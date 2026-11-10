UPSC ESE 2027 Time Table OUT: Check Prelims Exam Dates and Schedule Here
UPSC ESE 2027 Time Table: UPSC ESE 2027 Time Table has been released on November 10, 2026 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who applied for UPSC ESE can check the complete time table and exam schedule given in this article.
Key Points
- The Prelims exam for UPSC ESE 2027 is scheduled for January 31, 2027.
- The Mains examination for UPSC ESE 2027 will be conducted on June 18, 2027.
- The official notification for UPSC ESE 2027 was released on September 16, 2026.
UPSC ESE 2027 Exam Date: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the time table on November 10, 2026, for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027 Prelims. Thousands of engineering graduates wait for this exam every year, as it opens the door to top Group A and Group B posts in the Government of India. The Prelims exam will be held on 31 January 2027, and the Mains exam is set for 18 June 2027. In this article, we have shared the complete schedule, important dates, and the direct link to download the official notice PDF. Check this article for the UPSC ESE 2027 Time Table PDF and Complete schedule.
Check: UPSC ESE 2027 Time Table
UPSC ESE 2027 Prelims Time Table Highlights
UPSC has announced the Prelims date for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027. The table below gives the key details at a glance so you can note the important dates quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
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Exam Name
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Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027
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Posts
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Group A and Group B engineering posts
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Notification Release Date
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16 September 2026
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Application Window
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16 September 2026 to 6 October 2026
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Prelims Exam Date
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31 January 2027 (Sunday)
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Prelims Admit Card
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January 2027 (expected, 2–3 weeks before exam)
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Prelims Result
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March 2027 (expected)
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Mains Exam Date
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18 June 2027 (Friday)
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Selection Stages
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Prelims, Mains, Personality Test
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Application Mode
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Online (through One Time Registration)
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Official Website
UPSC ESE 2027 Prelims Exam Date
The Preliminary Examination is the first written stage of the Engineering Services Examination. UPSC will hold it on 31 January 2027 (Sunday) as a one-day exam. The Mains exam follows on 18 June 2027 (Friday). Candidates who applied by the last date, 6 October 2026, will be able to download their admit cards from the UPSC website. They are expected in January 2027, about 2–3 weeks before the exam. Carry a printed admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre. The Prelims result is expected in March 2027, and only qualified candidates will be called for the Mains. UPSC has not yet announced the shift timings and the exact result date.
UPSC ESE 2027 Complete Exam Schedule
Candidates who are appearing for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027 Prelims can check the complete subject-wsie schedule in the table given below:
How to Download UPSC ESE 2027 Notice PDF
Candidates can read all the rules and dates in the official notice released by UPSC. The notice is a PDF on the UPSC website, and it is free to download. Follow the steps below to get it.
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Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.
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On the home page, look for the Engineering Services Examination 2027 link under the "What's New" or "Examination Notices" section.
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Click on the link to open the notice.
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The notice will open as a PDF. Read it carefully.
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Download the PDF and save a copy on your phone or computer.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com