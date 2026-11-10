UP NEET 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: DGME Released 115 MBBS & BDS Seats Matrix, Check Merit List
The Uttar Pradesh Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME) has released the UP NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round seat matrix for 115 vacant MBBS and BDS seats across government and private medical colleges. Check Merit list, seat matrix, and government and private seat matrix details.
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the seat matrix and merit list for the UP NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round. A total of 115 vacant seats are available for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical and dental colleges across the state.
The seat matrix includes 93 MBBS seats and 22 BDS seats. Of the total vacancies, 11 seats are available in government institutions, while the remaining 104 seats are in private colleges. This round will give eligible candidates another opportunity to secure admission against seats that remained vacant after the earlier counselling rounds.
Along with the seat matrix, DGME has published the state merit list containing 2,546 registered candidates. Candidates can check their names and other details in the list through the official UP NEET counselling portal, upneet.gov.in or through the direct PDF link here.
UP NEET 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Matrix Direct Link
UP NEET 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Direct Link
UP NEET 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Government and Private Seats
The seat distribution shows that most of the available vacancies are in private medical and dental colleges. Government institutions account for only 11 seats in this round.
The 11 government seats include 10 MBBS seats and one BDS seat. The MBBS vacancies are spread across institutions such as Autonomous State Medical Colleges in Sonbhadra, Bahraich, Hardoi, Jaunpur and Sultanpur, along with other government medical colleges.
For private institutions, the matrix includes 83 MBBS seats and 21 BDS seats. These vacancies are distributed among medical and dental colleges in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.
Who Can Participate in the UP NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round?
According to the counselling guidelines, candidates whose names appear on the published merit list can participate in the choice-filling process, provided they have completed the required registration and security fee payments and their documents have been verified.
Candidates should check their details in the merit list before proceeding with their college preferences. Inclusion in the merit list alone does not confirm admission or guarantee a seat.
UP NEET 2026 Stray Vacancy Round: Important Dates
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Counselling activity
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Date
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Merit list release
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November 7, 2026
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Choice filling begins
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November 7, 2026
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Choice filling ends
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November 12, 2026, 11 am
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Seat allotment result
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November 12, 2026
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Allotment letter and admission process
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November 13-16, 2026
The seat allotment result for the stray vacancy round will be released on November 12, 2026, with candidates required to report to their allotted college for admission formalities between November 13 and November 16, 2026.
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