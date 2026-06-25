Who Is The Owner Of Microsoft? Know About Microsoft's Founders, Ownership Structure, IPO And Current CEO Satya Nadella
Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 1975. But who owns the tech giant today? Know about Microsoft's founders, ownership structure, IPO and current CEO Satya Nadella.
Microsoft is a name that is familiar with almost everyone in the entire world. It is responsible for producing hardware, software and other important computer related systems. As per Tom’s Hardware, there are 1.4 billion active users of Microsoft.
There are hundreds of Microsoft products, from Windows to CoPilot AI, almost every product around us is made by Microsoft.
However, do you know who was the mind behind this company and how it came into existence? Let’s find out who is the owner of Microsoft.
Who Founded Microsoft?
On April 4 1975, where most of the people were using typewriters, two friends Bill Gates and Paul Allen came up with Microsoft which was a microprocessor and software company.
It was the year 1980 when these two friends got into a deal to provide the operating system for IBM’s first personal computer. Windows was launched in 1985 and it changed the history of computers.
The Microsoft News website mentions: “Inspired by the January cover of Popular Electronics magazine, friends Bill Gates and Paul Allen started Microsoft – sometimes Micro-Soft, for microprocessors and software – to develop software for the Altair 8800, an early personal computer.”
Who is the Owner of Microsoft?
While the company was founded by two friends, Microsoft today is a publicly traded company on NASDAQ stock exchange. This simply means that people all around the world own shares of the company and are part owners.
It was the year 1986 when Microsoft went public with the initial IPO of just $21 per share. The demand for this company was so huge that on the first day the price closed at $27.75.
Today the stock of the company is over $300 and continues to grow.
Who is The Current CEO of Microsoft?
Satya Nadella is the current CEO and Chairman of Microsoft. He became the CEO in the year 2014 and before that he held leadership positions across the company.
Satya Nadella joined the company in 1992 and quickly expanded Microsoft's portfolio with cloud computing, AI innovation and mobile-first cloud strategy.
Microsoft mentions: “Satya Nadella is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft. Before being named CEO in February 2014, Nadella held leadership roles in both enterprise and consumer businesses across the company. Joining Microsoft in 1992, he quickly became known as a leader who could span a breadth of technologies and businesses to transform some of Microsoft’s biggest product offerings.”
Satya Nadella the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microsoft, took over as CEO in February 2014, succeeding Steve Ballmer. Born in Hyderabad, India, Nadella joined Microsoft in 1992 and held several leadership positions before becoming the company's chief executive. He previously led Microsoft's Cloud and Enterprise division, playing a significant role in expanding its cloud computing business. Under his leadership, Microsoft has strengthened its position in artificial intelligence, cloud technology and enterprise software. Nadella also became Chairman of Microsoft's Board in June 2021, further cementing his leadership at the technology giant.
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