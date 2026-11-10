APPSC TGT Final Answer Key 2026 Out at appsc.gov.in: Download TGTE Secondary Level All Set PDF Link Here

APPSC TGT Answer Key 2026: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the Trained Graduate Teacher Examination (TGTE)-2026 (Secondary Level) Objective Written Exam on its official website. All candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Trained Graduate Teacher Examination (TGTE) posts can download the final answer key through the official website of APPSC-https://appsc.gov.in.

A total of 389 posts for the Trained Graduate Teacher Examination (TGTE)-2026 (Secondary Level) are to be filled through the recruitment drive.

APPSC TGT Answer Key 2026: Download Link

Candidates appeared in the Trained Graduate Teacher Examination (TGTE)-2026 (Secondary Level) Objective Written Exam can download the final answer key from the official website-https://appsc.gov.in. You can download the fina answer key directly through the link given below-