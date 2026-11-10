Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 390 Worker & Helper Posts- Get Direct Link
Chamarajanagar District has released a notification for 390 Anganwadi Worker and Helper vacancies. Check the eligibility criteria and age limits, bonus marks, and how to apply by December 4, 2026.
The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Chamarajanagar District, in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Karnataka, has released an official notification inviting online applications for 390 Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper positions. This recruitment drive covers existing vacancies across five taluk Child Development Projects in the district. Eligible women and transgender women candidates who are permanent local residents can submit their applications online starting from November 5, 2026, until December 4, 2026.
Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Direct Link
The Anganwadi recruitment process is especially for female candidates. Interested candidates who want to apply fr the Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 can use the direct link which is given below to apply for this recruitment drive:-
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Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026
Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are the key highlights of the Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Chamarajanagar District
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Department
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Women and Child Development Department (WCD), Karnataka
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Total Number of Vacancies
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390 Vacancies
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Posts Offered
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Application Dates
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November 5, 2026 to December 4, 2026
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Official Website
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chamrajnagar.nic.in
Also check, Anganwadi Merit List 2026: Why Do Two Candidates With the Same Marks Get Different Results?
What are the Eligibility Criteria for Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026?
The eligibility criteria for the Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 are as follows:-
Educational Qualifications:-
Given below are the educational qualifications for the Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026:-
- Anganwadi Worker (119):- Candidates must have passed at least Pre-University Course (PUC or Class 12) and must have studied Kannada as a first or second language in SSLC. Candidates with ECCE, JOC, NTT, home science, or nursery teacher training receive first preference and bonus marks.
- Anganwadi Helper (271):- Candidates must have passed at least SSLC (Class 10) or equivalent with Kannada as a primary or secondary language.
Age Limit:-
Given below is the age limit for the Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026:-
- Applicants must be between the age of 19 and 35 years of age. Candidates with benchmark disabilities are eligible for an upper age relaxation of up to 10 years.
- Applicants must be permanent residents of the specific revenue village (for rural centres) or revenue ward (for urban centres) where the Anganwadi centre is located. Domicile certificates issued by the Tahsildar within the past three years are mandatory.
Also check, Gujarat Anganwadi Merit List 2026 (OUT): Check District-Wise Merit List PDF at e-HRMS Portal
What are the Steps to Apply Online for Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026?
Given below are the steps to apply for the Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 on the official website:-
- Go to the official website, that is chamrajnagar.nic.in or the state online recruitment platform.
- Select the notification for the Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026.
- Choose the designated taluk, project, and the specific Anganwadi centre in your revenue village or ward.
- Fill in the personal and educational details, making sure that they match the original certificates.
- Upload the gazetted-officer-attested copies of your SSLC marks card and qualification certificates, residential certificate, caste certificate, and identity proof.
- Review the submitted entries, submit the online form before December 4, 2026, and download the acknowledgement slip.
Bonus Marks and Important Structure
Selection for the Chamarajanagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 is completely merit-based without a written exam or interview:-
- +10 Bonus Marks:- Residents of state-run women’s homes or reform institutions for a minimum of 3 years.
- +5 Bonus Marks:- Persons with disabilities, acid attack survivors, project-displaced persons, divorced women and daughters of ex-Devadasis holding valid official certificates.
Executive - Editorial
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