov 13, 2026, 11:24 IST
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