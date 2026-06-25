Microsoft is a name that is familiar with almost everyone in the entire world. It is responsible for producing hardware, software and other important computer related systems. As per Tom’s Hardware, there are 1.4 billion active users of Microsoft.

There are hundreds of Microsoft products, from Windows to CoPilot AI, almost every product around us is made by Microsoft.

However, do you know who was the mind behind this company and how it came into existence? Let’s find out who is the owner of Microsoft.

Who Founded Microsoft?

On April 4 1975, where most of the people were using typewriters, two friends Bill Gates and Paul Allen came up with Microsoft which was a microprocessor and software company.

It was the year 1980 when these two friends got into a deal to provide the operating system for IBM’s first personal computer. Windows was launched in 1985 and it changed the history of computers.