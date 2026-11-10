ICSE Class 10 English Literature Specimen Paper 2026-27: Download PDF for CISCE Board Exam

Question 1 Choose the correct answers to the questions from the given options. (Do not copy the question, write the correct answers only.) (i) What does Antony describe as, ‘thou bleeding piece of earth,’? (a) Caesar’s robe that was stained with his blood (b) The blood-soaked spot on which Caesar lies (c) The bloodied pedestal on which Caesar fell (d) Caesar’s lifeless body covered in blood [Understanding] (ii) When Brutus says, ‘ambition’s debt is paid’, he means that: (a) Caesar’s greed for power and position had resulted in his death. (b) Caesar had left seventy-five drachmas for every citizen of Rome. (c) Mark Antony would be permitted to speak at Caesar’s funeral. (d) the conspirators would be punished for assassinating Caesar. [Understanding] (iii) Brutus scolds Cassius for taking bribes and soon after complains that Cassius has not given him money. This shows that Brutus is __________. (a) hypocritical (b) jealous (c) miserly (d) vengeful [Understanding] (iv) When Antony says, ‘He must be taught, and train’d, and bid go forth: A barren-spirited fellow;’ he refers to __________. (a) Octavius (b) Lucilius (c) Lucius (d) Lepidus (v) Which words best describe the death of Cinna the poet? (a) tragic and unnecessary (b) jealous and selfish (c) accidental and unintentional (d) justified and essential [Analysis] (vi) Which of the following words best describes Cassius’s state of mind when he says: ‘Come, Antony, and young Octavius, come, Revenge yourselves alone on Cassius,’ (a) anxious (b) regretful (c) fearful (d) frustrated [Analysis] (vii) In the poem, ‘Haunted Houses’, what does the speaker see at his fireside that the stranger cannot? (a) The speaker only sees what is physically present. (b) The stranger can see the spirits while the speaker cannot. (c) The speaker sees both the present and the past. (d) The stranger sees both the present and the future. [Understanding] (viii) In the poem, ‘The Glove and the Lions’, which words best describe the lady’s action? 1. scornful 2. provocative 3. challenging (a) 1 and 2 (b) 2 and 3 (c) 1 and 3 (d) 1, 2 and 3 (ix) Select the option that shows the correct relationship between Statements I and II from Maya Angelou’s poem, ‘When Great Trees Fall’: Statement I: When great trees fall, the world is left permanently unstable. Statement II: In the poem, the natural world is depicted as reacting with fear and uncertainty when great trees fall. (a) Both the statements are true. (b) Both the statements are false. (c) Statement I is true, but statement II is false. (d) Statement I is false, but statement II is true. (x) The poem, ‘A Considerable Speck’, expresses Frost’s ___________. (a) love for the little organism (b) respect for intelligent life (c) indifference to the tiny creature (d) anger at the mite’s escape (xi) Which of the given options contains the figure of speech that appears in the following line from the poem, ‘The Power of Music’? ‘And in the sky the feathered fly turn turtle while They’re winging,’ (a) ‘You’re one month on in the middle of May’ (b) ‘Rainbow-tinted circles of light’ (c) ‘I wander’d lonely as a cloud’ (d) ‘I babble on the pebbles.’ (xii) In the short story, ‘With the Photographer’, the narrator asks the photographer, ‘Is it me?’ because he ___________. (a) is delighted with the photographer’s skill (b) looks very handsome in the photograph (c) is unable to recognise his own face (d) is ashamed of how he looks in the picture [Understanding] (xiii) Choose the option that lists the sequence of events from Alphonse Daudet’s short story, ‘The Last Lesson’: 1. Embarrassed and frightened, he entered his class expecting to be scolded. 2. On reaching his school, he found that it was unexpectedly quiet. 3. Instead, M. Hamel smiled at him and told him to go to his place. 4. Franz ran past the town hall and the crowd in front of the bulletin board on his way to school. (a) 2, 1, 3, 4 (b) 1, 3, 4, 2 (c) 3, 1, 4, 2 (d) 4, 2, 1, 3 [Understanding] (xiv) Which aspect of our world today makes it most similar to Leonard Mead’s world in ‘The Pedestrian’? (a) isolation and alienation (b) low crime rate (c) no night traffic (d) Utopian society (xv) At the end of the story, ‘The Girl Who Can’, Adjoa thinks, ‘But that’s how I was feeling and thinking all along’ This suggests that Adjoa had known that ____________. (a) she would win the cup for best all-round junior athlete (b) Nana had always been right about her legs (c) her legs were useful for more than child-bearing (d) Maami was right about the importance of education (xvi) In the short story, ‘The Elevator’, which of the following does Martin’s father NOT do when Martin expresses his fear of the elevator? (a) He dismisses Martin’s concerns. (b) He encourages Martin to use the stairs. (c) He tells Martin to grow up and be brave. (d) He watches TV and ignores Martin’s fear.

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