Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out, Reporting till 14 October
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 round 3 allotment result has been issued online. Candidates who applied for the third round of counselling can visit the official website to download the allotment letter and report to colleges for admissions.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the round 3 seat allotment results for admissions to MBBS/ BDS programmes. As per details available, a total of 11,340 candidates have been allotted seats in the third round of NEET UG Counselling. Out of this, 8,811 candidates have been allotted MBBS seats, while 2,529 candidates have been allotted BDS seats.
Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2026 Round 3 provisional seat allotment result is available on the official website: medical2026.mahacet.org. As per the schedule, the last date for joining the respective allotted colleges is October 14, 2026. Candidates are also required to fill the status of retention form at the college by the same. Those reporting to the colleges for admission are required to carry all relevant documents, originals and photocopies, with them for verification during the admission process.
Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Allotment - Click Here
How to Download Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Allotment Result
The round 3 allotment PDF is available on the official website of MHT CET. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment status
Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET
Step 2: Click on Admission 2026-27
Step 3: Click on NEET UG
Step 4: Click on the NEET UG Round 3 provisional allotment result link
Step 5: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 6: Download the allotment result for further reference
Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2026: Over 2 Lakh Aspirants Await Round 1 Registration
Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2026 Round 3 Important Instructions
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Last Date of joining the respective college: 14/10/2026 upto 5.30 pm.
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Last Date to fill the Status Retention Form at College: 14/10/2026 upto 5.30 pm.
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The admitting institute will verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(UG)-2026 brochure.
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This list is a provisional selection list and the admission will be confirmed after verification and submission of Original documents as per the candidate’s claim.
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Candidate should submit all the original documents as per his/her claim and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which this selection stands cancelled.
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This seat allotment is conducted on the seat(s) that are approved/permitted by MCI/NMC/DC
Documents Required for Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 Admissions
Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 allotment result has been issued online. Candidates reporting to the allotted colleges for admissions must have the following documents ready with them for admissions
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NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
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NEET UG 2026 Scorecard / Mark Sheet
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Provisional Seat Allotment Letter
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Copy of the Maharashtra NEET UG Online Application Form
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Class 10 (SSC) Pass Certificate and Marksheet (serves as Date of Birth proof)
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Class 12 (HSC) Marksheet and Passing Certificate
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School Leaving Certificate or Transfer Certificate (TC)
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Migration Certificate (if applicable)
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Nationality Certificate, valid Indian Passport, or School Leaving/Birth Certificate explicitly indicating Indian Nationality
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Maharashtra Domicile Certificate (mandatory for 85% state quota seats)
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Government Photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, or Passport)
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Medical Fitness Certificate issued by an authorised medical officer
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Passport-size photographs (8–12 copies, matching the one used on the NEET application)
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Caste Certificate
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Caste Validity Certificate (CVC)
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Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) Certificate
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EWS Eligibility Certificate
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Special Reservation Certificates
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Religious or Linguistic Minority Certificate / Affidavit
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.