ISC Class 12 Maths Specimen Paper 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam
Download the official ISC Class 12 Maths Specimen Paper 2026-27 PDF released by CISCE. Strengthen your exam preparation with Maths sample papers and understand the latest ISC exam pattern, marking scheme, and key topics for the 2027 board exams.
ISC Class 12th Maths Specimen Paper 2026-27: The board has made available sample papers on the official website for Class 12th. Maths is an important and major subject to be evaluated for students preparing for the Final Board Exams for 2026-27 academic year. Maths requires strong concepts and basic understanding of formula and numerical problems, and the ISC Maths Specimen Paper 2027 plays an important role in helping students prepare effectively for the exam
The board releases these specimen papers every year for students to familiarise them with the latest exam pattern, marking scheme, and types of questions asked in the final 2027 board exam. By solving the official sample paper, students will strengthen their problem-solving skills, improve speed, and build up their overall confidence. In this article, students can download the ISC Maths Specimen Paper 2027 PDF and check key highlights and benefits.
Check: ISC Class 12 Specimen Papers 2026-27: Download All Subject-Wise PDFs
ISC Class 12 Maths Specimen Paper 2027: Key Highlights
Students appearing for the ISC Class 12 Maths Exam 2027. Check the table below for more details about the exam pattern and important information.
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Category
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
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Exam Name
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ISC Class 12 Maths
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Academic Session
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2026–27
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Exam Date
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To be announced
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Paper Type
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Theory
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Total Marks
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80 Marks (Internal Assessment: 20 Marks)
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Official Website
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cisce.org
ISC Class 12 Maths Specimen Paper 2027
|SECTION A – 20 MARKS
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Question 1
In subparts (i) to (xvii) choose the correct options and in subparts (xviii) to (xx), answer the questions as instructed.
(v) Statement I: If a satellite's altitude function ℎ(𝑡) has a positive derivative (ℎ′(𝑡) > 0), the satellite is moving away from the Earth.
(vii) Evaluate the nature of the point (0,0) for the curve 𝑦 = 𝑥4, given that 𝑓′′(0) = 0. (Understand)
In which step is there an error (if any) in the solution?
Whose answer was correct?
(xi) If (𝑎⃗) = 2𝑖̂+ 3𝑗̂− 𝑘̂, (𝑏⃗⃗) = -𝑖̂+ 2𝑗̂− 4𝑘̂, (𝑐⃗) = 𝑖̂+ 𝑗̂+ 𝑘̂, then (𝑎⃗ × 𝑏⃗⃗). (𝑎⃗ × 𝑐⃗) is:
(a) (1, 2, −3)
(xiii) An objective function 𝑍 = 𝑎𝑥 + 𝑏𝑦 is maximum at points (8,10) and (7,12). If 𝑎, 𝑏 ≥ 0 and ab = 72, then the maximum value of the function is equal to:
(xiv) Statement I: Every Linear Programming Problem has at least one optimal solution.
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To download complete Question Paper PDF along with marking scheme for ICSE Class 10 Maths Specimen Paper 2027 for board exams. Students can tap on the link below and get the PDF for free to download and start their prepration in advance to score good grades in 2027 board exams.
DOWNLOAD: ISC Class 12 Maths Specimen Paper 2027 PDF
How to Download ISC 12 Maths Specimen Paper 2027
Students can click on the given link below to download the ICSE Maths Specimen Paper 2026:
- Visit to the official CISCE website at cisce.org.
- On the homepage, click “Examinations” or “Publications / Specimen Papers”.
- Look for “Specimen Papers 2027” or the “Class XII” section.
- Find “Mathematics Class 12 (Specimen Paper)” in the list.
- Click the paper title or the PDF download icon.
- The specimen paper will open in a new tab, click the download link and save as to save it.
- Open the saved PDF to check formatting and print if needed.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.