GK Questions and Answers on Jawaharlal Nehru are provided below based on his early life, political journey, and major works.

He was the first Prime Minister of independent India. Previously, he was one of the prominent leaders of the Indian National Congress. His descendants were also prominent Indian leaders including Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, etc. He established a parliamentary government and was noted for his neutralist policies in foreign affairs. In the 1930s and 40s, he was one of the principal leaders of India's Independence movement.

Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation of modern India and is also known as Chacha Nehru. He established several economic, social, and educational reforms. After his death, his daughter, Indira Gandhi, and grandson Rajiv Gandhi later served as Prime Ministers.

1. When was Jawaharlal Nehru born?

A. 12 November, 1885

B. 13 November, 1887

C. 14 November, 1889

D. 18 November, 1887

Ans. C

Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru was born on 14 November, 1889 in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh into an affluent Kashmiri Brahman family.

2. From where did Jawaharlal Nehru complete his studies as a barrister?

A. London

B. Switzerland

C. Belgium

D. Russia

And. A

Explanation: At the Inner Temple, London, Jawaharlal Nehru had completed his studies for a barrister.

3. When did Jawaharlal Nehru get married?

A. 1912

B. 1914

C. 1916

D. 1918

Ans. C

Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru got married in 1916 to Kamala Kaul and settled in Delhi. In 1917, Indira Priyadarshini (Indira Gandhi) was born.

4. When did Jawaharlal Nehru first time meet Mahatma Gandhi?

A. 1913

B. 1914

C. 1915

D. 1916

Ans. D

Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru in 1916 met first time Mahatma Gandhi and was immensely inspired by him.

5. In which place did Jawaharlal Nehru organised the first Kisan March?

A. Auraiya

B. Azamgarh

C. Paratpgarh

D. Hathras

Ans. C

Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru organised the first Kisan March in 1920 in the Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

6. When did Jawaharlal Nehru become the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee?

A. 1920

B. 1922

C. 1923

D. 1924

Ans. C

Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru in September 1923 became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee.

7. Which of the following statement is/are true about Jawaharlal Nehru?

A. He insisted on the secular and liberalist approach

B. He imparted modern values and thoughts.

C. He encouraged India's industrialisation.

D. All the above are correct

Ans. D

Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru focused on the basic unity of India. He imparted modern values and thought. He insisted on the secular and liberalist approach. He also advocated democratic socialism and encouraged India's industrialisation by implementing the first five-year plans in 1951.

8. Which newspaper was started by Jawaharlal Nehru?

A. New India

B. National Herald

C. Both A and B

D. Neither A nor B

Ans. B

Explanation: The National herald is an Indian newspaper. It was founded by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938 and published by the Associated Journals Ltd. The founder of New India was Annie Besant.

9. When was Jawaharlal Nehru elected as the President of the Lahore Session of the Indian National Congress?

A. 1928

B. 1929

C. 1930

D. 1931

Ans. B

Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru was elected the President of the Lahore Session of the Indian National Congress in 1929. The complete goal for independence was adopted in this session.

10. Name the words used by Jawaharlal Nehru while giving a speech on the eve of India's Independence?

A. 'Tryst with destiny'

B. 'Freedom for the nation'

C. 'Indian Constitution importance'

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru used the words 'Tryst with Destiny' while delivering a speech on India's Independence as the first Prime Minister to hoist the flag from Lal Quila (Red Fort).

11. Which of the following books are written by Jawaharlal Nehru?

A. The Discovery of India

B. Letters from a Father to his Daughter

C. An Autobiography

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: The Discovery of India, Letters from a Father to his Daughter, and an Autobiography were written by Jawaharlal Nehru.

12. Jawaharlal Nehru's last detention was on...

A. 15 April, 1945

B. 15 May, 1945

C. 15 June, 1945

D. 15 July, 1945

Ans. C

Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru's last detention was on 15 June, 1945.

13. When did Jawaharlal Nehru find the 'Independence for India League'?

A. 1926

B. 1927

C. 1928

D. 1929

Ans. C

Explanation: In 1928, Jawaharlal Nehru founded the 'Independence for India League' and became its General Secretary.

14. Who produced and directed a TV series "Bharat Ek Khoj" that was based on Jawaharlal Nehru's famous book, Discovery of India?

A. Shyam Benegal

B. Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

C. Birendranath Ghosh

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: Shyam Benegal created a TV series "Bharat Ek Khoj" that was based on Jawaharlal Nehru's famous book, Discovery of India.

15. Jawaharlal Nehru died on.......

A. 20 May, 1964

B. 22 May, 1964

C. 24 May, 1964

D. 27 May 1964

Ans. D

Explanation: On 27 May 1964, Jawaharlal Nehru died due to a heart attack. He was cremated at the Shantivan on the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi.

16. Consider the following statements regarding Jawaharlal Nehru.

1. After his release in January 1945, he organised legal defence.

2. On 6 July 1946, he was elected President of the Congress for the fourth time.

3. In July 1938, he visited Spain, when the country was in the throws of the Civil War.

Which of the following statements given below is/are correct?

A. 1 and 2

B. 2 and 3

C. 1 and 3

D. 1, 2 and 3

Ans. D

Explanation: Jawaharlal Nehru organised legal defence after his release from jail in January 1945, for those officers and men of the INA charged with treason. On 6 July 1946, he was elected President of the Congress for the fourth time. In July 1938, he also visited Spain, when the country was in the throes of the Civil War.

17. What is the title of Jawaharlal Nehru's autobiography?



A) "Toward Freedom"

B) "Wings of Fire"

C) "My Experiments with Truth"

D) "Freedom at Midnight"



Ans. A

Explanation: An Autobiography, also known as Toward Freedom (1936), is an autobiographical book written by Jawaharlal Nehru while he was in prison between June 1934 and February 1935, and before he became the first Prime Minister of India.

18. Which of the following books by Jawaharlal Nehru is a collection of letters written to his daughter Indira while he was in prison?



A) "The Discovery of India"

B) "Glimpses of World History"

C) "Letters from a Father to His Daughter"

D) "An Autobiography"



Ans. C

Explanation: This is evident in this collection of letters that Jawaharlal Nehru sent to his daughter Indira when she was 10 years old.

19. Jawaharlal Nehru's book "Glimpses of World History" is known for:



A) Providing a detailed account of Indian politics and governance

B) Offering a comprehensive analysis of post-independence India

C) Narrating the history of the world in a series of letters to his daughter

D) Describing his experiences during the Indian independence movement





Ans. C

Explanation: 'Glimpses of the World History' is an account of the progress of the world through centuries and ages. This book is a collection of letters that Jawaharlal Nehru wrote to his daughter Indira when he was in various Indian prisons for three years.

These are some questions and answers with an explanation of Jawaharlal Nehru’s life political journey, major works, etc. It may be helpful for the preparation for upcoming exams.

