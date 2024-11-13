GK Questions and Answers on Jawaharlal Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru's 137th birth anniversary will be observed on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in 1889, India's first Prime Minister is remembered each year on this date through Children's Day (Bal Diwas), celebrating his deep affection for young people and his vision for education as the foundation of a modern nation. While it is not a public gazetted holiday and regular offices remain open, schools across the country mark the occasion with special assemblies, cultural programs, and tributes to his legacy. Jawaharlal Nehru, a.k.a. Chacha Nehru, was the first Prime Minister of independent India. Previously, he was one of the prominent leaders of the Indian National Congress. His descendants were also prominent Indian leaders, including Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, etc.

He established a parliamentary government and was noted for his neutralist policies in foreign affairs. In the 1930s and 40s, he was one of the principal leaders of India's independence movement. Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation of modern India and is also known as Chacha Nehru. He established several economic, social, and educational reforms. After his death, his daughter, Indira Gandhi, and grandson, Rajiv Gandhi, later served as Prime Ministers. The following is a simple and intriguing GK quiz on Jawaharlal Nehru's life and contributions. So, are you ready to test your knowledge of this iconic figure in Indian history? Let's start! 1. When was Jawaharlal Nehru born? a) 14 November, 1889 b) 14 December, 1889 c) 14 January, 1889 d) 14 October, 1889 Ans. (a) Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14 November 1889.

2. Where did Jawaharlal Nehru receive his early education? a) England b) India c) France d) Germany Ans. (a) Explanation: Nehru received his early education in England. 3. Which college did Jawaharlal Nehru attend for his higher education? a) Cambridge University b) Oxford University c) Harvard University d) Yale University Ans. (a) Explanation: Nehru attended Trinity College, Cambridge, for his higher education. 4. When did Jawaharlal Nehru become the President of the Indian National Congress for the first time? a) 1927 b) 1929 c) 1931 d) 1933 Ans. (b) Explanation: Nehru became the President of the Indian National Congress for the first time in 1929. 5. What was Jawaharlal Nehru’s father's name? a) Mohan Nehru b) Anand Nehru c) Motilal Nehru d) Rajesh Nehru Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru’s father was Motilal Nehru, a prominent lawyer and nationalist leader.

6. Which book was written by Jawaharlal Nehru during his imprisonment in 1942-1946? a) Glimpses of World History b) The Discovery of India c) Letters from a Father to His Daughter d) India’s Struggle for Independence Ans. (b) Explanation: "The Discovery of India" was written by Nehru during his imprisonment from 1942 to 1946. 7. In which year did Jawaharlal Nehru become the first Prime Minister of India? a) 1945 b) 1947 c) 1948 d) 1949 Ans. (b) Explanation: Nehru became the first Prime Minister of India in 1947. 8. Jawaharlal Nehru was associated with which international movement for peace and cooperation? a) Non-Aligned Movement b) NATO c) Warsaw Pact d) SEATO Ans. (a) Explanation: Nehru was a key leader in the Non-Aligned Movement, promoting peace and cooperation. 9. Which of the following titles was given to Jawaharlal Nehru by Indian children?

a) Chacha Nehru b) Bapu c) Mahatma d) Netaji Ans. (a) Explanation: Indian children affectionately called him "Chacha Nehru." 10. When did Jawaharlal Nehru pass away? a) 1963 b) 1964 c) 1965 d) 1966 Ans. (b) Explanation: Nehru passed away on 27 May 1964. 11. Which of the following books is a collection of Jawaharlal Nehru’s letters to his daughter Indira? a) Glimpses of World History b) Letters from a Father to His Daughter c) The Discovery of India d) My Experiments with Truth Ans. (b) Explanation: "Letters from a Father to His Daughter" is a collection of Nehru's letters to Indira Gandhi. 12. What was the primary focus of Nehru’s economic policy? a) Industrialisation b) Agriculture c) Import of goods d) Reduction of exports Ans. (a) Explanation: Nehru's economic policy emphasised industrialisation for India's development.

