A new COVID-19 variant, PJ.2.1, is gaining attention after its recent detection across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and parts of Asia. First identified in Ontario, Canada, in May 2026, it has fuelled doubts about another massive infection wave.

However, there is lack of proof that PJ.2.1 causes more severe illness than earlier variants. Its rise compells global monitoring.

What Is the PJ.2.1 COVID Variant?

PJ.2.1 is a lineage of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19. Researchers regard it as a 'saltation variant', as it originated with numerous genetic changes.

Research published in the Journal of Infection in October 2026 determined the main documented sample in Ontario on May 2. Later detections were reported in the United States, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, France and Spain.