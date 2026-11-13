ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27 for students appearing in the upcoming board examinations. The ISC Class 12 Mathematics exam is scheduled to take place on March 1, 2027. Students can refer to the examination pattern to understand how the question paper is structured, how marks are distributed across different topics and how project work contributes to the final score. The assessment includes a written examination and practical project-based evaluation, giving students a clear framework to organise their preparation. ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview CISCE has specified the examination structure and assessment scheme for ISC Class 12 Mathematics (Subject Code 860). Students should understand the distribution of marks between theory and project work before beginning their examination preparation.

ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2027: Highlights Particulars Details Conducting Body Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Examination ISC Class 12 Subject Mathematics Subject Code 860 Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Year 2027 Theory Paper 80 Marks Project Work 20 Marks Total Marks 100 Marks Theory Exam Duration 3 Hours Examination Mode Offline ISC Class 12 Mathematics Marking Scheme 2027 The ISC Class 12 Mathematics examination is divided into two assessment components: Paper I (Theory) and Paper II (Project Work). The written examination carries 80 marks, while project work contributes the remaining 20 marks.Students must appear for the three-hour theory examination and complete two prescribed Mathematics projects as part of the internal assessment. The complete marking scheme is given below:

Assessment Component Maximum Marks Paper I – Theory 80 Paper II – Project Work 20 Total 100 ISC Class 12 Mathematics Unit-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27 CISCE has divided the ISC Class 12 Mathematics theory syllabus into seven units. Calculus carries the highest weightage of 35 marks, accounting for a substantial portion of the written examination. The complete unit-wise marks distribution is provided in the table below. S. No. Units Marks 1 Relations and Functions 10 2 Algebra 10 3 Calculus 35 4 Vector Algebra 5 5 Three-Dimensional Geometry 6 6 Linear Programming 5 7 Probability 9 Total 80 Students should prioritise Calculus during their preparation because it accounts for 35 marks in the theory paper. However, all seven units are included in the prescribed syllabus, and students should prepare each unit thoroughly.

ISC Class 12 Mathematics Question Paper Structure 2027 The ISC Class 12 Mathematics theory examination will be conducted for 80 marks over three hours. The 2027 specimen question paper introduces a four-section structure, comprising Sections A, B, C and D. Unlike the earlier examination pattern, in which students had to choose between Sections B and C, the 2027 specimen paper requires candidates to attempt all questions. Internal choices are available in selected questions in Sections B, C and D.The section-wise question distribution is given below: Section Question Numbers Marks per Question Total Marks Section A Question 1 (20 sub-parts) 1 20 Section B Questions 2–8 2 14 Section C Questions 9–15 3 21 Section D Questions 16–20 5 25 Total 20 Questions 80

Section A (20 Marks) Section A carries 20 marks and consists of Question 1, which is divided into 20 sub-parts. Each sub-part carries one mark. Students must select the correct options in the first 17 sub-parts and answer the remaining three as instructed in the specimen paper. Section B (14 Marks) Section B consists of seven questions, numbered 2 to 8. Each question carries two marks, contributing 14 marks to the total theory paper. Internal choices are provided in three questions. Section C (21 Marks) Section C includes seven questions, numbered 9 to 15. Each question carries three marks, making the total weightage 21 marks. Students will find internal choices in three questions in this section. Section D (25 Marks) Section D contains five questions, numbered 16 to 20. Each question carries five marks, contributing 25 marks to the theory examination. Internal choices are provided in three questions.Students should practise questions of different mark values to improve their problem-solving speed and understand how to present complete mathematical solutions.

ISC Class 12 Mathematics Project Work Marking Scheme 2027 Apart from the written examination, students must complete two Mathematics projects carrying a combined weightage of 20 marks. Each project is evaluated for 10 marks.CISCE has prescribed four assessment components for each project: overall format, content, findings and viva-voce.The project-wise marking scheme is given below: Assessment Criteria Marks per Project Overall Format 1 Content 4 Findings 2 Viva-Voce Based on the Project 3 Total 10 Since students have to complete two projects, the combined assessment carries 20 marks. The evaluation considers the organisation and presentation of the project, mathematical explanations, findings and the student's understanding of the selected topic during the viva-voce.

Important Changes in ISC Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2027 Students appearing for the ISC Year 2027 examination should understand the changes in the Mathematics question paper structure. The 2027 specimen paper follows a four-section format, replacing the earlier three-section arrangement.The major differences include: Four sections: The new specimen paper contains Sections A, B, C and D.

The new specimen paper contains Sections A, B, C and D. All questions compulsory: Students must attempt all 20 questions.

Students must attempt all 20 questions. Different mark distribution: Questions carry 1, 2, 3 and 5 marks.

Questions carry 1, 2, 3 and 5 marks. Internal choices: Selected questions in Sections B, C and D provide internal choices.

Selected questions in Sections B, C and D provide internal choices. Seven prescribed units: The theory syllabus includes Relations and Functions, Algebra, Calculus, Vector Algebra, Three-Dimensional Geometry, Linear Programming and Probability.

The theory syllabus includes Relations and Functions, Algebra, Calculus, Vector Algebra, Three-Dimensional Geometry, Linear Programming and Probability. Higher Calculus weightage: Calculus carries 35 marks in the theory examination.