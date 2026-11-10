New COVID-19 Variant PJ.2.1 Spreads Globally: Check Affected Countries, Symptoms, Risks; Should India be Alarmed? Why WHO Warns?
PJ.2.1 is a lineage of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19. Researchers regard it as a 'saltation variant', as it originated with numerous genetic changes.
A new COVID-19 variant, PJ.2.1, is gaining attention after its recent detection across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Asia. First identified in Ontario, Canada, in May 2026, it has fuelled doubts about another massive infection wave.
However, there is lack of proof that PJ.2.1 causes more severe illness than earlier variants. Its rise compells global monitoring.
What Is the PJ.2.1 COVID Variant?
PJ.2.1 is a lineage of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19. Researchers regard it as a 'saltation variant', as it originated with numerous genetic changes.
Research published in the Journal of Infection in October 2026 determined the main documented sample in Ontario on May 2. Later detections were reported in the United States, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, France and Spain.
Ontario genomic surveillance featured PJ.2.1 accounting for 25.2% of sequenced coronavirus samples between September 20 and October 17, up from 16.9% in the last four weeks.
Why Is PJ.2.1 COVID Variant Spreading?
The variant has several mutations in its spike protein, which helps the virus enter human cells. Laboratory research states that PJ.2.1 may bind more efficiently to ACE2 receptors, thus possibly giving it a growth advantage.
Researchers did not find substantially greater evasion of vaccine-induced antibodies than most variants tested. Antibodies from people who secured an LP.8.1-adapted vaccine neutralised it. However, this does not determines how well vaccines combat infection in reality.
What Are the PJ.2.1 COVID Variant Symptoms?
No symptoms are unique to PJ.2.1. Main symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, headache, muscle aches and fatigue. Some people may also witness breathlessness, digestive problems or changes in smell and taste.
The World Health Organization stated that COVID-19 symptoms overlap with influenza and other respiratory infections. Symptoms alone cannot determine the virus; testing may be required when diagnosis affects treatment.
Is new COVID-19 Virus More Dangerous, and Should People Worry?
There is insufficient clinical evidence that PJ.2.1 causes more hospitalisations, intense disease or deaths. Laboratory findings cannot tell disease intensity. Older adults, immunocompromised people and those with chronic diseases are more vulnerable to severe COVID-19.
The WHO's July 2026 variant list did not mentioned PJ.2.1 among variants under monitoring or variants under observation. India has genomic surveillance through INSACOG, but reports do not finalise detection of this variant in the country.
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