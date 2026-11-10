Maharashtra School Holiday Today (10 November 2026): Are Schools Closed for Diwali Padwa? Check November Holiday List Here

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Key Points Schools closed on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, for Diwali Padwa.

Most schools reopen Monday, November 16, 2026, after Diwali vacation ends Nov 14.

Wednesday, November 11, 2026, is an additional holiday for Bhau Beej.

Maharashtra School Holiday 2026: Schools across Maharashtra are closed today, Tuesday, November 10, 2026, on account of Diwali Padwa, also known as Bali Pratipada. This festival marks the first day of the Hindu New Year in many parts of the state and is celebrated with great joy. Many students and parents are searching online to check whether schools are open or closed today. The holiday is part of the Diwali break, which gives students time to enjoy the festive season with their families. Read on to know the reopening date of schools and the full list of November 2026 holidays in Maharashtra. Are Schools Closed on Diwali Padwa? Schools across Maharashtra are observing a holiday today, Tuesday, November 10, 2026, on account of Diwali Padwa. The break is part of the Diwali festivities, so students will not have to attend classes today. Parents and students who are unsure about their school's timing are advised to check the latest notice from their school or the local education.

Maharashtra Schools Reopening Date After Diwali Vacation 2026 The Diwali vacation in Maharashtra is not the same for every school. As per the academic calendar announced by the state, the second semester will begin on Monday, 16 November 2026, once the Diwali vacation ends on 14 November. However, some municipal and aided schools, especially in parts of Mumbai, may continue their break for a few more days. Parents are advised to check their school's official website or mobile app for any change in the reopening date. Dates change by district, board and type of school, so students should check their own school's circular before planning any travel. Here are the reopening dates reported for some areas. Pune (secondary, higher secondary and Sainik schools): vacation from 5 to 18 November, with schools reopening on 19 November

Mumbai (BMC municipal and aided primary schools): vacation from 5 to 23 November, with schools reopening on 25 November

Maharashtra November 2026 Holiday List: Diwali, Bhau Beej and Guru Nanak Jayanti November 2026 is a festive month in Maharashtra, with several holidays around Diwali. The state government's public holiday list for 2026 names the dates below. Schools may follow their own vacation schedule on top of these days, so students should also check their school notice. Date Day Occasion 8 November 2026 Sunday Diwali Amavasya (Lakshmi Pujan) 10 November 2026 Tuesday Diwali (Bali Pratipada / Padwa) 11 November 2026 Wednesday Bhau Beej (additional holiday) 24 November 2026 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti Is 11 November a School Holiday in Maharashtra? After today's Diwali Padwa holiday, many parents and students are asking whether schools will also stay closed tomorrow. The answer depends on the school and district, but the state government has given an extra holiday for Bhau Beej.