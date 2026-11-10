UP NEET 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: DGME Released 115 MBBS & BDS Seats Matrix, Check Merit List

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the seat matrix and merit list for the UP NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round. A total of 115 vacant seats are available for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical and dental colleges across the state.

The seat matrix includes 93 MBBS seats and 22 BDS seats. Of the total vacancies, 11 seats are available in government institutions, while the remaining 104 seats are in private colleges. This round will give eligible candidates another opportunity to secure admission against seats that remained vacant after the earlier counselling rounds.

Along with the seat matrix, DGME has published the state merit list containing 2,546 registered candidates. Candidates can check their names and other details in the list through the official UP NEET counselling portal, upneet.gov.in⁠ or through the direct PDF link here.