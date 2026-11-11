RRB JE Answer Key 2026 (OUT): Download CBT 1 Response Sheet PDF at rrb.digialm.com - Direct Link Here
RRB JE Answer Key 2026: RRB JE Answer Key 2026 has been released on November 11, 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 1 examination can now check and download their RRB JE Answer Key CBT 1 and response sheet PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2026 released on 11 November 2026 on official website.
- Objection window is from 11 November to 17 November 2026, with a ₹50 fee per question.
- Candidates can check question papers, recorded responses, and provisional answer keys.
RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is releasing the RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2026 on 11 November 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their question papers, recorded responses, and provisional answer keys. With the help of the answer key, they can compare their answers and estimate their probable score. If any answer looks wrong, candidates can raise an objection from 11 November to 17 November 2026 by paying a Rs 50 per question. Candidates should log in with their registration number and password and download the PDFs. Check this article for the link, steps and other details.
RRB JE Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The RRB JE CBT 1 answer key link is available on the official RRB websites. Candidates need to log in with their credentials to view their question paper, recorded responses, and provisional answer key. Check the direct link below:
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RRB JE 2026 Answer Key
RRB JE Answer Key 2026 for CBT 1 Highlights
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the release of the RRB JE CBT 1 answer key. Candidates who appeared in the exam can use it to check their responses and estimate their scores. The table below gives the key details at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Exam Name
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RRB Junior Engineer (JE) 2026
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Notification
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CEN 04/2026
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Exam Stage
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CBT 1
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CBT 1 Exam Dates
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27 and 28 October 2026 (2 November 2026 for rescheduled centers)
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Answer Key Release Date
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11 November 2026
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Objection Window
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11 November to 17 November 2026 (till 11:59 PM)
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Objection Fee
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₹50 per question + applicable bank charges (refundable if objection is sustained)
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Available Documents
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Question paper, recorded responses, provisional answer key
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Login Details
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Registration number and Password / Date of Birth
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Marking Scheme
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+1 for each correct answer, -1/3 for each wrong answer
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Next Stage
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CBT 2
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Official Website
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rrb.indianrailways.gov.in (and regional RRB websites)
Steps to Download RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026
Candidates can download the answer key and their response sheet online by following a few simple steps. Keep your registration number and password ready before you start.
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Visit the official website of your regional RRB.
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Click on the "RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026" link on the homepage.
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Enter your registration number and password on the login page.
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Click on the "Submit" or "Login" button.
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Your question paper, recorded responses, and provisional answer key will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDFs and take a printout for future use.
Details Mentioned on RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026
The RRB JE CBT 1 answer key and response sheet carry important details about the candidate and the exam. Candidates should check these details carefully after downloading the PDFs, and contact the RRB if they find any error. The common details are given below.
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Candidate's name
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Registration number and roll number
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Exam date and shift
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Exam centre name
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Question ID
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Question number
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Options given for each question
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Correct answer as per the provisional answer key
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Candidate's recorded response
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Subject or section name
RRB JE Answer Key 2026 CBT 1 Marking Scheme
Candidates can check the RRB JE Marking Scheme 2026 in the table given below:
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Response
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Marks
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Correct answer
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+1
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Wrong answer
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-1/3
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Unattempted question
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0
How to Calculate Marks Using the RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026
Candidates can estimate their probable score by comparing their recorded responses with the provisional answer key. The process is simple, and it helps candidates judge their chances of reaching CBT 2.
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Download your response sheet and the provisional answer key.
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Compare each recorded response with the correct answer.
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Count the total number of correct answers.
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Count the total number of wrong answers.
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Apply the marking scheme and use the formula below.
Formula
Total Score = (Number of correct answers × 1) − (Number of wrong answers × 1/3)
Example
Suppose a candidate attempts 85 questions, with 70 correct and 15 wrong.
- Marks for correct answers = 70 × 1 = 70
- Negative marks = 15 × 1/3 = 5
- Total score = 70 − 5 = 65 marks
RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 Objection Process
Candidates who find any answer incorrect in the provisional answer key can raise an objection from 11 November to 17 November 2026. They need to log in with their credentials, select the question they want to challenge, and choose the option they believe is correct. Supporting documents may be required. A fee must be paid online for each question challenged. After submitting, candidates should save the confirmation page. The board reviews all objections and then releases the final answer key. Objections after the deadline will not be accepted.
Steps to Raise an Objection Against RRB JE Answer Key 2026
If a candidate finds any answer incorrect, they can challenge it during the objection window from 11 November to 17 November 2026. The steps are given below.
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Log in to the official RRB website using your credentials.
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Click on the "RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key Objection" link.
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Select the question you want to challenge.
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Choose the option you think is correct and upload supporting documents, if required.
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Pay the objection fee per question online.
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Submit the objection and save the confirmation page for your records.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com