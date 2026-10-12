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CJP Protest October 12: DMRC Issues Service Update, Traffic Advisory Issued for Today

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 06:53 IST

Delhi Metro Rail and Traffic police issue advisories for today, October 12, 2026. Traffic diversions in place across several junctions and roads across Delhi while DMRC has suspended entry and exit to major stations across the city due to law and order situation.

CJP Protest October 12: DMRC Issues Service Update, Traffic Advisory Issued for Today
CJP Protest October 12: DMRC Issues Service Update, Traffic Advisory Issued for Today
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Due to the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party, the Delhi Metro Service Corporation has issued a service update applicable from 6 AM today, October 12, 2026, to 4 PM. The advisory has been issued for security reasons, stating that entry and exit at a few metro stations will be restricted and will remain closed today. The update further mentions that the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies, and necessary updates will be given as and when required. The update further mentioned that the interchange facility will remain available at all concerned metro stations. 

Entry and Exit Closed Today at These Metro Stations

As per the update issued by the DMRC, entry and exit will remain closed at these metro stations from 6 AM to 4 PM today. Commuters are advised to take note of the same and make necessary travel arrangements.

1. Patel Chowk 

2. Janpath 

3. Rajiv Chowk 

4. Mandi House 

5. Central Secretariat 

6. Barakhamba Road 

Delhi Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory

Apart from the DMRC, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory owing to the law and order situation caused amidst the CJP protest. As per the advisory issued, traffic may be impacted on a few stretches in Delhi today, October 12, 2026. The advisory mentioned diversions and also provides Commuters’ Advisory & Recommendations.

According to the details provided, diversions will be enforced from 6 AM today, October 12, 2026 depending on the ongoing situation, general public have been informed that movement on the mentioned stretched will remain affected.

Diversions in Place

Traffic diversions are in place for the below mentioned junctions, round abouts and T points across Delhi

1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi

2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover 

3.Round About Jhandewalan

4.Round About Panchkuian

5.Round About Mandi House

6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)

7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)

8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

9.Guru Nanak Chowk 

10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 

11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point

12.Lodhi Road Flyover

13.Round About Neela Gumbad

14.Madarsa T- Point

15.Round About Samrat Hotel

16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 

17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place 

18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover 

19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 

20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 

21.Round About Windsor Palace

22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 

23.Round About Rail Bhawan

24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 

25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point

26.Round About Gol Dak Khana 

27.Round About Patel Chowk

28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point

29.Round About RML Hospital 

30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point

Commuters Advisory and Recommendations

The following are the advisory ad recommendations issued by the Delhi Traffic Control for today, October 12, 2026.

Commuters are advised to plan in advance and keep extra travel time in hand in case they are heading towards the railway stations, ISBTs or airports via New Delhi and Central Delhi.

Commuters are advised ti avoid non0essential travel

Traffic management measures are dunacic and will be relaxed or regulated nba on real-time assessment. 

Commuters are also advised to stay informated and keep checking for updates regarding traffic control in Delhi through official Delhi Traffic Platform

Motorists are also equested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. 

Commuters are also advised to follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion.

Keep referring to this page for any latest updates regarding the traffic control or delhi metro updates


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 06:53 IST
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