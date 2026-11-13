India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Mount Maunganui?
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI weather: A full match is likely to take place as the weather is expected to stay clear in Mount Maunganui, with sunny skies and no significant rain interruptions.
Finally, some positive news for cricketing fans as the weather is likely to stay clear during the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI. The crucial match will be played in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13.
With India leading by 2-0, Shubman Gill has left the squad to prepare for the Test series. India will be led by Shreyas Iyer, and they will look to seal the series in this game.
Meanwhile, hosts New Zealand will look to bounce back and stay alive in this crucial 5-match ODI series. Check out the weather conditions and everything.
Mount Maunganui Weather Report Today
There is more good news for cricket fans as the weather forecast suggests favourable conditions for the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI.
According to New Zealand's official weather service, MetService, rain is expected to clear during Friday afternoon in the Bay of Plenty region, which includes Mount Maunganui. This indicates that conditions should improve ahead of the scheduled 3 PM local start.
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Time (IST)
|
Weather Conditions
|
Temperature
|
Rain Chances
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7:30 AM
|
Sunny
|
22°C
|
0%
|
8:30 AM
|
Sunny
|
22°C
|
0%
|
9:30 AM
|
Sunny
|
20°C
|
0%
|
10:30 AM
|
Sunny
|
19°C
|
0%
|
11:30 AM
|
Mostly Sunny
|
18°C
|
1%
|
12:30 PM
|
Clear Skies
|
18°C
|
0%
|
1:30 PM
|
Clear Skies
|
17°C
|
1%
|
2:30 PM
|
Clear Skies
|
16°C
|
0%
India vs New Zealand: Series So Far
The third game was a heartbreaking one for cricket fans in Hamilton as the match was washed out without a ball being bowled. The toss took place, where Shubman Gill opted to bowl first, but rain returned repeatedly and did not allow any play to take place. The match was eventually abandoned.
A similar story unfolded in the first 2 games as well, where rain interruptions affected the matches, but results were decided using DLS method.
In the first ODI, New Zealand were bowled out for 185 runs in Auckland. India chased down the revised target, powered by Virat Kohli's impressive half century.
The second match was a low-scoring encounter on a tricky surface in Wellington, where New Zealand were once again bundled out for 134 runs.
India also lost several quick wickets during the chase, but KL Rahul's unbeaten 26 helped the visitors stay ahead of the DLS par score. Rain disrupted the latter part of the match, and India were declared winners by 4 runs under the DLS method
Also READ: New Zealand vs India 2026: ODI Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Live Streaming Details
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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