13. Which historical speech did Jawaharlal Nehru deliver on the eve of India’s independence? a) Tryst with Destiny b) Quit India Speech c) Give me Blood and I Will Give You Freedom d) The Light has Gone Out Ans. (a) Explanation: Nehru delivered the "Tryst with Destiny" speech on 14 August 1947. 14. Jawaharlal Nehru was a member of which political party? a) Bharatiya Janata Party b) Indian National Congress c) Communist Party of India d) All India Forward Bloc Ans. (b) Explanation: Nehru was a prominent leader of the Indian National Congress. 15. Who succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru as the Prime Minister of India? a) Indira Gandhi b) Lal Bahadur Shastri c) Rajiv Gandhi d) Sardar Patel Ans. (b) Explanation: Lal Bahadur Shastri succeeded Nehru as Prime Minister in 1964. 16. In which year did Jawaharlal Nehru launch the First Five-Year Plan in India?

a) 1950 b) 1951 c) 1955 d) 1960 Ans. (b) Explanation: The First Five-Year Plan was launched in 1951. 17. Which movement led to the imprisonment of Jawaharlal Nehru for the longest duration? a) Civil Disobedience Movement b) Quit India Movement c) Non-Cooperation Movement d) Khilafat Movement Ans. (b) Explanation: Nehru was imprisoned for the longest duration during the Quit India Movement. 18. What was the main aim of Nehru’s Panchsheel Agreement? a) To promote global trade b) To ensure mutual respect and non-aggression c) To form a military alliance d) To colonise neighbouring regions Ans. (b) Explanation: The Panchsheel Agreement aimed at mutual respect and non-aggression between nations. 19. Jawaharlal Nehru initiated which of the following projects to develop India's infrastructure? a) Green Revolution b) Blue Revolution

c) Steel Plants d) White Revolution Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru initiated steel plants to develop India’s industrial infrastructure. 20. Which significant international event did Jawaharlal Nehru attend in 1955? a) Bandung Conference b) Yalta Conference c) Geneva Conference d) Potsdam Conference Ans. (a) Explanation: Nehru attended the Bandung Conference in 1955. 21. Who was Jawaharlal Nehru's mother? a) Kamala Nehru b) Indira Gandhi c) Sarojini Naidu d) Lajpat Rai Ans. (a) Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru's mother was Kamala Nehru. 22. Which of the following awards was presented to Jawaharlal Nehru posthumously in recognition of his contributions? a) Bharat Ratna b) Padma Vibhushan c) Padma Bhushan d) Sahitya Akademi Award Ans. (a) Explanation: Nehru was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

23. In which year did Nehru introduce the "Five-Year Plans" in India? a) 1947 b) 1949 c) 1951 d) 1955 Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru introduced the Five-Year Plans starting in 1951 to promote economic development. 24. Which of these is a major theme in Nehru's book, "The Discovery of India"? a) World War II b) The history and culture of India c) Colonialism in Africa d) Indian industrial development Ans. (b) Explanation: "The Discovery of India" primarily focuses on the history and culture of India. 25. Where did Jawaharlal Nehru serve as the longest Prime Minister of India? a) Rashtrapati Bhavan b) Red Fort c) Teen Murti Bhavan d) Parliament House Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru served as Prime Minister of India from Teen Murti Bhavan. 26. Which of the following institutions was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru? a) All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

b) Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) c) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) d) National Institute of Design (NID) Ans. (a) Explanation: Nehru founded the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in 1956. 27. Which political leader was a key advisor to Jawaharlal Nehru during the early years of independent India? a) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel b) Mahatma Gandhi c) Subhas Chandra Bose d) Lal Bahadur Shastri Ans. (a) Explanation: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a key advisor to Nehru during the early years of independent India. 28. In which year did Nehru announce the "Tryst with Destiny" speech? a) 1945 b) 1946 c) 1947 d) 1948 Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru delivered the "Tryst with Destiny" speech on the eve of India's independence, 14 August 1947. 29. Who was the first woman Prime Minister of India, the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru?

