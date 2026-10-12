Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Out, Reporting till 14 October

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the round 3 seat allotment results for admissions to MBBS/ BDS programmes. As per details available, a total of 11,340 candidates have been allotted seats in the third round of NEET UG Counselling. Out of this, 8,811 candidates have been allotted MBBS seats, while 2,529 candidates have been allotted BDS seats.

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2026 Round 3 provisional seat allotment result is available on the official website: medical2026.mahacet.org. As per the schedule, the last date for joining the respective allotted colleges is October 14, 2026. Candidates are also required to fill the status of retention form at the college by the same. Those reporting to the colleges for admission are required to carry all relevant documents, originals and photocopies, with them for verification during the admission process.