IIT Kharagpur MD Admission 2026: First IIT to Offer 12 Seats Across 6 Specialisations
IIT Kharagpur becomes the first IIT to launch the NMC- Accredited MD programmes. Check all six specialisations, 12 seats and NEET-PG admission details in the article below.
Key Points
- IIT Kharagpur is the first IIT to offer NMC-accredited postgraduate medical programs.
- 12 MD seats across six specialisations will be offered from the 2026-27 academic year.
- Admissions will be conducted via NEET-PG 2026 counselling, likely in the second round.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has become the first IIT in India to introduce postgraduate medical programmes accredited by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The institute will offer 12 seats across six Doctor of Medicine (MD) specialisations from the 2026-27 academic year. The programmes will be offered at the Dr B C Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre. Each specialisation will have two seats, providing a new opportunity for postgraduate medical aspirants interested in pursuing advanced medical education at an IIT. Admissions to these programmes will be conducted through the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling process. According to reports, the seats will be available during the second round of counselling, subject to the official schedule and eligibility requirements.
IIT Kharagpur MD Courses 2026: Check Specialisations and Seat Intake
IIT Kharagpur will introduce six MD specialisations for the 2026-27 academic session. The institute will offer two seats in each discipline, taking the total intake to 12 seats. Given below is the specialisation-wise seat distribution:
|
MD Specialisation
|
Number of Seats
|
General Medicine
|
2
|
Radiology
|
2
|
Physiology
|
2
|
Pathology
|
2
|
Community Medicine
|
2
|
Biochemistry
|
2
|
Total
|
12
The programme aims to combine medical education with engineering and artificial intelligence, Biomedical sciences and translational research. Students will have opportunities to explore technology- based healthcare applications, including AI-assisted diagnostics, advanced medical imaging and precision medicine.
How Will Admission to IIT Kharagpur MD Programmes 2026 Take Place?
Candidates seeking admission to these postgraduate medical programmes will have to participate in NEET PG 2026 counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The 12 MD seats are expected to be included in the second round of MCC Counselling. Eligible candidates will be able to select IIT Kharagpur during the choice-filling process, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria and seat availability. Candidates should regularly visit the official NCC website at mcc.nic.in to check counselling schedules, seat matrices and admission-related updates.
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Why is this Development Important for Medical Aspirants?
The introduction of MD programmes at IIT Kharagpur marks an important expansion of the institute's academic offerings beyond engineering and technology. The initiative also aims to create opportunities for collaboration between doctors, engineers and researchers. By combining clinical education with technological research, the institute intends to contribute to innovation in healthcare and medical sciences. For NEET-PG aspirants, the addition of these 12 seats introduces a new postgraduate medical education option in India’s IIT system.
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