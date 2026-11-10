APPSC TGT Final Answer Key 2026 Out at appsc.gov.in: Download TGTE Secondary Level All Set PDF Link Here
APPSC TGT Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the Trained Graduate Teacher Examination (TGTE)-2026 (Secondary Level) Objective Written Exam on its official website. Check the answer key download link and more details here.
APPSC TGT Answer Key 2026: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the Trained Graduate Teacher Examination (TGTE)-2026 (Secondary Level) Objective Written Exam on its official website. All candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Trained Graduate Teacher Examination (TGTE) posts can download the final answer key through the official website of APPSC-https://appsc.gov.in.
A total of 389 posts for the Trained Graduate Teacher Examination (TGTE)-2026 (Secondary Level) are to be filled through the recruitment drive.
APPSC TGT Answer Key 2026: Download Link
Candidates appeared in the Trained Graduate Teacher Examination (TGTE)-2026 (Secondary Level) Objective Written Exam can download the final answer key from the official website-https://appsc.gov.in. You can download the fina answer key directly through the link given below-
|APPSC TGT Answer Key 2026
|Click Here
APPSC TGT Answer Key 2026 Key Highlights
The APPSC TGT Answer Key 2026 has been released by the exam authority on its official website. Check the table below for Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)
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Post Name
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Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
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Total Vacancies
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389
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Advertisement No.
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02/2026
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Category
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Answer key
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Final Answer Key status
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Out
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Selection Process
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Written Examination, Viva-Voce, Classroom Teaching
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Job Location
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Arunachal Pradesh
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Official Website
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appsc.gov.in
How to Download APPSC TGT Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can download the APPSC TGT Final Answer Key 2026 after clicking the concerned link on the official website-https://appsc.gov.in. You can download the Final Answer Key PDF after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official website, appsc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the link Final Answer Key of Written Examination of TGTE-2026 (Secondary Level). Log in with your user ID and password, and then click on "TGT Recruitment 2026 (Advt 02/2026).
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You will get the final answer key PDF in a new window.
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Download the final answer key PDF and save it for future reference.
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