a) Sarojini Naidu b) Indira Gandhi c) Rajkumari Amrit Kaur d) Vijayalakshmi Pandit Ans. (b) Explanation: Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru’s daughter, became the first woman Prime Minister of India. 30. Which of the following was a prominent theme in Jawaharlal Nehru’s foreign policy? a) Non-interference in internal affairs b) Aggressive expansionism c) Isolationism d) Global military alliances Ans. (a) Explanation: Nehru’s foreign policy emphasised non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations. 31. What was the primary reason for the "Nationalisation of Banks" during Nehru's tenure? a) To control inflation b) To increase public savings c) To ensure credit availability for economic development d) To reduce unemployment Ans. (c) Explanation: The nationalisation of banks was done to ensure that credit was available for economic development.

32. Jawaharlal Nehru was instrumental in establishing which prominent scientific research institution in India? a) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) b) Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) c) Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) d) Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru played a key role in establishing the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). 33. Who was the first Governor-General of independent India, appointed by Jawaharlal Nehru? a) Lord Mountbatten b) C. Rajagopalachari c) Rajendra Prasad d) Jawaharlal Nehru himself Ans. (a) Explanation: Lord Mountbatten was appointed as the first Governor-General of independent India. 34. Which of these initiatives is closely associated with Nehru's vision for India's industrial growth? a) Green Revolution b) Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

c) Public sector undertakings (PSUs) d) Retail Industry Expansion Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru encouraged the development of public sector undertakings (PSUs) for industrial growth. 35. Which of Nehru’s policies greatly influenced India’s educational system? a) Open universities for all b) Promotion of technical education and institutions c) Free primary education for all d) Foreign education scholarship programs Ans. (b) Explanation: Nehru strongly promoted technical education and institutions to advance India's development. 36. What was the name of the institution that Nehru helped establish for the development of the Indian economy? a) Indian Planning Commission b) Indian National Congress Economic Council c) Economic and Social Planning Committee d) Indian Economic Forum Ans. (a) Explanation: The Indian Planning Commission was established to plan and develop India’s economy.

37. What was the name of Nehru’s house in New Delhi, where he lived during his tenure as Prime Minister? a) Teen Murti Bhavan b) Rashtrapati Bhavan c) Nehru Bhavan d) Shakti Bhavan Ans. (a) Explanation: Nehru lived at Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi during his tenure as Prime Minister. 38. Which country was the first to recognise India’s independence, thanks to Nehru’s diplomatic efforts? a) United States b) Soviet Union c) United Kingdom d) China Ans. (b) Explanation: The Soviet Union was one of the first countries to recognise India's independence. 39. What was the key objective of Nehru's "Socialist Pattern of Society"? a) Full privatisation of industries b) Establishment of a welfare state c) Foreign trade liberalisation d) Aggressive military expansion Ans. (b) Explanation: The "Socialist Pattern of Society" aimed to establish a welfare state with reduced inequality.

40. What is Nehru's famous legacy to the Indian youth? a) National Cadet Corps (NCC) b) Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) c) Swachh Bharat Mission d) Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana Ans. (b) Explanation: Nehru’s legacy to the youth is the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for quality education. 41. What was the primary goal of Nehru's policy of "Non-Alignment"? a) To align with the United States b) To maintain India's neutrality during the Cold War c) To form alliances with communist countries d) To dominate world politics Ans. (b) Explanation: Nehru’s policy of "Non-Alignment" aimed to keep India neutral during the Cold War and not align with any bloc. 42. Which was the first state that Jawaharlal Nehru visited after becoming the Prime Minister of India? a) Punjab b) Uttar Pradesh c) Kashmir

