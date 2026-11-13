India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Mount Maunganui?

Finally, some positive news for cricketing fans as the weather is likely to stay clear during the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI. The crucial match will be played in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13.

With India leading by 2-0, Shubman Gill has left the squad to prepare for the Test series. India will be led by Shreyas Iyer, and they will look to seal the series in this game.

Meanwhile, hosts New Zealand will look to bounce back and stay alive in this crucial 5-match ODI series. Check out the weather conditions and everything.

Mount Maunganui Weather Report Today

There is more good news for cricket fans as the weather forecast suggests favourable conditions for the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI.

According to New Zealand's official weather service, MetService, rain is expected to clear during Friday afternoon in the Bay of Plenty region, which includes Mount Maunganui. This indicates that conditions should improve ahead of the scheduled 3 PM local start.