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Due to the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party, the Delhi Metro Service Corporation has issued a service update applicable from 6 AM today, October 12, 2026, to 4 PM. The advisory has been issued for security reasons, stating that entry and exit at a few metro stations will be restricted and will remain closed today. The update further mentions that the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies, and necessary updates will be given as and when required. The update further mentioned that the interchange facility will remain available at all concerned metro stations. Service Update Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations. 1. Patel Chowk 2. Janpath 3. Rajiv Chowk 4. Mandi House 5. Central Secretariat 6. Barakhamba Road — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 11, 2026

Entry and Exit Closed Today at These Metro Stations As per the update issued by the DMRC, entry and exit will remain closed at these metro stations from 6 AM to 4 PM today. Commuters are advised to take note of the same and make necessary travel arrangements. 1. Patel Chowk 2. Janpath 3. Rajiv Chowk 4. Mandi House 5. Central Secretariat 6. Barakhamba Road Delhi Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory Apart from the DMRC, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory owing to the law and order situation caused amidst the CJP protest. As per the advisory issued, traffic may be impacted on a few stretches in Delhi today, October 12, 2026. The advisory mentioned diversions and also provides Commuters’ Advisory & Recommendations. According to the details provided, diversions will be enforced from 6 AM today, October 12, 2026 depending on the ongoing situation, general public have been informed that movement on the mentioned stretched will remain affected.

Diversions in Place Traffic diversions are in place for the below mentioned junctions, round abouts and T points across Delhi 1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi 2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover 3.Round About Jhandewalan 4.Round About Panchkuian 5.Round About Mandi House 6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) 7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) 8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg 9.Guru Nanak Chowk 10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point 12.Lodhi Road Flyover 13.Round About Neela Gumbad 14.Madarsa T- Point 15.Round About Samrat Hotel 16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place 18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover 19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 21.Round About Windsor Palace

22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 23.Round About Rail Bhawan 24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point 26.Round About Gol Dak Khana 27.Round About Patel Chowk 28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point 29.Round About RML Hospital 30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE ADVISORY In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on following stretches in Delhi on 11.10.2026. 1. Diversions Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 11.10.2026 depending upon prevailing situation. General public is informed that movement at following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected:- 1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi 2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover 3.Round About Jhandewalan 4.Round About Panchkuian 5.Round About Mandi House 6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) 7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) 8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg https://t.co/hLq6pNQgBG Nanak Chowk 10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point 12.Lodhi Road Flyover 13.Round About Neela Gumbad 14.Madarsa T- Point 15.Round About Samrat Hotel 16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place 18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover 19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 21.Round About Windsor Palace 22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 23.Round About Rail Bhawan 24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point 26.Round About Gol Dak Khana 27.Round About Patel Chowk 28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point 29.Round About RML Hospital 30.Outer Circle Connaught Place - Sansad Marg T-Point 2.Commuters’ Advisory & Recommendations •Plan in Advance: Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi. •Avoid Non-Essential Travel: Commuters are requested not to undertake non essential travel. •Dynamic Restrictions: Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment. 3.Stay Updated (Real-Time Information) For live updates, alternate routes, and continuous traffic alerts, please keep referring to official Delhi Traffic Police platforms: •Website: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 •X (Twitter): @dtptraffic •Instagram : @dtptraffic •Facebook : @dtptraffic •Helpline Numbers: 1095 or 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC @dtchq_delhi @tweetndmc @FBDPolice @gurgaonpolice @SonipatPolice @jhajjarpolice @ghaziabadpolice @CP_Noida @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 10, 2026

Commuters Advisory and Recommendations The following are the advisory ad recommendations issued by the Delhi Traffic Control for today, October 12, 2026. Commuters are advised to plan in advance and keep extra travel time in hand in case they are heading towards the railway stations, ISBTs or airports via New Delhi and Central Delhi. Commuters are advised ti avoid non0essential travel Traffic management measures are dunacic and will be relaxed or regulated nba on real-time assessment. Commuters are also advised to stay informated and keep checking for updates regarding traffic control in Delhi through official Delhi Traffic Platform Motorists are also equested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Commuters are also advised to follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of the demonstration scheduled at DDU Marg on 12.10.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in force in and around ITO and adjoining areas from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS •Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. •For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 11, 2026 Keep referring to this page for any latest updates regarding the traffic control or delhi metro updates