d) Tamil Nadu Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru visited Kashmir, one of the most important regions post-independence, to address the political situation. 43. Jawaharlal Nehru was closely associated with the establishment of which international organisation? a) United Nations b) European Union c) World Trade Organisation d) ASEAN Ans. (a) Explanation: Nehru played an instrumental role in establishing and promoting the United Nations as a platform for global cooperation. 44. Which of the following movements did Jawaharlal Nehru participate in during his early political life? a) Quit India Movement b) Non-Cooperation Movement c) Civil Disobedience Movement d) Salt March Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru actively participated in the Civil Disobedience Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. 45. What did Jawaharlal Nehru refer to as "the light of Asia"?

a) Buddha b) Mahatma Gandhi c) Jawaharlal Nehru himself d) The Himalayas Ans. (a) Explanation: Nehru referred to Buddha as "the light of Asia" because he influenced the philosophy and peace of the region. 46. Which of the following books was written by Jawaharlal Nehru? a) My Experiment with Truth b) The Discovery of India c) The Discovery of the Self d) Freedom Struggle Ans. (b) Explanation: "The Discovery of India" is a famous book written by Nehru during his imprisonment in the 1940s. 47. Who succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru as the Prime Minister of India? a) Lal Bahadur Shastri b) Indira Gandhi c) Rajendra Prasad d) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ans. (a) Explanation: Lal Bahadur Shastri succeeded Nehru as the Prime Minister of India after Nehru died in 1964. 48. Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday is celebrated as which day in India?

a) Republic Day b) Independence Day c) Children's Day d) Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru's birthday on 14 November is celebrated as Children's Day in India. 49. Which of the following was a major feature of Nehru's economic policy? a) Privatisation of all industries b) Promotion of heavy industries and public sector enterprises c) Complete reliance on foreign aid d) Encouragement of agricultural exports Ans. (b) Explanation: Nehru promoted heavy industries and public sector enterprises as part of his economic policy for India's industrialisation. 50. What is the name of the policy that Nehru formulated to tackle India’s internal and external security concerns post-independence? a) Tryst with Destiny b) Panchsheel c) Green Revolution d) Five-Year Plans Ans. (b) Explanation: The Panchsheel Agreement, signed in 1954 with China, was a policy based on the principles of peaceful coexistence and non-aggression.

Here are 20 additional questions on Jawaharlal Nehru for your article: 51. What was the first major challenge faced by Jawaharlal Nehru after India’s independence? a) Economic instability b) Partition-related violence c) Political opposition d) Lack of foreign recognition Ans. (b) Explanation: One of Nehru’s first major challenges was the violence and migration caused by the partition of India in 1947. 52. Which of the following was a major policy initiative of Jawaharlal Nehru to promote rural development? a) Land Reforms b) Green Revolution c) Rural Employment Scheme d) National Rural Health Mission Ans. (a) Explanation: Nehru introduced land reforms to improve the living conditions of farmers and promote rural development. 53. What is the significance of the “Panchsheel Agreement” signed between India and China in 1954?

a) It outlined trade regulations b) It focused on border disputes c) It promoted peaceful coexistence between India and China d) It established diplomatic relations between the two countries Ans. (c) Explanation: The Panchsheel Agreement focused on peaceful coexistence between India and China. 54. Which year did Jawaharlal Nehru formally introduce the "Five-Year Plan" for India's economic development? a) 1947 b) 1948 c) 1950 d) 1951 Ans. (d) Explanation: Nehru introduced the first Five-Year Plan in 1951 to promote economic development. 55. What was Jawaharlal Nehru’s stance on nuclear weapons for India? a) He advocated for nuclear proliferation b) He promoted peaceful nuclear research c) He supported the nuclear arms race d) He opposed nuclear research Ans. (b) Explanation: Nehru promoted peaceful nuclear research and believed in using nuclear energy for development, not warfare.

