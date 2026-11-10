Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 390 Worker & Helper Posts- Get Direct Link

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Chamarajanagar District, in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Karnataka, has released an official notification inviting online applications for 390 Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper positions. This recruitment drive covers existing vacancies across five taluk Child Development Projects in the district. Eligible women and transgender women candidates who are permanent local residents can submit their applications online starting from November 5, 2026, until December 4, 2026.

Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Direct Link

The Anganwadi recruitment process is especially for female candidates. Interested candidates who want to apply fr the Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 can use the direct link which is given below to apply for this recruitment drive:-