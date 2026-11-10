OPSC Admit Card 2026 Out Today For Geologist And Assistant Agriculture Engineer Posts, Check Hall Ticket PDF Download Link

OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is likely to release the OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 today, i.e. on November 10, for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Engineer and Geologist. The Hall ticket download link will be activated today at 05.00 P.M. on the official website-https://www.opsc.gov.in. The written exam for the Assistant Agriculture Engineer and Geologist posts is scheduled to be held on November 15, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link, once it is activated.

OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Candidates appearing in the written exam for the for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Engineer and Geologist posts can download the E-Admit Card from the website, once the link is activated. The link will be activated today i.e. on November 10 at 05.00 P.M. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-