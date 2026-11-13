ISC Class 12 English Literature Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure & Section-Wise Format

ISC Class 12 English Literature Exam Pattern 2026-27: ISC Class 12 English is made up of two individual parts, namely, English Language (Paper 1) and Literature in English (Paper 2), each carrying 100 marks. As is the case with the Language paper, the ISC Class 12 English Literature paper is awarded 80 marks for the written theory paper (3 hours) and 20 marks for internal project work. The theory paper calls for answering two sections, namely Section A (objective/short-answer questions compulsory) and Section B (analytical/essay questions on choice of either Macbeth, Prism, and Rhapsody). For effective preparation for the 2027 board examinations, be sure to adhere strictly to the ISC Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27 and solve the ISC Class 12 English Specimen Question Paper 2026-27. Regular practice will help you get acquainted with the revised competency-based format, how reference-to-context/analytical questions are framed, and time management in the various sections of the paper, including selection of appropriate long answer questions in Section B.

Also Read: ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27 ISC Class 12 English Literature Blueprint 2026-27 English Literature Exam Structure Section - A (20 marks) Section - B (60 marks) Internal Assessment Section 1: listening and speaking skills (10 marks) Section 2: your school gets a visit from an examiner to give your learning a real test. (10 marks) ISC Class 12 English Literature Marking Scheme 2026-27 For you to know what kind of questions come in the ISC Class 12 English Literature examination, all you need to do is check the table below. Sections Types of Questions Marks Section A

Choose the correct options

Fill in the blanks 20 marks Section B Questions will be asked from Prose, Poetry, and Macbeth 60 marks ISC Class 12 English Question Paper Pattern 2026-27

The ISC class 12 English question paper pattern is one of the main factors that will help you prepare adequately for this examination. The pattern is something like this distribution of questions and marks, et cetera. Take a look at the pattern in detail in the form of a table below. Subject Question Number Marks English Language Question 1 20 Question 2 25 Question 3 15 Question 4 20 Total 80 Marks English Literature Section A 20 Section B 60 Total 80 Marks The ISC Class 12 English Literature exam is not as difficult as people make it out to be. It has a very definite structure and framework in terms of an 80 mark theory paper and 20 marks for the internal assessment. However, the key to obtaining a high score in this paper is understanding the prescribed syllabus very well, learning how to manage your time effectively through the sample papers and putting all your effort into the Prose, Poetry and Macbeth sections of Section B. If you follow the marking scheme and blueprint carefully, you will be able to achieve a very high score.

Key Preparation Strategies For Students Competence & Application Based Approach (50% Weightage): Get ready to answer practical business cases, consumer grievances, detecting any fraud in bank, and MCQs that would be based on application of concepts rather than mere remembering.Final Accounts & Differentiation Skills: Learn to prepare your trading account, profit & loss account and balance sheet. Prepare yourself for comparison table of some frequently asked differentiation questions like Internal/External Stakeholders, Marketing/Sales, Shares/Debentures, NEFT/RTGS.

Tips for Time Management: Allocate approximately 45 minutes to section A (40 marks), 60 minutes to section B (four questions of 10 marks each where you would get extra time for final accounts question).

Also Read: ICSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

ICSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution ISC Class 12 English Literature Exam Pattern 2026-27: ISC Class 12 English is made up of two individual parts, namely, English Language (Paper 1) and Literature in English (Paper 2), each carrying 100 marks. As is the case with the Language paper, the ISC Class 12 English Literature paper is awarded 80 marks for the written theory paper (3 hours) and 20 marks for internal project work. The theory paper calls for answering two sections, namely Section A (objective/short-answer questions compulsory) and Section B (analytical/essay questions on choice of either Macbeth, Prism, and Rhapsody).

For effective preparation for the 2027 board examinations, be sure to adhere strictly to the ISC Class 12 English Syllabus 2026-27 and solve the ISC Class 12 English Specimen Question Paper 2026-27. Regular practice will help you get acquainted with the revised competency-based format, how reference-to-context/analytical questions are framed, and time management in the various sections of the paper, including selection of appropriate long answer questions in Section B.

Also Read: ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Exam Pattern 2026-27 ISC Class 12 English Literature Blueprint 2026-27 English Literature Exam Structure Section - A (20 marks) Section - B (60 marks) Internal Assessment Section 1: listening and speaking skills (10 marks) Section 2: your school gets a visit from an examiner to give your learning a real test. (10 marks) ISC Class 12 English Literature Marking Scheme 2026-27 For you to know what kind of questions come in the ISC Class 12 English Literature examination, all you need to do is check the table below. Sections Types of Questions Marks Section A

Choose the correct options

Fill in the blanks 20 marks Section B Questions will be asked from Prose, Poetry, and Macbeth 60 marks ISC Class 12 English Question Paper Pattern 2026-27

The ISC class 12 English question paper pattern is one of the main factors that will help you prepare adequately for this examination. The pattern is something like this distribution of questions and marks, et cetera. Take a look at the pattern in detail in the form of a table below. Subject Question Number Marks English Language Question 1 20 Question 2 25 Question 3 15 Question 4 20 Total 80 Marks English Literature Section A 20 Section B 60 Total 80 Marks The ISC Class 12 English Literature exam is not as difficult as people make it out to be. It has a very definite structure and framework in terms of an 80 mark theory paper and 20 marks for the internal assessment. However, the key to obtaining a high score in this paper is understanding the prescribed syllabus very well, learning how to manage your time effectively through the sample papers and putting all your effort into the Prose, Poetry and Macbeth sections of Section B. If you follow the marking scheme and blueprint carefully, you will be able to achieve a very high score.