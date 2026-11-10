Maharashtra School Holiday Today (10 November 2026): Are Schools Closed for Diwali Padwa? Check November Holiday List Here
Maharashtra School Holiday 2026: Schools across Maharashtra are closed today, 10 November 2026, for Diwali Padwa. Bhau Beej on 11 November is an additional state holiday. Diwali vacation and reopening dates vary by district. Check this article to know the reopening date and complete November holiday list.
Key Points
- Schools closed on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, for Diwali Padwa.
- Most schools reopen Monday, November 16, 2026, after Diwali vacation ends Nov 14.
- Wednesday, November 11, 2026, is an additional holiday for Bhau Beej.
Maharashtra School Holiday 2026: Schools across Maharashtra are closed today, Tuesday, November 10, 2026, on account of Diwali Padwa, also known as Bali Pratipada. This festival marks the first day of the Hindu New Year in many parts of the state and is celebrated with great joy. Many students and parents are searching online to check whether schools are open or closed today. The holiday is part of the Diwali break, which gives students time to enjoy the festive season with their families. Read on to know the reopening date of schools and the full list of November 2026 holidays in Maharashtra.
Are Schools Closed on Diwali Padwa?
Schools across Maharashtra are observing a holiday today, Tuesday, November 10, 2026, on account of Diwali Padwa. The break is part of the Diwali festivities, so students will not have to attend classes today. Parents and students who are unsure about their school's timing are advised to check the latest notice from their school or the local education.
Maharashtra Schools Reopening Date After Diwali Vacation 2026
The Diwali vacation in Maharashtra is not the same for every school. As per the academic calendar announced by the state, the second semester will begin on Monday, 16 November 2026, once the Diwali vacation ends on 14 November.
However, some municipal and aided schools, especially in parts of Mumbai, may continue their break for a few more days. Parents are advised to check their school's official website or mobile app for any change in the reopening date. Dates change by district, board and type of school, so students should check their own school's circular before planning any travel. Here are the reopening dates reported for some areas.
-
Pune (secondary, higher secondary and Sainik schools): vacation from 5 to 18 November, with schools reopening on 19 November
-
Mumbai (BMC municipal and aided primary schools): vacation from 5 to 23 November, with schools reopening on 25 November
Maharashtra November 2026 Holiday List: Diwali, Bhau Beej and Guru Nanak Jayanti
November 2026 is a festive month in Maharashtra, with several holidays around Diwali. The state government's public holiday list for 2026 names the dates below. Schools may follow their own vacation schedule on top of these days, so students should also check their school notice.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion
|
8 November 2026
|
Sunday
|
Diwali Amavasya (Lakshmi Pujan)
|
10 November 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Diwali (Bali Pratipada / Padwa)
|
11 November 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Bhau Beej (additional holiday)
|
24 November 2026
|
Tuesday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
Is 11 November a School Holiday in Maharashtra?
After today's Diwali Padwa holiday, many parents and students are asking whether schools will also stay closed tomorrow. The answer depends on the school and district, but the state government has given an extra holiday for Bhau Beej.
Bhau Beej falls on Wednesday, 11 November 2026. The Maharashtra government has declared it an additional holiday in its 2026 public holiday list. Many schools are also on their Diwali vacation, so classes may already be off. Some schools may follow a different schedule, so check your school's circular or notice board before sending children to school.
Also Check: Kerala Holiday 2026: Is November 11 a Holiday in Thiruvananthapuram? Schools & Offices to Remain Shut for Beemapally Uroos
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com