OPSC Admit Card 2026 Out Today For Geologist And Assistant Agriculture Engineer Posts, Check Hall Ticket PDF Download Link
OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Engineer and Geologist will be released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) today, i.e. on November 10, 2026. The Hall ticket download link will be activated today at 05.00 P.M. on the official website-https://www.opsc.gov.in. Check hall ticket download steps and more details here.
OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is likely to release the OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 today, i.e. on November 10, for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Engineer and Geologist. The Hall ticket download link will be activated today at 05.00 P.M. on the official website-https://www.opsc.gov.in. The written exam for the Assistant Agriculture Engineer and Geologist posts is scheduled to be held on November 15, 2026 across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link, once it is activated.
OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates appearing in the written exam for the for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Engineer and Geologist posts can download the E-Admit Card from the website, once the link is activated. The link will be activated today i.e. on November 10 at 05.00 P.M. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026
|Link Active Today
OPSC AEE Exam Date 2026
The written exam for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Engineer and Geologist will be conducted on November 15, 2026. The written exam for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer (Group-B) under Advertisement No. 08 of 2026-27 will be held on November 15, from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon and from 1.30 P.M. to 3.30 P.M.
The written exam for the recruitment of Geologist, Gr-A(JB) under Advertisement No. 10 of 2026-27 will be held on November 15 from from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M and 01:00 P.M. to 04:00 P.M. using Subject Code 02.
How to Download OPSC Admit Card 2026?
The OPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Engineer and Geologist will be activated by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on its official website: https://www.opsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official website, opsc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the OPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer and Geologist Admit Card 2026 link.
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Enter your registration number, date of birth, and PP SAN (Public Service Account Number).
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After submitting the details, your admit card will appear on the screen.
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Verify the details and download the PPSC admit card PDF, and take a printout.
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