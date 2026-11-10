MP Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has included English in its academic syllabus for Class 11 students for the 2026-27 session. The subject focuses on improving students' reading, writing, grammar and literary understanding. According to the syllabus available for the 2026-27 academic session, English is divided into four major sections: Reading Skills, Writing Skills, Grammar and Textbooks. Students have to prepare unseen passages, different writing formats, grammar rules and prescribed prose and poetry chapters. The syllabus is relevant to students across the Arts, Science and Commerce streams. Here is a section-wise explanation to help students understand what they need to study. MP Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2026-27: Section-Wise Details The complete English syllabus is divided into the following four sections:

Section Topics covered Marks Section A Reading Skills 14 Section B Writing Skills 12 Section C Grammar 10 Section D Textbooks (Literature) 44 Total Theory examination 80 The following sections explain each part of the syllabus. Section A – Reading Skills (14 Marks) This section tests how well students understand a passage and identify important information from it. Topics included: Reading comprehension through unseen passages

Two unseen passages to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference and vocabulary

Factual, descriptive, literary or case-based passages

Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and objective-type questions Students will receive passages that they have not studied before. They must read them carefully and answer questions based on the information provided. Questions may ask about the main idea, meaning of words, conclusions and details mentioned in the passage.

Section B – Writing Skills (12 Marks) This section focuses on students' ability to express their thoughts clearly and organise information in written form. Topics What students need to learn Note Making Writing important points from a passage in a short and organised form Summarising Explaining the main information of a passage in fewer words Sub-titling Giving suitable headings to different parts of a passage Notice Writing Preparing short notices to communicate important information Advertisement Writing Writing advertisements to promote or announce something Poster Making Creating posters with short and meaningful messages Letter Writing Writing formal and informal letters Long Composition Writing essays, articles and paragraphs on given topics Students should practise different writing formats rather than simply memorising their definitions. They should learn how to arrange ideas, use correct language and write according to the purpose of the question.

Section C – Grammar (10 Marks) The grammar section checks students' knowledge of English language rules and their ability to use them correctly while forming sentences. The syllabus includes two major types of grammar questions: 1. Gap Filling Students have to complete incomplete sentences by selecting or writing suitable words. The following topics are included: Tenses

Prepositions

Verbs

Conjunctions

Articles

Modals

Determiners 2. Do as Directed Students have to change or rewrite sentences according to the instructions given without changing their intended meaning. Topics include: Active and Passive Voice

Transformation of Sentences

Clauses For example, students may be asked to change an active sentence into passive voice or transform a sentence using a particular grammatical structure. Section D – Textbooks (44 Marks)

This is the literature section and carries the highest weightage in the theory examination. It includes prescribed prose chapters, poems and supplementary reading material. Students should understand the story, central idea, characters, important events and messages of each chapter. 1. Hornbill – Prose and Poetry The prescribed Hornbill textbook includes the following chapters and poems: No. Chapter/Poem Writer/Poet 1 The Portrait of a Lady Khushwant Singh 2 A Photograph Shirley Toulson 3 We're Not Afraid to Die... If We Can All Be Together Gordon Cook and Alan East 4 Discovering Tut: The Saga Continues A. R. Williams 5 The Laburnum Top Ted Hughes 6 The Voice of the Rain Walt Whitman 7 The Ailing Planet: The Green Movement's Role Nani Palkhivala 8 Childhood Markus Natten 9 The Adventure Jayant Narlikar 10 Silk Road Nick Middleton 11 Father to Son Elizabeth Jennings

The prose chapters include stories, personal experiences, historical accounts and discussions about society and the environment. The poems focus on themes such as memories, childhood, nature, relationships and human emotions. Students should prepare chapter summaries, central ideas, important characters, literary themes and textbook-based questions. 2. Snapshots – Supplementary Reader Snapshots contains four prescribed chapters: No. Chapter Author 1 The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse William Saroyan 2 The Address Marga Minco 3 Birth A. J. Cronin 4 The Tale of Melon City Vikram Seth This supplementary reader includes stories dealing with honesty, memories, human relationships, responsibility and social situations. Students should understand the complete storyline, important incidents, characters and the message of each chapter.