56. Which country did Jawaharlal Nehru first visit as Prime Minister of India in 1953? a) United Kingdom b) United States c) Soviet Union d) China Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru visited the Soviet Union in 1953 to foster diplomatic relations and strengthen India’s ties with socialist countries. 57. Which of the following iconic structures did Nehru contribute to shaping during his tenure? a) Indian Parliament Building b) India Gate c) Bhakra Nangal Dam d) Gateway of India Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru played a major role in the development of the Bhakra Nangal Dam, a major project for India’s agricultural and industrial growth. 58. What was the name of the official publication launched by Jawaharlal Nehru to commemorate the history of India’s freedom struggle? a) The History of India b) India’s Freedom Movement

c) The National History Journal d) India’s Struggle for Independence Ans. (d) Explanation: "India’s Struggle for Independence" is an important publication commemorating the freedom struggle. 59. What was Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution to the Indian National Congress (INC)? a) He was its first President b) He was its last President before independence c) He led the party in its transition from a colonial resistance movement to a governing party d) He was its first General Secretary Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru played a pivotal role in transforming the INC into a ruling party post-independence. 60. Jawaharlal Nehru delivered the famous “Tryst with Destiny” speech on the eve of India’s independence in which year? a) 1945 b) 1946 c) 1947 d) 1948 Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru delivered the iconic "Tryst with Destiny" speech on the eve of India’s independence, 14 August 1947.

61. Which organisation did Jawaharlal Nehru help found in 1955 to promote cooperation between Asian and African nations? a) Commonwealth of Nations b) United Nations c) Bandung Conference d) Non-Aligned Movement Ans. (d) Explanation: Nehru played a crucial role in founding the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) during the Bandung Conference in 1955. 62. Which significant diplomatic victory did Nehru achieve concerning Kashmir after India’s independence? a) The creation of a separate Kashmir government b) The incorporation of Kashmir into India through the Instrument of Accession c) The independence of Kashmir d) The withdrawal of troops from Kashmir Ans. (b) Explanation: Nehru played a key role in securing Kashmir’s incorporation into India through the Instrument of Accession in 1947. 63. Which international event did Jawaharlal Nehru attend in 1955 to promote India's policies of non-alignment and peaceful coexistence?

a) Geneva Summit b) Bandung Conference c) United Nations General Assembly d) G20 Summit Ans. (b) Explanation: Nehru attended the Bandung Conference in 1955, where he promoted non-alignment and peaceful coexistence. 64. Which was the first country to offer military assistance to India during the 1962 Sino-Indian War? a) United States b) Soviet Union c) United Kingdom d) France Ans. (b) Explanation: The Soviet Union provided military and diplomatic support to India during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. 65. What was the central idea behind Nehru's “Green Revolution”? a) Industrialisation of agriculture b) Introducing high-yield crop varieties and modern farming techniques c) The privatisation of farming d) Reducing agricultural exports Ans. (b) Explanation: The Green Revolution aimed at increasing food production by introducing high-yield varieties and modern farming techniques.

66. What is the name of the Indian national project that Jawaharlal Nehru is credited with launching to improve India’s electricity generation? a) Hydroelectric Power Generation Project b) National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) c) Bhakra Nangal Dam Project d) National Solar Power Initiative Ans. (c) Explanation: Nehru launched the Bhakra Nangal Dam project to boost hydroelectric power generation in India. 67. Which is the famous Nehru Memorial Museum located in New Delhi? a) Raj Ghat b) Teen Murti Bhavan c) Indira Gandhi Memorial d) National Museum of India Ans. (b) Explanation: Teen Murti Bhavan, Nehru's residence, was converted into a museum and is now known as the Nehru Memorial Museum. 68. What was Nehru’s opinion on India's position in world affairs? a) India should ally with the Western bloc b) India should be neutral and independent of both global power blocs