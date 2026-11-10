UPSC ESE 2027 Time Table OUT: Check Prelims Exam Dates and Schedule Here

Key Points The Prelims exam for UPSC ESE 2027 is scheduled for January 31, 2027.

The Mains examination for UPSC ESE 2027 will be conducted on June 18, 2027.

The official notification for UPSC ESE 2027 was released on September 16, 2026.

UPSC ESE 2027 Exam Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the time table on November 10, 2026, for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027 Prelims. Thousands of engineering graduates wait for this exam every year, as it opens the door to top Group A and Group B posts in the Government of India. The Prelims exam will be held on 31 January 2027, and the Mains exam is set for 18 June 2027. In this article, we have shared the complete schedule, important dates, and the direct link to download the official notice PDF. Check this article for the UPSC ESE 2027 Time Table PDF and Complete schedule. Check: UPSC ESE 2027 Time Table UPSC ESE 2027 Prelims Time Table Highlights UPSC has announced the Prelims date for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027. The table below gives the key details at a glance so you can note the important dates quickly.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam Name Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027 Posts Group A and Group B engineering posts Notification Release Date 16 September 2026 Application Window 16 September 2026 to 6 October 2026 Prelims Exam Date 31 January 2027 (Sunday) Prelims Admit Card January 2027 (expected, 2–3 weeks before exam) Prelims Result March 2027 (expected) Mains Exam Date 18 June 2027 (Friday) Selection Stages Prelims, Mains, Personality Test Application Mode Online (through One Time Registration) Official Website upsc.gov.in UPSC ESE 2027 Prelims Exam Date The Preliminary Examination is the first written stage of the Engineering Services Examination. UPSC will hold it on 31 January 2027 (Sunday) as a one-day exam. The Mains exam follows on 18 June 2027 (Friday). Candidates who applied by the last date, 6 October 2026, will be able to download their admit cards from the UPSC website. They are expected in January 2027, about 2–3 weeks before the exam. Carry a printed admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre. The Prelims result is expected in March 2027, and only qualified candidates will be called for the Mains. UPSC has not yet announced the shift timings and the exact result date.