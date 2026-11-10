Pawan Kalyan is famous as a star actor of Telugu cinema and the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His successful life journey spans films, politics and public service. While his screen persona has secured him a mass fan following, his educational background and family background is what has piqued attention. Pawan Kalyan’s Personal Life & Background Born as Konidela Kalyan Babu on September 2, 1971, in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, Pawan belongs to the famous and high-profile Konidela-Allu film family. He is the youngest brother of Tollywood "Megastar" Chiranjeevi and actor-producer Nagendra Babu. Mega Power Star Ram Charan and Icon Star Allu Arjun are his nephews. Pawan has been married thrice. He was previously married to Nandini (1997–2008) and former co-star Renu Desai (2009–2012). He married his third wife, Russian model and actress Anna Lezhneva, in 2013, which was recently in news.

He also has four children: Akira Nandan and Aadhya from his marriage to Renu Desai, and Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich with Anna Lezhneva. What is Pawan Kalyan’s educational qualification? In his 2024 election affidavit, Kalyan announced that he had cleared Class 10 (Secondary School Certificate). Reports state that he attended St Joseph’s English Medium High School in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, and finished his schooling there in 1984. Talking at the 35th Vijayawada Book Festival in January 2025, Kalyan said he stopped official education after the intermediate level. The two details have been reported icontradictory: while his affidavit mentioned Class 10 as his qualification, while his public remarks referred to stopping formal studies after intermediate. Why did Pawan Kalyan leave formal education?

Kalyan reason that his decision was not resulted by poor academic performance or a failure to score marks. Instead, he felt that classrooms and textbooks did not provide the kind of learning he was seeking as he wanted knowledge beyond conventional education and quoted Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore as an inspiration. He added that reading has been integral to him. Kalyan credited his parents with forging his interest in books during childhood and regarded reading as an impact on his outlook. His comments reignited passion in the ties between formal education and learning outside the classroom. Pawan Kalyan’s Career: From Telugu cinema to politics Kalyan debuted as an actor in 1996 with the Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. He then established a bright career in the film industry, by featuring in popular titles including Thammudu, Kushi, Jalsa and Gabbar Singh. Known to fans as “Power Star”, he also appeared in different roles in cinema, including as a producer, director and writer.

Later, he also intiated his political career in 2014, when he founded the Jana Sena Party. After years of political activity, he contested the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly election from Pithapuram and secured the constituency. After the election, he serves as the Deputy Chief Minister in the state government. Pawan Kalyan’s Net Worth and Lifestyle Reportedly, Kalyan's net worth is likely to be $55 million (about ₹450 crore). His wealth comes from his acting career, investments, brand endorsements and political moves. He is also one of the highest-paid actors in the South industry and charges around ₹40–50 crore per film, reported Live Mint. Reportedly, he also gets approximately ₹3–5 crore per deal for taking up brands in the real estate, lifestyle, and consumer domain. Kalyan has total declared assets, both movable and immovable, worth ₹1,64,54,00,423 (164 Crore+) and a liability of ₹65,76,84,453 (65 crore+).