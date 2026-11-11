Key Points RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2026 released on 11 November 2026 on official website.

Objection window is from 11 November to 17 November 2026, with a ₹50 fee per question.

Candidates can check question papers, recorded responses, and provisional answer keys.

RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is releasing the RRB JE CBT 1 answer key 2026 on 11 November 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their question papers, recorded responses, and provisional answer keys. With the help of the answer key, they can compare their answers and estimate their probable score. If any answer looks wrong, candidates can raise an objection from 11 November to 17 November 2026 by paying a Rs 50 per question. Candidates should log in with their registration number and password and download the PDFs. Check this article for the link, steps and other details. RRB JE Answer Key 2026 Download Link The RRB JE CBT 1 answer key link is available on the official RRB websites. Candidates need to log in with their credentials to view their question paper, recorded responses, and provisional answer key. Check the direct link below:

RRB JE 2026 Answer Key Click Here RRB JE Answer Key 2026 for CBT 1 Highlights The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the release of the RRB JE CBT 1 answer key. Candidates who appeared in the exam can use it to check their responses and estimate their scores. The table below gives the key details at a glance. Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Name RRB Junior Engineer (JE) 2026 Notification CEN 04/2026 Exam Stage CBT 1 CBT 1 Exam Dates 27 and 28 October 2026 (2 November 2026 for rescheduled centers) Answer Key Release Date 11 November 2026 Objection Window 11 November to 17 November 2026 (till 11:59 PM) Objection Fee ₹50 per question + applicable bank charges (refundable if objection is sustained) Available Documents Question paper, recorded responses, provisional answer key Login Details Registration number and Password / Date of Birth Marking Scheme +1 for each correct answer, -1/3 for each wrong answer Next Stage CBT 2 Official Website rrb.indianrailways.gov.in (and regional RRB websites)

Steps to Download RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 Candidates can download the answer key and their response sheet online by following a few simple steps. Keep your registration number and password ready before you start. Visit the official website of your regional RRB.

Click on the "RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026" link on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and password on the login page.

Click on the "Submit" or "Login" button.

Your question paper, recorded responses, and provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the PDFs and take a printout for future use. Details Mentioned on RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 The RRB JE CBT 1 answer key and response sheet carry important details about the candidate and the exam. Candidates should check these details carefully after downloading the PDFs, and contact the RRB if they find any error. The common details are given below.

Candidate's name

Registration number and roll number

Exam date and shift

Exam centre name

Question ID

Question number

Options given for each question

Correct answer as per the provisional answer key

Candidate's recorded response

Subject or section name RRB JE Answer Key 2026 CBT 1 Marking Scheme Candidates can check the RRB JE Marking Scheme 2026 in the table given below: Response Marks Correct answer +1 Wrong answer -1/3 Unattempted question 0 How to Calculate Marks Using the RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 Candidates can estimate their probable score by comparing their recorded responses with the provisional answer key. The process is simple, and it helps candidates judge their chances of reaching CBT 2. Download your response sheet and the provisional answer key.

Compare each recorded response with the correct answer.

Count the total number of correct answers.

Count the total number of wrong answers.

Apply the marking scheme and use the formula below.

Formula Total Score = (Number of correct answers × 1) − (Number of wrong answers × 1/3) Example Suppose a candidate attempts 85 questions, with 70 correct and 15 wrong. Marks for correct answers = 70 × 1 = 70

Negative marks = 15 × 1/3 = 5

Total score = 70 − 5 = 65 marks RRB JE CBT 1 Answer Key 2026 Objection Process Candidates who find any answer incorrect in the provisional answer key can raise an objection from 11 November to 17 November 2026. They need to log in with their credentials, select the question they want to challenge, and choose the option they believe is correct. Supporting documents may be required. A fee must be paid online for each question challenged. After submitting, candidates should save the confirmation page. The board reviews all objections and then releases the final answer key. Objections after the deadline will not be accepted.