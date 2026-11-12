IIT Kharagpur MD Admission 2026: First IIT to Offer 12 Seats Across 6 Specialisations

News

Key Points IIT Kharagpur is the first IIT to offer NMC-accredited postgraduate medical programs.

12 MD seats across six specialisations will be offered from the 2026-27 academic year.

Admissions will be conducted via NEET-PG 2026 counselling, likely in the second round.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has become the first IIT in India to introduce postgraduate medical programmes accredited by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The institute will offer 12 seats across six Doctor of Medicine (MD) specialisations from the 2026-27 academic year. The programmes will be offered at the Dr B C Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre. Each specialisation will have two seats, providing a new opportunity for postgraduate medical aspirants interested in pursuing advanced medical education at an IIT. Admissions to these programmes will be conducted through the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling process. According to reports, the seats will be available during the second round of counselling, subject to the official schedule and eligibility requirements.

IIT Kharagpur MD Courses 2026: Check Specialisations and Seat Intake IIT Kharagpur will introduce six MD specialisations for the 2026-27 academic session. The institute will offer two seats in each discipline, taking the total intake to 12 seats. Given below is the specialisation-wise seat distribution: MD Specialisation Number of Seats General Medicine 2 Radiology 2 Physiology 2 Pathology 2 Community Medicine 2 Biochemistry 2 Total 12 The programme aims to combine medical education with engineering and artificial intelligence, Biomedical sciences and translational research. Students will have opportunities to explore technology- based healthcare applications, including AI-assisted diagnostics, advanced medical imaging and precision medicine.